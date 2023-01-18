Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan voters have rejected constitutional conventions since the 1970s
Michigan has had four state constitutions since it joined the union on Jan. 26, 1837. Every 16 years, Michigan state government is required to ask voters, on the November ballot, if they want another constitutional convention. Michiganders have had three opportunities to vote on this question since the last convention...
Fox17
Governor Whitmer files motion to withdraw abortion lawsuit
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has filed a motion to dismiss her lawsuit that would have stopped county prosecutors from enforcing a 1931 ban on abortion. Governor Whitmer submitted the lawsuit last year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. After voters approved Proposal 3 during...
Rep. Grant on Dem majority: ‘Don’t have to be timid’
The first quarter of the year in Lansing is always busy, especially as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer prepares to deliver her State of the State speech.
Democrats Are Mounting A Push To Expand Voting Rights After Big State-Level Midterm Wins
After winning legislative seats and taking over governor’s mansions, Democrats will try to implement reforms and beat back Republican efforts to restrict voting access.
Detroit News
Michigan lawmakers plan ethics reforms amid 'several ongoing investigations'
Lansing — At least three criminal investigations have been examining in recent months the ways Michigan lawmakers raised or used political money, setting up a potential legislative reckoning focused on how policies should be crafted within state government. The probes are unfolding as a new set of Democratic lawmakers...
lansingcitypulse.com
End may be near for Michigan redistricting panel, a year after finishing maps
Commission would go dormant after lawsuits wrap up, could be reactivated. The 13-member panel sued the Legislature last month for $3.7 million after its funding was eliminated. The Michigan Senate allocated $1.5 million for the commission, although commissioners believe they’ll need more. Michigan’s independent redistricting commission now has a...
michiganradio.org
Stateside: Friday, Jan. 20, 2023
What do teachers do when students have trouble regulating their emotions? In some Michigan schools, last resort-practices might include physical restraint or isolating the student. But these seclusion and restraint tactics have proven dangerous, and in some instances, fatal. Reporter Lily Altavena joined us to discuss her investigation into the...
Michigan faith leaders call on new legislature to enact ‘sensible’ gun reform laws
Religious leaders in Michigan are joining forces to push the state legislature to enact sensible gun laws that will keep churchgoers safe. These leaders from differing faiths say they are coming together around their shared values to protect people in what is expected to be a safe place, after gun violence seen nationally has made it difficult for some to feel comfortable in places of worship.
michiganradio.org
Redistricting commission: Senate funding bill “a positive first step”
Michigan’s redistricting commission says it’s already spent around $430,000 since its budget money ran out in October. According to a breakdown presented at a meeting Thursday, over half that money has gone toward consultants. That includes lawyers to defend the state’s legislative district maps in court. The...
Advocates against Read by Grade Three law applaud effort to repeal
Work is being done in the Michigan Legislature to repeal a controversial law, one that advocates for its repeal say has derailed the educational careers of some students.
lansingcitypulse.com
Gas stove debate is the latest political culture war. Here are the facts
Gas stoves, a popular cooking appliance, have become a hot political topic. A study linking gas stoves to childhood asthma reignited concerns about health and climate consequences. While progressive Ann Arbor considers banning new gas hookups, state Republican lawmakers want to ban the ban. To Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations...
WWMT
Senator Stabenow nominates 2 mid-Michigan students to military academies
FLINT, Mich. — U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow announced Friday that she had nominated two students from the mid-Michigan area for admission at the United States Military Academy in New York and the United States Airforce Academy in Colorado. Amanda Earnhart from Flint applied to attend the United States Military...
Why Michigan Democrats could briefly lose a 2 House seat advantage this fall
Democratic control of the Michigan House could be in a state of flux by the end of this year – at least for a short period of time. The party won control of the lower chamber in November and have since sported a two-seat majority over Republicans by a 56-54 margin.
michiganradio.org
Michigan has a $9 billion dollar surplus. What’s a transformative way to use it?
New numbers are in and Michigan has a huge budget surplus. “It is an exciting and a daunting number. Nine billion dollars. I don’t think people can wrap their head around, like, how many zeros that actually is and what that means,” explains Democratic State Senator Mallory McMorrow.
radioresultsnetwork.com
State Rep. Prestin To Serve On Energy, Natural Resources, Other Committees
State Rep. Dave Prestin has been appointed to serve on three key House committees for the 2023-24 legislative term. He will serve on the Energy, Communications, and Technology Committee, Natural Resources, Environment, Tourism and Outdoor Recreation Committee, and Local Government and Municipal Finance Committee. “My committee assignments provide me a...
michiganchronicle.com
Stop Gun Violence: Whitmer Says More Will be Done to Curb Gun Violence
Black Bottom Gun Club – NAAG Detroit Chapter promotes gun safety through meetings, trainings and more. Last summer, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an Executive Directive to reduce crime and gun violence. During a swearing-in ceremony for her second term as governor earlier this month, Whitmer began by speaking to statewide elected officials and leaders about her resolution to continue efforts to reduce gun violence among other key changes in the Mitten State.
Michigan man among 3 active-duty Marines charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
A Marine who said he was waiting for “Civil war 2” and two other active-duty members of the military, including one from Michigan, have been charged with participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said in newly filed court papers.
UAW president: General Motors investment a ‘big win’ for Michigan auto industry
FLINT, MI – United Auto Workers President Ray Curry called today’s multi-million-dollar investment into Flint and Bay City General Motors plants a “big win” for the Michigan auto industry. The company today announced a $579 million investment in Flint to manufacture small block V-8 engines, as...
WILX-TV
Proposal would allow Michigan kids to pass despite reading scores
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan ranks among the worst in the nation when it comes to elementary reading scores. The National Assessment for Educational Progress shows Michigan is now ranked 43rd in the country, compared to 32nd in 2019. Now, there’s a proposal that would let third graders pass to...
GM announces nearly $1 billion investment for new vehicles
General Motors announced on Saturday that its making a near $1 billion investment in Michigan facilities for its next generation of vehicles
Comments / 0