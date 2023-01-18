Read full article on original website
Related
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban African Studies
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban the teaching of Advancement Placement for African American Studies in all schools across Florida.
From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many times
Hunter Biden reportedly quarantined at the house where classified documents were found, but additional evidence shows he was there on numerous other occasions. United States President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, who is currently the subject of multiple investigations into his business dealings, has stated in the past that he and other family members were "quarantined" at his father's home where secret documents have recently been discovered.
WFMZ-TV Online
See how authorities found active-duty Marines arrested for breaching Capitol on January 6
Three active-duty Marines who work in intelligence -- one of whom allegedly espoused support for a second civil war -- were arrested for breaching the US Capitol building with a mob of Trump supporters on January 6, 2021. CNN's Jeremy Herb reports.
WFMZ-TV Online
Doctor describes 'pandemonium' in hospital after woman barricaded herself in room
A woman confined herself to a room inside a Daytona Beach, Florida, hospital after shooting her terminally ill husband, police say. CNN's Jim Acosta speaks with a cardiologist at that hospital, Dr. Joshua Horenstein, about the incident.
Comments / 0