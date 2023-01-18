ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Veterans Voices: Shelved for years, unclaimed veteran remains get final resting place at Mountain Home

JOHNSON CITY, TN
Tails and Paws

JOHNSON CITY, TN
Opening day of the Friendship Cars Virginia Invitational

JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport seeking goat sculpture sponsors to liven up city

KINGSPORT, TN
First Responders Ball held in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, TN
Second-half surge leads Bucs to road win at Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, TN
Tails and Paws for Friday, January 20, 2023

JOHNSON CITY, TN
Bays Mountain wolf Takoda euthanized after injury and infection

JOHNSON CITY, TN
Mother of Katie Arnold speaks about the night of the shooting

JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City woman celebrates 107th birthday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City woman celebrated her 107th birthday on Thursday. Sarah Collier, the oldest resident at Abundant Christian Living Center, received gifts of a dozen white roses, chocolate candy, and a throw blanket. She shared some of her wisdom with News Channel 11, encouraging people to “live each day, one […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
State senator weighs in on Sullivan Co. dog arrest case

After two Sullivan County women were arrested for their alleged role in the disappearance of a dog during severe cold, Tennessee State Senator Jon Lundberg said he thinks a change in the law is in order. State senator weighs in on Sullivan Co. dog arrest …. After two Sullivan County...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
John M. Dabbs

Chocolate Lovers Unite in Tennessee's Oldest Town for Sweet Delights in February

The 8th Annual Jonesborough Chocolate Festival is a sweet event that will delight chocolate lovers of all ages. The festival will occur on February 10th and 11th, 2023, in historic Jonesborough, Tennessee. Sponsored by the Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association (JAMSA), this festival will feature a wide variety of delicious chocolate treats in celebration of Jonesborough’s Chocolate Fest.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
McKinney Center Spring Open House

(WJHL) McKinney Center director Theresa Hammons tells us about The McKinney Center and Jonesborough’s Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts Spring Open House. The event will be held on Saturday, January 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration is now underway for all upcoming classes. For more...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society to open at new location

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Greeneville-Green County Humane Society is opening up a new location on Tuesday, Jan. 24. This new location will provide the staff and the animals with more space and storage. Jeff Idell was the contractor behind this project. “This building was built for longevity and it’s an 8000 square foot facility and […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
Accused Sullivan Co. killer's record includes three domestic violence incidents

JOHNSON CITY, TN
Greenworks manufacturing plant opens in Morristown, expected to bring 150 jobs

MORRISTOWN, Tenn--A 180,000 square foot commercial center for manufacturing and engineering is now open in Morristown. In a new release, Greenworks Commercial said they are the leading provider of lithium-ion battery-operated, zero-emission outdoor power equipment. “I’m extremely proud that Greenworks chose Morristown/Hamblen County for its newest manufacturing plant,” said Hamblen...
MORRISTOWN, TN

