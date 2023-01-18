Read full article on original website
northcountydailystar.com
January Youth Enrichment Service (YES) Collaborative Hears Update from Superintendent Dr. Ben Churchill
Dr. Ben Churchill, Superintendent of the Carlsbad Unified School District, presented a midyear update of the accomplishments and goals of the district to the attendees at this month’s YES Collaborative. He began with a power point presentation that highlighted this year’s theme of Moving Forward Together. CUSD is the fifth largest employer in the City of Carlsbad. The overall objective of the district is to provide extraordinary education in an inspiring environment. The Graduate Profile the District wants to accomplish is to have students that are Effective Communicators and Collaborators, Lifelong Learners, Critical Thinkers, College, and Career Ready Scholars, Ethical and Responsible Citizens, and Self-Directed Individuals. These goals are on posters hung in every classroom in the district. CUSD has over 11,000 students and 1,129 staff members. The high schools have a 96% graduation rate and were ranked #2 in the nation as a public school.
northcountydailystar.com
Mexico Viejo Opens in Downtown Historic Vista
Downtown Historic vista welcomes the newest restaurant to open, Mexico Viejo Mexican Food. Located at 226 Main St., the restaurant takes over the El Ranchero location, next to The Village Pub. This is the second Mexico Viejo to open in Vista, the other location at 3265 Business Park Dr. It is also the fifth Mexico Viejo to open in North County. The other locations are at 1465 Encinitas Blvd. in Encinitas, 2408 El Camino Real in Carlsbad and 815 Birmingham Dr. in Cardiff.
northcountydailystar.com
Vista Irrigation District to Sponsor Scholarship Contest
Vista Irrigation District invites local high school seniors to compete for scholarships from the district. Up to six scholarships may be awarded in amounts ranging from $1,000 to $3,000. The purpose of the scholarship program is to encourage students to learn more about how water related issues influence our daily lives.
northcountydailystar.com
Old California Restaurant Row Park Public Workshop on Jan. 25
Plans to redevelop Old California Restaurant Row have been submitted to the City and the applicant, Lennar Homes, has kicked-off its community outreach program. The revitalization of Old California Restaurant Row is envisioned as a vibrant, mixed-use hub that will include updated dining and commercial space, landscaped pedestrian connections, a neighborhood park and new housing options.
northcountydailystar.com
Landes Community Center Improvements
- EVERY FIRST WEDNESDAY OF THE MONTH THREE GREAT BANDS - The John Landes Community Center in Oceanside’s Tri City neighborhood has been reactivated with renovations, new services and programs, the addition of a Library, and new skate area elements will be coming soon to the park. After the...
northcountydailystar.com
Invitation to Vista’s 60th Anniversary Kick-Off Event!
Please join the City Council at a reception to kick-off the City of Vista’s 60th Anniversary Year!
northcountydailystar.com
Vista Sheriff’s Station Coffee with the Community February 2nd
- EVERY FIRST WEDNESDAY OF THE MONTH THREE GREAT BANDS - Vista Sheriff’s Station will be co-hosting an event with Starbucks located at 465 Hacienda Drive, Vista CA 92081. Our new Captain, John Boyce, will be attending and meeting with our community members.
northcountydailystar.com
Taxing You into Public Transportation
San Diego County District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond. San Diego County’s Regional Transportation agency’s (SANDAG) latest transportation plan is designed to make driving so expensive that you succumb to public transportation. In addition to the current gas tax and registration fees, SANDAG’s plan adds three new half-cent sales tax increases, over 800 miles of San Diego County freeway lanes converted to toll lanes, and a mileage tax for every mile driven to pay for their $165 billion public mass transit plan.
kusi.com
San Diego struggles to establish tent camps for homeless
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Downtown San Diego Partnership called for the establishment of a “safe village” roughly one year ago in an effort to create spaces for legal tent camping for the transient. As of January, 2023, this hasn’t happened yet. One such camp in Cortez...
2 San Diego County Regal movie theaters among US locations to close
More than three dozen U.S. Regal movie theater locations, including two in San Diego County, will be closing as the chain's parent company winds its way through bankruptcy.
Lanes on I-8 Between La Mesa, El Cajon to Close this Weekend
Construction crews will close the two right lanes on eastbound and westbound Interstate 8 (I-8) between Jackson Drive in La Masa and First Street in El Cajon Saturday and Sunday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., for right shoulder paving. There will be no full freeway closures and only one...
sandiegonewsdesk.com
San Diego’s Climate Action Plan: Phasing Out Gas-Powered Appliances and its Economic Impact on Residents and Businesses
The recent mention of a hypothetical nationwide ban on gas-powered stoves has sparked swift backlash from Republicans and a wave of media coverage. While Congress feuds over this potential ban, the city of San Diego has already committed to phasing out gas-powered appliances in buildings. Mayor Todd Gloria’s update to...
Deli Belly Opening Soon In San Marcos
East County Sandwich Shop Planning Fifth Location
tourcounsel.com
Westfield North County | Shopping mall in California
Westfield North County is a mall in Escondido, California near the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. It has 3 floors and a good variety of shops for clothes, gifts, accessories and much more. Its design is modern and it is very pleasant to spend a quiet day of shopping. Here you can visit the Target supermarket, or the JCPenney and Macy's department stores.
kusi.com
SDCCD terminates three employees for vaccine refusal
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Three SDCCD employees were let go from their positions on Jan. 19 after refusing to get vaccinated. Each of the individuals had an accepted religious exemption. KUSI’s Lindsey Fukano went live with details on the three terminated employees and seven others who were still at...
northcountydailystar.com
Carlsbad’s City Manager’s Update: Jan. 19, 2023
Finally, we have a sunny weekend in the forecast. With the return of dry weather, we can expect to see more people out and about, so please take a little extra time getting where you need to go. Today I’ll be sharing some information about the relationship between speeding and serious traffic injuries (hint: slowing just a few miles per hour can make a huge difference on our roads), plus these updates:
Protest erupts at Santee YMCA over locker room controversy
Hundreds of protesters gathered Wednesday to denounce the YMCA after a 17-year-old girl complained of seeing a transwoman showering in the women’s locker room inside the athletic club.
pacificsandiego.com
Longtime local chef Gaby Lopez opens dream restaurant, Casa Gabriela, in La Mesa
Lopez partnered with Cohn Restaurant Group to replace the former bo-BEAU space in La Mesa with an elevated Mexican restaurant. Since she learned how to make tortillas and rice in her grandmother’s Tijuana kitchen at 8 years old, Gaby Lopez has been cooking with a passion. Now in her...
daytrippen.com
Fallbrook Avocado Festival Avocado Capital of the World
The Fallbrook Avocado Festival is a fun family event. Plan on arriving early; this place gets crowded with over 50,000 visitors. Enjoy Arts & Crafts, Farmer’s markets, Food Courts, Refreshment Gardens, Live Entertainment, Guacamole Contests, and Children’s Activities. Contests scheduled for the Avocado Festival include a giant avocado,...
kusi.com
Former anchor Dave Scott gives updates on musical retirement
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI Alumni Dave Scott took his retirement some years ago and dove into a musical adventure. Now, he plays the trombone accross San Diego County. Dave Scott joined KUSI’s Matt Prichard with details of his career after KUSI.
