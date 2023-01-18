Read full article on original website
SUNY Schenectady to unveil new welcome center
There will be a new place to welcome students, starting next week, at SUNY Schenectady. The community college plans to cut the ribbon for a new welcome center on Tuesday, that’ll hold admissions, financial aid, and the student business office. School representatives say a large portion of Elston Hall...
Capital Region Restaurant Rundown: January 16-20
The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, January 16 through 20.
Bus with 9 kids on board flips in Johnsonville
A school bus, for the Hoosic Valley School District, slid off the road Friday morning in Johnsonville.
Good News: Countdown to Triple Crown fundraiser, free Happy Meals
Six airmen from the New York Air National Guard’s 109th Airlift Wing – based at Stratton Air National Guard Base have been named “Wing Airmen of the Year.” Airmen that receive this distinction are exceptional leaders, have gone above and beyond their typical job duties and exemplify the Air Force core values of integrity, excellence and service before self.
Albany entrepreneur shares business insight with Capital Region students
An Albany entrepreneur is sharing his recipe for success with local students. Schuyler Bull owns the Fort Orange General Store. He recently spoke to Capital Region BOCES Global Fashion Program Students to give them insight on how the business world works. Bull showed them the reality of the day-to-day rigor...
Colleagues Mourn the Loss of Former Reporter at Channel 13 in Albany
A longtime local television news anchor, reporter, and meteorologist passed away on Wednesday after succumbing to a lengthy battle with an illness. Several former colleagues took to social media with heavy hearts on Thursday when they learned about the passing of Julie Wilcox. Wilcox, who most recently worked at 13News...
Miss Storytown USA? See These Vintage Props This Summer In Lake George
Storytown U.S.A. is alive and well in Lake George, well kinda. Some of the buildings, features and props from the faded amusement park are still there and getting a makeover! New paint and repairs to keep our memories alive. In 2023 Storytown U.S.A. is known as Six Flag Great Escape...
Popular Burger Chain Suddenly Closes Three Capital Region Locations
This one is surprising as this popular burger chain was a Capital Region favorite. And when visiting one of your favorite local restaurants the last thing you want to see is a sign that says "Due to economic and labor conditions, this restaurant is closed." We made such a huge effort during the pandemic to support our local businesses, and maybe now they need that support more than ever?
Latest Upstate NY Snow Predictions: Up To 8 in. For Some Areas Sunday
Another winter storm is heading to Upstate New York this weekend and potential snowfall totals are starting to come into focus. And this next storm is looking like it will bring more snow to most of the Capital Region. Like Thursday and Friday's winter storm, this one will bring a...
Schenectady teen arrested for forged check
A teenager from Schenectady was arrested after police say he deposited a forged check. New York State Police say 19-year-old Traymer Faircloth – Jeter deposited $4,300 in his bank account at an Albany ATM last May. The bank reported the fraudulent check. He was arraigned at Albany court and...
Best restaurants in Upstate New York, according to OpenTable
Each month, OpenTable, a restaurant reservation website, releases its Diner's Choice lists of best restaurants in areas around the country. The website looks at more than 400,000 new diner reviews each month to determine the ratings.
Popular Saratoga Springs Clothing Store To Close Later This Month
A national chain that has been a Saratoga Springs mainstay for 20 years will be closing for good in late January. As internet shopping has become the norm over the years, it is still disappointing to see brick-and-mortar stores go by the wayside. First and foremost jobs and livelihoods can be affected, and we never want to see business and commerce affected on a local level.
Man arrested for inappropriate contact with minors
A man in Fulton County is accused this morning of inappropriate contact with minors. The Fulton County Sheriff tells us 27-year-old Devin James Martell is charged with forcible touching. The sheriff says he had inappropriate contact with two boys under the age of eighteen, in the towns of Johnstown and...
Shonyae Edmonds, Albany: Rensselaer Honda High School Basketball All-Star #2
Congratulations to Albany senior forward Shonyae Edmonds who is the #2 pick on our NewsChannel 13/Rensselaer Honda girls high school basketball all-star team. Edmonds is averaging 20 points, 11 rebounds and 7 steals per game for the Falcons, and is being recruited to schools like Saint Peters, St. Joe’s and Dominican College.
Delicious National Smoothie Chain to Open 10 Locations in Capital Region
A popular national smoothie chain that opened up a store in Clifton Park in October of 2022 announced that it is adding ten more locations throughout the Capital Region!. Smoothie King Will Open Up Locations Throughout the Capital Region. Shawn Caric is Smoothie King's vice-president of the company's franchise development...
Fire burns through BBL Construction in Colonie
A fire broke out at BBL Construction on Kings Road in Niskayuna. Heavy fire was seen burning through the roof with the further building collapsing.
Mediterranean Grill celebrates grand opening
A taste of the Mediterranean in Troy. A grand opening was held Friday for the Mediterranean Grill at 908 River Street. The unique restaurant offers an Istanbul food court and Mediterranean grilled specialties. The owner also plans to put a coffee shop on the property.
Siena women’s basketball coach reinstated after investigation
Siena women’s basketball coach Jim Jabir is being reinstated. Jabir temporarily stepped aside at the beginning of this year after accusations he made racially sensitive and misogynistic remarks. “In recent weeks, my inappropriate choice of words has been made very public. I immediately understood the harm I caused others,...
Albany grant program helps small businesses
The city of Albany is trying to attract, grow and sustain small businesses citywide. Up to $750,000 in small business improvement grants are now available. The money will be made available to eligible small businesses as well as not-for-profits in the childcare, arts-cultural, tourism, and hospitality industries located in the city.
Capital Region lawyer to represent Alec Baldwin
The lawyer representing actor Alec Baldwin is from the Capital Region. Our news partners at the Post Star report: Luke Nikas will represent Alec Baldwin as he faces two charges of involuntary manslaughter. Nikas graduated from Hudson Falls High School in Washington County. He got a degree from Harvard Law...
