Here’s how the governor’s budget pays for private school scholarships
As Democrats argue Gov. Kim Reynolds’ private school scholarship program would take away funding from Iowa’s public schools, Republicans are pointing to the governor’s proposed budget as proof that support for Iowa’s K-12 system remains strong. Reynolds is proposing a budget of nearly $8.5 billion for...
Treasurer: Iowa will earn $1.7 million in interest through certificates of deposit
(The Center Square) – Iowa will deposit $72 million in 15 financial institutions across the state that will earn an average rate of return of 4.77%, State Treasurer Roby Smith said Thursday. The six-month certificates of deposit following the Jan. 10 Invest in Iowa online auction. The program offers...
To the People of House District 68
Editor’s note: House District 68 now includes the north and east portions of Black Hawk County, the northern part of Buchanan County, and most of Fayette County. Welcome to the first edition of my 2023 From Dome to Home legislative update! Through it, I will try to provide a look at what happened in the Iowa House. Hopefully, it provides you with some insight into the legislative process and a look at my experience serving as your state representative.
Iowa News Headlines Friday, January 20th, 2023
(Des Moines) -- Governor Kim Reynolds says state funding for small public schools in rural areas will remain stable if the legislature approves her plan to set up state-funded accounts for parents who send their kids to private schools. Reynolds discussed details of her school choice bill during an interview with Radio Iowa. Reynolds estimates about 107 million dollars of state funds would be deposited in accounts for low income parents enrolling children in a private school this fall. She's also recommending that legislators provide 190 million dollars more to public K-through-12 schools in the next academic year. The governor says she has illusions she'll change opponents' minds about her plans, but Reynolds says if children aren't thriving in a public school, their parents should be help to enroll them elsewhere. Yesterday (Thursday), Republicans on the Senate Appropriations Committee approved the governor's school choice bill. The legislation is now eligible for debate next week in the House and Senate.
GOP property tax bill focuses on school levy, assessed values and transparency
Republican legislators want to reduce Iowans’ property tax costs with new rules on how cities, counties and schools determine value and fund projects. But some of the proposed restrictions would throw Iowa’s property tax system into “chaos,” representatives of local governments said. Republicans in both chambers...
