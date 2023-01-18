ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Committee advances bill banning gender affirmation surgery on minors

By Jeff Tavss
 3 days ago
A Utah Senate committee voted 5-2 to advance a bill that would ban sex characteristic surgeries on transgender youth.

Following the Senate Health & Human Services Committee vote on SB16 Wednesday, the bill will now head to the full chamber.

The bill would ban gender affirming surgeries, which are currently not performed, involving anyone under 18. Sponsored by Sen. Mike Kennedy (R-Alpine), the bill also imposes a moratorium on future hormone treatment options for transgender youth, at least until some regulation is imposed on physicians who practice transgender health care.

