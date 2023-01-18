ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montague, MI

cspdailynews.com

Kum & Go Opens First Michigan Location

Kum & Go’s first convenience store in Michigan opened on Jan. 19 after six months of construction. District Supervisor Graham McCaleb told CSP that there has been interest from customers the last several weeks stopping by the Walker, Michigan, store, in the Grand Rapids area, to see when it would open.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WZZM 13

Saugatuck Township Hall to undergo $765K renovation

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — Beginning in February, the Saugatuck Township Hall will start renovations to improve safety and customer service. The $765,000 renovation will include updates for structural, mechanical and electrical systems. There will also be updates to professional work spaces for staff as well as expanded parking for visitors.
SAUGATUCK, MI
WOOD

Kent County deputies: Body found in swamp

Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 012123. A few lake effect light...
KENT COUNTY, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Has the No. 1 Beer City in America

We have some great spots to grab a cold, bubbly beer in Michigan. Now, one Michigan hotspot has been dubbed the best beer city in all of America. The study comes from 10best.com, via the USA Today Network. They polled readers to find the best beer city in the U.S. In the article, the crew at 1-best.com says, “These 10 cities from across the United States offer stellar selections of established and up-and-coming breweries, beer bars, brewpubs, beer festivals and even thriving homebrewing communities where novice brewers can get their foot in the door.” For the study, “a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.”
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan winters are super cloudy and getting worse

That’s how much sunshine Grand Rapids experienced over the first eight days of the year, before the glowing orb finally broke through the clouds. And the city was no anomaly: For nearly two weeks, clouds blanketed large swaths of Michigan, occasionally accompanied by rainfall that transformed our winter wonderland into a muddy mess.
MICHIGAN STATE
mibluesperspectives.com

Holland Woman with Hashimoto’s Disease Discusses Battle with ‘Invisible Condition’

Wrestling with a health condition that another person walking down the street can’t see takes a mental toll on a person. For close to a decade now, this has been the experience of Holland resident Donna Allgaier-Lamberti. Feeling poor physically but appearing fine to most people has been one of the many effects of Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis, which Allgaier-Lamberti was diagnosed with in 2015. Hashimoto’s is an autoimmune disorder in which the immune system attacks thyroid cells by mistake because it thinks they are bacteria.
HOLLAND, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

New bagel, waffle shop opens in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new business specializing in bagels and waffles has opened at the Downtown Market. Rad Bagels, created by by Shelby and Julie Kibler, the owners of Field and Fire bakery, offers bagels and bagel sandwiches in “rad” flavors created with Field and Fire’s sourdough and yeast dough.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WZZM 13

Grand Rapids Homes Show exposes remodeling options for buyers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Vendors at the Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show on Jan. 20 sought to offer options for buyers to remodel their homes in light of the current economic environment. With interest rates still high as leaders at the Federal Reserve seek to rein in...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

