ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Prosecutors: Saipov followed ISIS playbook in 2017 attack

By Alice Gainer
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Zlgi_0kJOF51900

Prosecutors: Sayfullo Saipov followed ISIS playbook in 2017 attack 02:01

NEW YORK -- It's week two of the terror trial of Sayfullo Saipov.

He's the Uzbekistan native accused of mowing down eight bicyclists with a rented truck along a path on the West Side Highway on Halloween 2017, he says in the name of ISIS.

Severed and twisted bicycles, a damaged yellow school bus, a crushed Home Depot rental truck and the path of death and destruction Saipov left was shown to jurors, as well as video of him running around with fake guns before being shot by a police officer.

Victim and witness testimony last week filled in the gaps for the court about the moments before the attack.

RELATED STORY: New video evidence allegedly shows deadly West Side Highway bike path attack suspect Sayfullo Saipov running with guns

Tourists from Belgium and Argentina on celebratory trips never saw the speeding truck behind them. Others from New York and New Jersey were merely commuting.

The defense admits he killed eight people; they didn't cross examine any victim.

Saipov was willing to plead guilty to avoid the death penalty, but that was rejected.

While they're not disputing the murder charge, they are denying the charge he provided material support to the Islamic State, saying he had no real connection to ISIS and he just watched general videos.

RELATED STORY: Sayfullo Saipov trial: Argentinian tourists say West Side truck attack sounded "as if a train was passing by"

Prosecutors called an expert to the stand Wednesday who studies jihadist groups.

He testified that whether you travel overseas to train with ISIS or commit an attack wherever you are, you're identified the same when the terror group claims responsibility -- as a soldier of the Islamic State or as a martyr if you're killed.

Exhibits showed that through newsletters and videos on encrypted channels, ISIS basically has a terror playbook, instructing people on where and how to conduct an attack. It's a playbook the prosecutors say Saipov followed.

The defense showed an ISIS propaganda video, attempting to show how Saipov was influenced and calling him a supporter, not a member. The expert on the stand, however, shot back that he believed in the eyes of ISIS, carrying out an attack would, in fact, make him a member.

The trial resumes Thursday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. Edition

From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
BBC

Iranian man who beheaded 17-year-old wife jailed for eight years

A man who beheaded his 17-year-old wife has been sentenced to eight years in prison in Iran, the judiciary says. Images of Sajjad Heydari carrying Mona's severed head in Ahvaz after the so-called "honour killing" last year caused widespread outrage. A judiciary spokesman said the leniency of the sentence was...
msn.com

'David v Goliath': Russian tank pelted by small Ukrainian drone bombs

Slide 1 of 13: This is the moment a Russian tank was pelted with bombs by a small Ukrainian drone, in a David versus Goliath battle between an old and new machine of war. Aerial footage shows the drone pummeling the helpless Russian armor with numerous explosives, finally dropping one down its open hatch. Smoke begins billowing from the inside of the vehicle, signaling that its race is run, and thus joining the growing scrapheap of Vladimir Putin's military vehicles that litter the battlegrounds of Ukraine.
Rolling Stone

Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle

A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut.  Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019.  Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
OREGON STATE
msn.com

Russian deserter left to rot in the snow after being shot dead

Slide 1 of 7: The body of a Russian deserter was left to rot in the middle of a snowy field after the soldier was shot dead by one of Vladimir Putin's men. Dmitry Perov (pictured top right), 31, was 'liquidated' by a Russian marksman today after he fled the front line in Ukraine in what is feared to be a warning to other mutineers not to desert ahead of another mass mobilization of Russian troops. Perov, who fought in Putin's barbaric war in Ukraine before deciding to flee, left his military unit armed with an automatic weapon and ammunition and travelled 350 miles to Russia, Russian authorities claim.
The Week

Ukraine's volunteer foreign fighters include many vets who struggled with civilian life

An estimated 1,000 to 3,000 foreign volunteers are fighting for Ukraine, and several of them told The Washington Post that being there has given them a renewed purpose. At the onset of the war last February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked for volunteers to help his military, and Ukrainian officials said by the spring, about 20,000 people from more than 50 countries answered the call. A majority left before the summer, taken aback by how intense the fighting was and the lack of air support, and those who remain "tend to be highly committed, willing to withstand the winter conditions and...
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Russia readying quiet mobilization of 700,000 troops for Ukraine war: report

Russian President Vladimir Putin will call up hundreds of thousands of additional troops to continue trying to invade Ukraine this month — a move that will be done quietly. The muted mobilization was reported by Russian independent outlet Volya last week, citing sources in the Russian military’s General Staff. “The Ministry of Defense needs to recruit about 700,000 more people for the war by February,” the outlet reported, adding, “[O]fficials, politicians and generals will publicly assert that there is no mobilization.” That figure is more than twice the size of the draft that sparked protests and an exodus of military-age men this...
Reuters

Freezing temperatures kill 78 people in Afghanistan

KABUL, Jan 19 (Reuters) - At least 78 people have died of cold in Afghanistan during the country's worst winter in more than a decade, authorities said on Thursday. Deaths from the cold have been recorded in eight of the country's 34 provinces, officials said.
CBS New York

"El Chapo" sends "SOS" message to Mexico's president from U.S. prison

Mexico's president said Wednesday that he would consider a request by convicted drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman to return from the United States to complete his sentence on humanitarian grounds. The message from El Chapo was described as an "SOS" by one of his attorneys.The Sinaloa cartel founder has appealed to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for help due to alleged "psychological torment" that Guzman says he is suffering in a U.S. prison."We're going to review it (the plea)," Lopez Obrador told reporters.It was unclear if Mexico had the power to grant the request, "but the door must always...
COLORADO STATE
msn.com

Battle For Bakhmut Exposes Wagner Group's Brutality, Limitations

For the past month, the battle for the Ukrainian-controlled Ukrainian city of Bakhmut has been the focal point of Russia's nearly year-long war against its democratic neighbor. Unlike in previous engagements, however, a disproportionate share of the fighting and dying on the Russian side has been done by the Wagner Group, a nominally private military company headed by Vladimir Putin confidante Yevgeney Prigozhin.
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
143K+
Followers
28K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy