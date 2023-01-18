ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Power 93.7 WBLK

Everyone Keeps Saying That Josh Allen Lives In This House

UPDATE: Where does Josh Allen live? Josh Allen built a house not far from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. UPDATE: The below story is from May 2021. When you live next door to a Buffalo athlete, you love to brag about. After all, whether someone plays for the Buffalo Sabers or Buffalo Bills, they have to live somewhere and Western New York, people LOVE to talk. Everyone always thinks they "know" and it is not always the case.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Sean Payton Interview Postponed After Tragic Death

JAN 20 PAYTON INTERVIEW ON HOLD Professional soccer player Anton Walkes has died following a boat crash in Florida, authorities said Thursday, a tragedy that impacts on the sports world in Charlotte. Walkes, 25, was a player for the MLS club Charlotte FC, owned by David Tepper, who also owns...
MICHIGAN STATE
Yardbarker

Byron Leftwich got gift from Bucs hours before firing

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, and the move came in an inadvertently brutal way. Leftwich arrived at work Thursday to find that he, along with every other member of the Buccaneers staff, had a painted commemorative football in his locker to congratulate staff members for winning back-to-back NFC South titles for the first time in franchise history, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Leftwich was promptly informed of his dismissal an hour later, making for brutally awkward timing from the organization’s perspective.
TAMPA, FL
The Comeback

Bengals make major move after terrible news

The Cincinnati Bengals were hit with a bit of bad news this week when starting offensive linemen Jonah Jackson and Alex Cappa were ruled out with injuries, meaning the team would be without three starting offensive linemen after La’el Collins’ season-ending injury earlier in the season. But it looks like the team is making a Read more... The post Bengals make major move after terrible news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Will Damar Hamlin attend Bills’ Divisional Round game vs. Bengals?

The fated Divisional Round rematch between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals is set to kick off on Sunday. The memories of their tragic Week 17 game is still fresh in everyone’s mind. Aside from the game itself, fans are wondering if Damar Hamlin will be able to attend the game in person. Well, that’s still up in the air according to Sean McDermott, as reported by Mike Giardi.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Report: Chicago Bears ask permission from Packers to interview defensive coordinator candidate

The Chicago Bears are searching for defensive coaching help. The Chicago Bears’ defense was bad last season. A new report has come out that the Bears are looking to hire outside coaching help for next season. The Bears’ defense gave up the 29th most yards (378) in the regular season. They gave up the most points per game (27.2). It was a rough year for first-year defensive coordinator Alan Williams.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cowboys Rookie New Injury Reveled: Out for 49ers?

SAN JOSE - In this space, we playfully refer to him as "The Legend of Peyton Hendershot'' in honor of the way the undrafted rookie tight end dramatically jumped his way onto the 2023 Dallas Cowboys roster. But this weekend, the Hendershot story might've just turned a bit sideways. Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
WLWT 5

WATCH: Bengals arrive in Buffalo ahead of Sunday's playoff game

The Cincinnati Bengals have arrived in Buffalo ahead of their divisional round game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Watch the video player above to see the team arrive. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Bengals will don their white jerseys, white pants and orange helmets.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Bengals Offensive Line Continues to Struggle

The Cincinnati Bengals played the Baltimore Ravens for the third time this year and second consecutive week in last Sunday's wild-card round. It wasn't pretty, but thanks to a 98-yard fumble recovery for a defensive touchdown, the Bengals held off Baltimore. The win sent them on to a divisional-round matchup with the Bills in Buffalo.
CINCINNATI, OH

