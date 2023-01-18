ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northcountydailystar.com

January Youth Enrichment Service (YES) Collaborative Hears Update from Superintendent Dr. Ben Churchill

Dr. Ben Churchill, Superintendent of the Carlsbad Unified School District, presented a midyear update of the accomplishments and goals of the district to the attendees at this month’s YES Collaborative. He began with a power point presentation that highlighted this year’s theme of Moving Forward Together. CUSD is the fifth largest employer in the City of Carlsbad. The overall objective of the district is to provide extraordinary education in an inspiring environment. The Graduate Profile the District wants to accomplish is to have students that are Effective Communicators and Collaborators, Lifelong Learners, Critical Thinkers, College, and Career Ready Scholars, Ethical and Responsible Citizens, and Self-Directed Individuals. These goals are on posters hung in every classroom in the district. CUSD has over 11,000 students and 1,129 staff members. The high schools have a 96% graduation rate and were ranked #2 in the nation as a public school.
northcountydailystar.com

Mexico Viejo Opens in Downtown Historic Vista

Downtown Historic vista welcomes the newest restaurant to open, Mexico Viejo Mexican Food. Located at 226 Main St., the restaurant takes over the El Ranchero location, next to The Village Pub. This is the second Mexico Viejo to open in Vista, the other location at 3265 Business Park Dr. It is also the fifth Mexico Viejo to open in North County. The other locations are at 1465 Encinitas Blvd. in Encinitas, 2408 El Camino Real in Carlsbad and 815 Birmingham Dr. in Cardiff.
VISTA, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Vista Irrigation District to Sponsor Scholarship Contest

Vista Irrigation District invites local high school seniors to compete for scholarships from the district. Up to six scholarships may be awarded in amounts ranging from $1,000 to $3,000. The purpose of the scholarship program is to encourage students to learn more about how water related issues influence our daily lives.
VISTA, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Old California Restaurant Row Park Public Workshop on Jan. 25

Plans to redevelop Old California Restaurant Row have been submitted to the City and the applicant, Lennar Homes, has kicked-off its community outreach program. The revitalization of Old California Restaurant Row is envisioned as a vibrant, mixed-use hub that will include updated dining and commercial space, landscaped pedestrian connections, a neighborhood park and new housing options.
SAN MARCOS, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Landes Community Center Improvements

- EVERY FIRST WEDNESDAY OF THE MONTH THREE GREAT BANDS - The John Landes Community Center in Oceanside’s Tri City neighborhood has been reactivated with renovations, new services and programs, the addition of a Library, and new skate area elements will be coming soon to the park. After the...
OCEANSIDE, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Vista Sheriff’s Station Coffee with the Community February 2nd

- EVERY FIRST WEDNESDAY OF THE MONTH THREE GREAT BANDS - Vista Sheriff’s Station will be co-hosting an event with Starbucks located at 465 Hacienda Drive, Vista CA 92081. Our new Captain, John Boyce, will be attending and meeting with our community members.
VISTA, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Taxing You into Public Transportation

San Diego County District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond. San Diego County’s Regional Transportation agency’s (SANDAG) latest transportation plan is designed to make driving so expensive that you succumb to public transportation. In addition to the current gas tax and registration fees, SANDAG’s plan adds three new half-cent sales tax increases, over 800 miles of San Diego County freeway lanes converted to toll lanes, and a mileage tax for every mile driven to pay for their $165 billion public mass transit plan.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

San Diego struggles to establish tent camps for homeless

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Downtown San Diego Partnership called for the establishment of a “safe village” roughly one year ago in an effort to create spaces for legal tent camping for the transient. As of January, 2023, this hasn’t happened yet. One such camp in Cortez...
SAN DIEGO, CA
tourcounsel.com

Westfield North County | Shopping mall in California

Westfield North County is a mall in Escondido, California near the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. It has 3 floors and a good variety of shops for clothes, gifts, accessories and much more. Its design is modern and it is very pleasant to spend a quiet day of shopping. Here you can visit the Target supermarket, or the JCPenney and Macy's department stores.
ESCONDIDO, CA
kusi.com

SDCCD terminates three employees for vaccine refusal

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Three SDCCD employees were let go from their positions on Jan. 19 after refusing to get vaccinated. Each of the individuals had an accepted religious exemption. KUSI’s Lindsey Fukano went live with details on the three terminated employees and seven others who were still at...
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Carlsbad’s City Manager’s Update: Jan. 19, 2023

Finally, we have a sunny weekend in the forecast. With the return of dry weather, we can expect to see more people out and about, so please take a little extra time getting where you need to go. Today I’ll be sharing some information about the relationship between speeding and serious traffic injuries (hint: slowing just a few miles per hour can make a huge difference on our roads), plus these updates:
CARLSBAD, CA
daytrippen.com

Fallbrook Avocado Festival Avocado Capital of the World

The Fallbrook Avocado Festival is a fun family event. Plan on arriving early; this place gets crowded with over 50,000 visitors. Enjoy Arts & Crafts, Farmer’s markets, Food Courts, Refreshment Gardens, Live Entertainment, Guacamole Contests, and Children’s Activities. Contests scheduled for the Avocado Festival include a giant avocado,...
FALLBROOK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy