Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Recap: Scores and highlights from Friday night Blitz
Covenant Christian takes over first place in the River Valley conference with a 46-45 win against Tri-Unity
Cheerleaders sing national anthem after sound system malfunctions at cheer competition
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Cheerleaders from Reeths-Puffer, Mona Shores, Zeeland East and Muskegon were all gathered at Muskegon High School for a cheer competition Wednesday and were waiting for the national anthem to play. An issue with the sound system kept the anthem from being played. There were several attempts...
cspdailynews.com
Kum & Go Opens First Michigan Location
Kum & Go’s first convenience store in Michigan opened on Jan. 19 after six months of construction. District Supervisor Graham McCaleb told CSP that there has been interest from customers the last several weeks stopping by the Walker, Michigan, store, in the Grand Rapids area, to see when it would open.
WZZM 13
Saugatuck Township Hall to undergo $765K renovation
SAUGATUCK, Mich. — Beginning in February, the Saugatuck Township Hall will start renovations to improve safety and customer service. The $765,000 renovation will include updates for structural, mechanical and electrical systems. There will also be updates to professional work spaces for staff as well as expanded parking for visitors.
WOOD
Kent County deputies: Body found in swamp
Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 012123. A few lake effect light...
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Has the No. 1 Beer City in America
We have some great spots to grab a cold, bubbly beer in Michigan. Now, one Michigan hotspot has been dubbed the best beer city in all of America. The study comes from 10best.com, via the USA Today Network. They polled readers to find the best beer city in the U.S. In the article, the crew at 1-best.com says, “These 10 cities from across the United States offer stellar selections of established and up-and-coming breweries, beer bars, brewpubs, beer festivals and even thriving homebrewing communities where novice brewers can get their foot in the door.” For the study, “a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.”
Missing dog helps lead to body of Wyoming man
The body found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday afternoon is that of a man who has been missing since November.
Which West Michigan cities made the Top 10 Snowiest?
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the exception of several major winter storms, this winter in West Michigan has been something less than record breaking. However, that doesn't mean things can't rapidly change with the right weather system. While the final totals for this season have yet to be determined,...
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan winters are super cloudy and getting worse
That’s how much sunshine Grand Rapids experienced over the first eight days of the year, before the glowing orb finally broke through the clouds. And the city was no anomaly: For nearly two weeks, clouds blanketed large swaths of Michigan, occasionally accompanied by rainfall that transformed our winter wonderland into a muddy mess.
Val Lego Announces Departure from WZZM TV-13 in Grand Rapids
You've seen her anchoring the news and doing health coverage for 17 years on 13 On Your Side. On Tuesday, January 17th, 2023, Val Lego made a surprising Facebook announcement...She is leaving WZZM TV-13. Val has had an incredible career. She has interviewed former first ladies, heads of corporations, and...
Holland nonprofit building homes for ‘missing middle’
A West Michigan nonprofit is working to help make housing more affordable for people in Holland.
mibluesperspectives.com
Holland Woman with Hashimoto’s Disease Discusses Battle with ‘Invisible Condition’
Wrestling with a health condition that another person walking down the street can’t see takes a mental toll on a person. For close to a decade now, this has been the experience of Holland resident Donna Allgaier-Lamberti. Feeling poor physically but appearing fine to most people has been one of the many effects of Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis, which Allgaier-Lamberti was diagnosed with in 2015. Hashimoto’s is an autoimmune disorder in which the immune system attacks thyroid cells by mistake because it thinks they are bacteria.
Flying home for daughter's funeral, Grand Rapids couple lost $2K in scam
Months later, the Szymanskis checked their bills and noticed they'd been charged multiple times for supposed travel agency fees, costing the couple about $2,500 on top of funeral expenses.
New bagel, waffle shop opens in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new business specializing in bagels and waffles has opened at the Downtown Market. Rad Bagels, created by by Shelby and Julie Kibler, the owners of Field and Fire bakery, offers bagels and bagel sandwiches in “rad” flavors created with Field and Fire’s sourdough and yeast dough.
'It was unreal': Residents of Green Ridge Apartments speak out on fire
WALKER, Mich. — Michelle Jackson has lived at Green Ridge Apartments for around five years. On Jan. 9, she witnessed tragedy. "It was unreal, just like, you never think of tomorrow, your house is going to burn down," said Jackson. "When everything is gone, what do you grab? I grabbed my cat and nothing else."
Grant High School student comes forward as victim of human trafficking
Law enforcement and anti-human trafficking advocates often say that anyone can become a victim of human trafficking. That saying was proven true at Grant High School.
Food truck rally coming to downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Grand Rapids foodies, get ready for a big weekend. As part of the ongoing World of Winter festival in Grand Rapids, a food truck rally is planned for noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 in downtown Grand Rapids at 555 Monroe Ave. NW.
WZZM 13
Grand Rapids Homes Show exposes remodeling options for buyers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Vendors at the Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show on Jan. 20 sought to offer options for buyers to remodel their homes in light of the current economic environment. With interest rates still high as leaders at the Federal Reserve seek to rein in...
Winter Weather Advisories posted due the possibility of slick travel
Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for counties north of I-96 due to a wintry mix of rain, snow, and freezing rain. Ice accumulation is possible.
Comments / 0