The Florida sheriff's office said 8 individuals were shot during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally.Sherif SaadFort Pierce, FL
WPBF News 25
Deputies investigating murder-suicide in Wellington gated community
WELLINGTON, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder-suicide that took place in the Olympia community in Wellington Friday. Deputies responded to the 2100 Block of Balsan Way around 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman and a man both killed by gunshot wounds.
WPBF News 25
Police looking for who shot and killed a Riviera Beach man
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach police are investigating a homicide in the area of 100 block of West Street in Riviera Beach that took place Saturday, around 3:39 p.m. According to police, upon arrival patrol units found a 49-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Never miss anything: Sign...
cbs12.com
Police investigate homicide in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — The Riviera Beach Police Department is investigating a homicide Saturday afternoon. Around 3:39 p.m., Riviera Beach Police Department’s patrol units responded to shots fired in the 100 block of West 18th Street. Upon arrival, patrol units located a 49-year-old Black male suffering from...
Man, woman dead in suspected murder-suicide at Olympia
A man shot a woman and then himself in an apparent murder-suicide inside a Wellington gated community, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Florida deputy caught shoplifting receives week-long suspension
A Florida deputy caught stealing from a Home Depot received an hours-long suspension following an internal investigation.
veronews.com
Police I.D. body found behind home in Fellsmere
FELLSMERE — The body of a man found behind a home Thursday was identified by police as Jose Carmen Araujo, officials said Friday. There were no signs of trauma to Araujo’s body and no indicators of foul play, according to the medical examiner’s office. “Investigators are now...
cbs12.com
Barista, baby rescue, and stolen credit cards: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories from this week in video. VIDEO: Surveillance footage shows man try to kidnap barista at drive-thru window. Authorities in Washington state are searching for a man who tried to kidnap a barista at a drive-thru window. The Auburn...
hometownnewstc.com
Sheriff addresses park shooting that left one dead
FORT PIERCE – St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara, City Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney and other officials have held a number of press conferences and updates in the aftermath of a Martin Luther King Day shooting to assure the public their respective departments are working around the clock to find those responsible.
cbs12.com
Vigil held for mother slain in Fort Pierce MLK day shooting
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A vigil was held for the mother killed during a mass shooting in Fort Pierce. People gathered on Jan. 20 to remember 29-year-old Nikkitia Bryant. Loved ones say Bryant was one of the innocent bystanders caught in the crossfire in Fort Pierce's Ellis Park, shot in front of her 9-year-old daughter.
cw34.com
Deputy suspended for shoplifting arrest at Home Depot
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office received a weeklong suspension for shoplifting at Home Depot, an Internal Affairs investigation revealed. According to the IA report, authorities arrested Deputy Daniel Golubovic for stealing $46.56 worth of items from the store on...
WPBF News 25
'Scared to death': Children's center van pierced with bullets during mass shooting
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Four teenagers and their houseparent fromHibiscus Children Center were about 25 feet away from their van when gunshots rang out at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Fort Pierce. When the group got to their car, they realized their community van had...
Man, woman dead in double shooting at Olympia subdivision
A man and woman died in a double shooting in the Olympia subdivision, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Friday night.
cbs12.com
'Help us stop the violence:' Ongoing shootings and no arrests bring fear to residents
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A community in Fort Pierce remains on edge after the mass shooting at a family event on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and still no arrests. The shooting at Ellis Park Monday evening left a young mother dead and 11 others hurt. “Help us...
cbs12.com
Man robs Chase Bank in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man got away with an undisclosed amount at a bank today in Lake Worth. On Jan. 21, around 1:30 p.m., a man walked in to the Chase Bank on 2603 10th Ave N 1st with a firearm. According to a PIO with...
cbs12.com
Man no longer person of interest in MLK Day shooting
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — A man identified by the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office as a person of interest in the MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce is no longer a person of interest. The sheriff's office wanted to question 27-year-old Frederick Lamart Johnson Jr., about Monday's shooting...
FBI: Crime rate falling in Fort Pierce
Fort Pierce mayor Linda Hudson called the city safe on Friday. Contact 5 looked at the city's crime statistics to check out the mayor's claim.
cbs12.com
Fatal double shooting in Wellington being investigated as a murder-suicide: PBSO
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man and woman were killed in a shooting in Wellington. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said at around 5 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to Balsan Way in the Olympia subdivision in Wellington. When deputies arrived, they said they found a man and...
Teacher with gun says he was 'being watched' through phone, arrest report states
A Royal Palm Beach teacher who police said brought a loaded gun and knife onto campus Thursday said "he was being watched through his phone and was being listened to," according to an arrest report.
WPBF News 25
'She deserves way better': Brother of Fort Pierce mass shooting victim reacts to the tragedy
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The 27-year-old man, who St. Lucie County deputies identified as a person of interest in the deadly mass shooting that took place during a Martin Luther King Jr. event, turned himself in on Wednesday. "That's the power of the media and the press and our...
Project Lift impacting lives of at-risk teens in Fort Pierce
Workers at a nonprofit group that help at-risk teens in Fort Pierce said this week's mass shooting is only reigniting their passion to change young lives.
