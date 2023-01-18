ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Why She's Not About To Clear Up Rumors About Her

By Kelly Fisher
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini is refusing to respond to any rumors.

The “HEARTFIRST” star invited her fans to ask her anything on Wednesday afternoon (January 18), fielding a few questions and sharing her answers on her Instagram story along the way. Among them, one Instagram user wanted to know: “Any rumors you want to clear up? 😂”

Ballerini laughed as she responded, “honestly, no,” and explained why she’s not addressing any rumors swirling around about her (with a nod to the title of her latest album): “having so many people care about my personal life/friendships/relationships is is very new, and at first the speculation and anxiety around it felt crippling…but now i’m just choosing to be in this new season of life and explore the feelings and do what sparks joy without the need to please, inform, or correct anyone other than my close lil world. subject to change , of course. but i’m happy. 🤍”

Though the question didn’t reference any specific rumors, it came shortly after speculation that Ballerini was dating Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes . Those rumors sparked after Stokes shared a photo on Instagram (on one slide of a photo dump), showing the pair seated closely next to one another at the College Football Playoff National Championship, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Earlier this week, Ballerini took to TikTok to express how she felt about some of the comments amid the speculation, saying that she’s “about to break up with the internet 5 sure 😂.”

Ballerini also shared her answers to lighter questions (not related to any internet rumors), including how her dog is doing ( Dibs is a “sweet silly boy,” though he’s getting surgery on his leg next month “so send him some dibby love”). Ballerini also confirmed that her next country radio single will be “If You Go Down (I’m Goin' Down Too),” hinted that she picked out a yellow GRAMMY Awards dress (she’s nominated in the Best Country Solo Performance category for “HEARTFIRST”), gushed over her excitement for her upcoming “HEARTFIRST Tour” dates (among other performances), revealed her favorite karaoke song (“Goodbye Earl,” by The Chicks ) and more.

Listen to Ballerini’s next single, “If You Go Down (I’m Goin' Down Too),” here:

