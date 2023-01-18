ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

SUNY Schenectady to unveil new welcome center

There will be a new place to welcome students, starting next week, at SUNY Schenectady. The community college plans to cut the ribbon for a new welcome center on Tuesday, that’ll hold admissions, financial aid, and the student business office. School representatives say a large portion of Elston Hall...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Good News: Countdown to Triple Crown fundraiser, free Happy Meals

Six airmen from the New York Air National Guard’s 109th Airlift Wing – based at Stratton Air National Guard Base have been named “Wing Airmen of the Year.” Airmen that receive this distinction are exceptional leaders, have gone above and beyond their typical job duties and exemplify the Air Force core values of integrity, excellence and service before self.
LATHAM, NY
WNYT

Albany entrepreneur shares business insight with Capital Region students

An Albany entrepreneur is sharing his recipe for success with local students. Schuyler Bull owns the Fort Orange General Store. He recently spoke to Capital Region BOCES Global Fashion Program Students to give them insight on how the business world works. Bull showed them the reality of the day-to-day rigor...
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Colleagues Mourn the Loss of Former Reporter at Channel 13 in Albany

A longtime local television news anchor, reporter, and meteorologist passed away on Wednesday after succumbing to a lengthy battle with an illness. Several former colleagues took to social media with heavy hearts on Thursday when they learned about the passing of Julie Wilcox. Wilcox, who most recently worked at 13News...
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Popular Burger Chain Suddenly Closes Three Capital Region Locations

This one is surprising as this popular burger chain was a Capital Region favorite. And when visiting one of your favorite local restaurants the last thing you want to see is a sign that says "Due to economic and labor conditions, this restaurant is closed." We made such a huge effort during the pandemic to support our local businesses, and maybe now they need that support more than ever?
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Schenectady teen arrested for forged check

A teenager from Schenectady was arrested after police say he deposited a forged check. New York State Police say 19-year-old Traymer Faircloth – Jeter deposited $4,300 in his bank account at an Albany ATM last May. The bank reported the fraudulent check. He was arraigned at Albany court and...
SCHENECTADY, NY
Hot 99.1

Popular Saratoga Springs Clothing Store To Close Later This Month

A national chain that has been a Saratoga Springs mainstay for 20 years will be closing for good in late January. As internet shopping has become the norm over the years, it is still disappointing to see brick-and-mortar stores go by the wayside. First and foremost jobs and livelihoods can be affected, and we never want to see business and commerce affected on a local level.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Man arrested for inappropriate contact with minors

A man in Fulton County is accused this morning of inappropriate contact with minors. The Fulton County Sheriff tells us 27-year-old Devin James Martell is charged with forcible touching. The sheriff says he had inappropriate contact with two boys under the age of eighteen, in the towns of Johnstown and...
FULTON COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Shonyae Edmonds, Albany: Rensselaer Honda High School Basketball All-Star #2

Congratulations to Albany senior forward Shonyae Edmonds who is the #2 pick on our NewsChannel 13/Rensselaer Honda girls high school basketball all-star team. Edmonds is averaging 20 points, 11 rebounds and 7 steals per game for the Falcons, and is being recruited to schools like Saint Peters, St. Joe’s and Dominican College.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Mediterranean Grill celebrates grand opening

A taste of the Mediterranean in Troy. A grand opening was held Friday for the Mediterranean Grill at 908 River Street. The unique restaurant offers an Istanbul food court and Mediterranean grilled specialties. The owner also plans to put a coffee shop on the property.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Siena women’s basketball coach reinstated after investigation

Siena women’s basketball coach Jim Jabir is being reinstated. Jabir temporarily stepped aside at the beginning of this year after accusations he made racially sensitive and misogynistic remarks. “In recent weeks, my inappropriate choice of words has been made very public. I immediately understood the harm I caused others,...
LOUDONVILLE, NY
WNYT

Albany grant program helps small businesses

The city of Albany is trying to attract, grow and sustain small businesses citywide. Up to $750,000 in small business improvement grants are now available. The money will be made available to eligible small businesses as well as not-for-profits in the childcare, arts-cultural, tourism, and hospitality industries located in the city.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Capital Region lawyer to represent Alec Baldwin

The lawyer representing actor Alec Baldwin is from the Capital Region. Our news partners at the Post Star report: Luke Nikas will represent Alec Baldwin as he faces two charges of involuntary manslaughter. Nikas graduated from Hudson Falls High School in Washington County. He got a degree from Harvard Law...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy