Tampa, FL

Bucs sign 2 more players to futures contracts for 2023 season

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are making more roster moves as they look ahead to next season.

Linebacker J.J. Russell and offensive tackle Michael Niese have been signed to futures contracts, keeping them on the team’s 90-man roster heading into the offseason.

Both players join 13 others who signed futures contracts earlier this week, all of whom will have an opportunity to battle for roster spots throughout offseason workouts and into training camp and the preseason.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

