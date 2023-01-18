ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Capitol Confidential

Michigan voters have rejected constitutional conventions since the 1970s

Michigan has had four state constitutions since it joined the union on Jan. 26, 1837. Every 16 years, Michigan state government is required to ask voters, on the November ballot, if they want another constitutional convention. Michiganders have had three opportunities to vote on this question since the last convention...
Fox17

Governor Whitmer files motion to withdraw abortion lawsuit

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has filed a motion to dismiss her lawsuit that would have stopped county prosecutors from enforcing a 1931 ban on abortion. Governor Whitmer submitted the lawsuit last year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. After voters approved Proposal 3 during...
lansingcitypulse.com

End may be near for Michigan redistricting panel, a year after finishing maps

Commission would go dormant after lawsuits wrap up, could be reactivated. The 13-member panel sued the Legislature last month for $3.7 million after its funding was eliminated. The Michigan Senate allocated $1.5 million for the commission, although commissioners believe they’ll need more. Michigan’s independent redistricting commission now has a...
michiganradio.org

Stateside: Friday, Jan. 20, 2023

What do teachers do when students have trouble regulating their emotions? In some Michigan schools, last resort-practices might include physical restraint or isolating the student. But these seclusion and restraint tactics have proven dangerous, and in some instances, fatal. Reporter Lily Altavena joined us to discuss her investigation into the...
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan faith leaders call on new legislature to enact ‘sensible’ gun reform laws

Religious leaders in Michigan are joining forces to push the state legislature to enact sensible gun laws that will keep churchgoers safe. These leaders from differing faiths say they are coming together around their shared values to protect people in what is expected to be a safe place, after gun violence seen nationally has made it difficult for some to feel comfortable in places of worship.
michiganradio.org

Redistricting commission: Senate funding bill “a positive first step”

Michigan’s redistricting commission says it’s already spent around $430,000 since its budget money ran out in October. According to a breakdown presented at a meeting Thursday, over half that money has gone toward consultants. That includes lawyers to defend the state’s legislative district maps in court. The...
lansingcitypulse.com

Gas stove debate is the latest political culture war. Here are the facts

Gas stoves, a popular cooking appliance, have become a hot political topic. A study linking gas stoves to childhood asthma reignited concerns about health and climate consequences. While progressive Ann Arbor considers banning new gas hookups, state Republican lawmakers want to ban the ban. To Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations...
WWMT

Senator Stabenow nominates 2 mid-Michigan students to military academies

FLINT, Mich. — U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow announced Friday that she had nominated two students from the mid-Michigan area for admission at the United States Military Academy in New York and the United States Airforce Academy in Colorado. Amanda Earnhart from Flint applied to attend the United States Military...
radioresultsnetwork.com

State Rep. Prestin To Serve On Energy, Natural Resources, Other Committees

State Rep. Dave Prestin has been appointed to serve on three key House committees for the 2023-24 legislative term. He will serve on the Energy, Communications, and Technology Committee, Natural Resources, Environment, Tourism and Outdoor Recreation Committee, and Local Government and Municipal Finance Committee. “My committee assignments provide me a...
michiganchronicle.com

Stop Gun Violence: Whitmer Says More Will be Done to Curb Gun Violence

Black Bottom Gun Club – NAAG Detroit Chapter promotes gun safety through meetings, trainings and more. Last summer, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an Executive Directive to reduce crime and gun violence. During a swearing-in ceremony for her second term as governor earlier this month, Whitmer began by speaking to statewide elected officials and leaders about her resolution to continue efforts to reduce gun violence among other key changes in the Mitten State.
WILX-TV

Proposal would allow Michigan kids to pass despite reading scores

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan ranks among the worst in the nation when it comes to elementary reading scores. The National Assessment for Educational Progress shows Michigan is now ranked 43rd in the country, compared to 32nd in 2019. Now, there’s a proposal that would let third graders pass to...
