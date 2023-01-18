ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephenville, TX

2 construction workers injured in Stephenville church partial collapse

By Giles Hudson
 3 days ago

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) Two construction workers have been seriously hurt after masonry on a church in Stephenville fell on top of them.

The accident happened just before 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Stephenville.

According to police, the church was having work done on the building when the collapse occurred.

The church is located across the street from the police and fire stations and fire crews were on scene even before the first 911 calls came in, said Stephenville Police Capt. James Grisham.

One of the injured men was taken by air to a hospital, the other by ground. Their current conditions are not known.

The church runs a pre-school inside the building, but Capt. Grisham said none of the children or workers were hurt.

Preschool classes have been canceled for tomorrow.

In a Facebook post, the church called for prayer and said only part of its service schedule tonight would take place.

There's been no word on what caused the collapse.

