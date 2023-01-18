Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ultimatum Chiefs Gave Him After Injury
The star quarterback missed the entire second quarter of Saturday’s win over the Jaguars after suffering an ankle injury.
Everyone Keeps Saying That Josh Allen Lives In This House
UPDATE: Where does Josh Allen live? Josh Allen built a house not far from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. UPDATE: The below story is from May 2021. When you live next door to a Buffalo athlete, you love to brag about. After all, whether someone plays for the Buffalo Sabers or Buffalo Bills, they have to live somewhere and Western New York, people LOVE to talk. Everyone always thinks they "know" and it is not always the case.
WCPO
Niagara Falls lit orange for the Bengals: Buffalo thanks Cincinnati for 'friendship' ahead of game
BUFFALO, N.Y. — "The City of Good Neighbors" is living up to its title. Niagara Falls was illuminated orange Friday morning, just two days before Buffalo's beloved Bills take on the Bengals, in celebration of the friendship the two teams and their fan bases have built. "Recently, with the...
Yardbarker
Sean Payton Interview Postponed After Tragic Death
JAN 20 PAYTON INTERVIEW ON HOLD Professional soccer player Anton Walkes has died following a boat crash in Florida, authorities said Thursday, a tragedy that impacts on the sports world in Charlotte. Walkes, 25, was a player for the MLS club Charlotte FC, owned by David Tepper, who also owns...
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
Bills vs. Bengals a Close Game? 'Zero Chance!' Argues Ex All-Pro Eric Weddle
Can the Cincinnati Bengals take down the Buffalo Bills and punch their ticket to the AFC title game? Retired NFL safety Eric Weddle believes it's not even a possibility.
Yardbarker
Byron Leftwich got gift from Bucs hours before firing
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, and the move came in an inadvertently brutal way. Leftwich arrived at work Thursday to find that he, along with every other member of the Buccaneers staff, had a painted commemorative football in his locker to congratulate staff members for winning back-to-back NFC South titles for the first time in franchise history, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Leftwich was promptly informed of his dismissal an hour later, making for brutally awkward timing from the organization’s perspective.
WCPO
We found another game ball: Bengals coach Zac Taylor gives one to Washington, D.C. Bengals bar
WASHINGTON — The Bengals said some of the game balls from the Ravens-Bengals playoff win were making their way out of Cincinnati, and the latest game ball we found made it all the way to the nation's capital. The Bottom Line, located in downtown Washington D.C., was gifted a...
Former NFL All-Pro: Bengals Have 'Zero Chance' Against Bills
Cincinnati is hoping to advance to the AFC Championship Game for a second-straight season
Where was Joe Burrow born? 7 facts about the star Bengals quarterback
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has become a household name across the country. From his play on the field to his iconic wardrobe, football fans can't get enough of him. But what else do we know about the local legend?. Before participating in any Bengals-themed trivia or taking one of...
Bengals make major move after terrible news
The Cincinnati Bengals were hit with a bit of bad news this week when starting offensive linemen Jonah Jackson and Alex Cappa were ruled out with injuries, meaning the team would be without three starting offensive linemen after La’el Collins’ season-ending injury earlier in the season. But it looks like the team is making a Read more... The post Bengals make major move after terrible news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Will Damar Hamlin attend Bills’ Divisional Round game vs. Bengals?
The fated Divisional Round rematch between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals is set to kick off on Sunday. The memories of their tragic Week 17 game is still fresh in everyone’s mind. Aside from the game itself, fans are wondering if Damar Hamlin will be able to attend the game in person. Well, that’s still up in the air according to Sean McDermott, as reported by Mike Giardi.
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For Bills-Bengals Game
Shannon Sharpe is predicting a great Divisional Round game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals this weekend. The Fox Sports analyst has the Bills moving on to the next round with a high-scoring 34-30 finish over the Bengals. “This might be the Game of the Week, I got Buffalo winning a ...
Three keys: How Cincinnati Bengals beat Buffalo Bills
The Cincinnati Bengals will hit the road on Saturday to take on the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. for the NFL's divisional round matchup on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. Buffalo and Cincinnati advanced out of the first round of the posteason to meet once again....
Josh Allen Career End Predicted by 'PacMan' Jones: Bills vs. Bengals Nonsense
Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones predicts the end of Josh Allen’s career ahead of the Bills vs. Bengals playoff clash.
Yardbarker
Report: Chicago Bears ask permission from Packers to interview defensive coordinator candidate
The Chicago Bears are searching for defensive coaching help. The Chicago Bears’ defense was bad last season. A new report has come out that the Bears are looking to hire outside coaching help for next season. The Bears’ defense gave up the 29th most yards (378) in the regular season. They gave up the most points per game (27.2). It was a rough year for first-year defensive coordinator Alan Williams.
With Bengals next, former four-time AFC champ Bills feel something super in Buffalo
The Buffalo Bills that went to four consecutive Super Bowls in the 1990s have kept their connections with the city and see a team with super potential.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Rookie New Injury Reveled: Out for 49ers?
SAN JOSE - In this space, we playfully refer to him as "The Legend of Peyton Hendershot'' in honor of the way the undrafted rookie tight end dramatically jumped his way onto the 2023 Dallas Cowboys roster. But this weekend, the Hendershot story might've just turned a bit sideways. Dallas...
WLWT 5
WATCH: Bengals arrive in Buffalo ahead of Sunday's playoff game
The Cincinnati Bengals have arrived in Buffalo ahead of their divisional round game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Watch the video player above to see the team arrive. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Bengals will don their white jerseys, white pants and orange helmets.
Yardbarker
Bengals Offensive Line Continues to Struggle
The Cincinnati Bengals played the Baltimore Ravens for the third time this year and second consecutive week in last Sunday's wild-card round. It wasn't pretty, but thanks to a 98-yard fumble recovery for a defensive touchdown, the Bengals held off Baltimore. The win sent them on to a divisional-round matchup with the Bills in Buffalo.
