FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cbs12.com
'Very bizarre:' Delray Beach PD detail woman's latest rescue from storm drain
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Wednesday afternoon, Delray Beach Police and Fire Rescue pulled a woman from a storm drain near Lindell Boulevard. This is the second time they've rescued this same woman from the stormwater system in the past two years, and she had to be extricated from a similar situation a third time in another state.
WSVN-TV
Driver, passengers escape safely after SUV goes into Davie canal, flips over
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver in Davie was caught in a crash course that left their SUV overturned in a canal. Davie Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Southwest 141st Terrace and 37th Court, Saturday afternoon. Investigators said the vehicle ended up...
cbs12.com
Storm drain, brothel, and stabbing: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories from this week in photos. Woman pulled from storm drain for the third time in over 2 years. A woman was pulled from a storm drain for the third time in over two years. The Delray Beach Police...
Florida deputy caught shoplifting receives week-long suspension
A Florida deputy caught stealing from a Home Depot received an hours-long suspension following an internal investigation.
cw34.com
Fire breaks out in laundry room at home in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A dryer fire caused a laundry room in Port St. Lucie to go up in flames. On Wednesday, the St. Lucie County Fire District said several units were dispatched at around 10 p.m. to a home on Silver Oak Drive for a residential structure fire.
Pedestrian killed in Greenacres trying to cross the street outside of the sidewalk
A pedestrian trying to cross the street outside of a sidewalk was killed Friday night when he was struck by a car on 10th Avenue North in Greenacres. A West Palm Beach motorist was traveling westbound in the 5300 block of 10th Avenue North when the pedestrian improperly tried to cross the roadway, violating the motorist’s right of way, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office report. It is unknown where the pedestrian was before the collision but when he tried to cross the street, he was outside of the crosswalk and not near an intersection, the report stated.
WSVN-TV
Police officers, community come together for kickball tournament in SW Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A kickball tournament that brought police officers and the community kicked off in Southwest Miami-Dade. The Ninth Annual “Homerun for Heroes” Kickball Tournament took place Saturday morning at Kendall Indian Hammocks Park, located in the area of Southwest 79th Street and 114th Avenue.
WPBF News 25
Woman killed in Brightline crash in Boca
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. A woman was struck and killed by a Brightline train in Boca Raton Saturday, according to Boca Raton police. Never miss anything: Sign up for personalized newsletters and alerts from WPBF 25 News. Authorities said...
cbs12.com
Police investigating homicide in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — The Riviera Beach Police Department is investigating a homicide Saturday afternoon. Around 3:39 p.m., Riviera Beach Police Department’s patrol units responded to shots fired in the 100 block of West 18th Street. Upon arrival, patrol units located a 49-year-old Black male suffering from...
Man, woman dead in suspected murder-suicide at Olympia
A man shot a woman and then himself in an apparent murder-suicide inside a Wellington gated community, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Man, woman dead in double shooting at Olympia subdivision
A man and woman died in a double shooting in the Olympia subdivision, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Friday night.
WSVN-TV
Pembroke Pines condo building deemed unsafe, triggering displacement concerns
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - With condominiums crumbling from the inside out, residents in Pembroke Pines said they are fearful if being kicked out due to the unsafe conditions. Residents at the Heron Pond condos, located in the area of Southwest First Street and 84th Avenue, came home to an...
WSVN-TV
MDPD officer, woman hospitalized following fiery crash in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police closed down a road in Miami Gardens following a car crash. On Friday morning, a Miami-Dade Police detective was driving west on Northwest 183rd Street while another vehicle, driving eastbound, collided with the unmarked police car. Both cars were engulfed in flames immediately after...
cbs12.com
Man robs Chase Bank in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man got away with an undisclosed amount at a bank today in Lake Worth. On Jan. 21, around 1:30 p.m., a man walked in to the Chase Bank on 2603 10th Ave N 1st with a firearm. According to a PIO with...
cbs12.com
'My girls mean the world to me': Delray Beach woman looking for lost parrot
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is looking for her lost parrot after her other bird set them free in Delray Beach. Earlier this week, Rebecca Farrell’s Macaw learned how to pick the lock on his aviary. The Macaw opened the door and Chewy, an African gray parrot, and Rosalie, a rose-breasted cockatoo, escaped.
Broward sheriff's deputy hurt during overnight crash
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A Broward County Sheriff's Office deputy was hurt early Saturday when she lost control of her police cruiser while en route to a distress call and crashed, authorities said.The deputy, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to a statement by the sheriff's office.Officials said the crash occurred near NW 3rd Avenue and W. Sample Road around 2:30 a.m. in Pompano Beach.According to investigators, the deputy was responding to a call when she lost control of the vehicle and crashes.No other injuries were reported.
Toddler Is Found ‘Wandering Alone’ at Park After Parents Forget Her. They Realized the Next Morning
A Florida couple is facing charges after they allegedly forgot one of their eight children at a public park. Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to share this article!
WSVN-TV
Police respond to mail carrier robbery in Miramar; investigation underway
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police Department officers responded to a strong-arm robbery of a mail carrier in the area. Just after 11:30 a.m., a vehicle drove behind the mail truck and two men robbed the carrier in the area of 8100 Bernard Boulevard, Friday. The mail carrier’s mailbox key...
Click10.com
Body found inside vehicle in Walmart parking lot in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found inside a vehicle Thursday in the parking lot of a Walmart. BSO spokeswoman Claudinne Caro confirmed that the body was discovered around 8:45 a.m. near the 2300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard. According...
