Florida State

Climate Point: Is 2023 the year Americans accept climate change as real?

By William Ramsey, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Ice calving from the Russel Glacier in Kangerlussuaq, Greenland, in July 2022. Sepp Kipfstuhl, Alfred Wegener Institute

Welcome to Climate Point, your weekly guide to climate, energy and the environment. I'm William Ramsey from Staunton, Virginia.

It's been 30 years since then-U.S. Sen. Al Gore released a book, "Earth in the Balance," that hit the bestseller lists and nudged the conversation about humans' environmental impact more into the mainstream. It was just one voice, one book.

If you track where Gore's public education campaign went from there, though — slideshows, a documentary, Hollywood, more books — you realize how long the general U.S. public has been having a conversation about human impact and global warming.

If you're of a certain middle age, you can probably still remember the vice president on a stage with a laptop and images of global disaster behind him, trying to convince us of the coming danger.

(We also learned recently how very long scientists at Exxon secretly, and accurately, have apparently been predicting the damage that fossil fuel use would have on the globe.)

In America, the science of climate change has been an argument, not just a conversation. As journalists, we still run into people during our reporting who don't believe that human activity is contributing to the climate crisis.

Flood waters from the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson, Kentucky, submerged homes in July. Flash flooding caused by torrential rains killed at least eight people in eastern Kentucky and left some residents stranded on rooftops and in trees. LEANDRO LOZADA, AFP via Getty Images

Perhaps 2023 is the year the power drains down on the remaining mainstream climate change skepticism. The past week shows signs the ammo is there for this year to be a tipping point in the "debate":

  • "In one announcement after another this week, a grim accounting emerged of the world's extreme weather and climate disasters in 2022," writes Dinah Pulver with USA TODAY. The science leaves “no doubt” about the impacts of the warming climate, Bill Nelson, administrator of NASA, said Thursday. “Sea levels are rising. Extreme weather patterns threaten our well-being across this planet.”
  • Two easy answers to know with confidence. Is the climate crisis real? Yes. Is it getting better? No.
  • Have some doubts? Or wonder what it all boils down to? Burning fossil fuels releases gases into the atmosphere. "The biggest influence on the planet's changing climate is the release of emissions ... from burning oil, gas and coal to move people and goods from place to place and to create energy, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency," says a reader-friendly summary of the problem and of some ways to slow it down.
  • The shrinking and melting of Greenland’s ice sheet over the past decade — driven by hotter summer temperatures —  is likely unprecedented over 1,000 years, authors of a new study said. "Human-driven global warming has reached the top of the ice sheet," said Maria Hörhold, a study author and glaciologist, about the Greenland ice sheet .

Expert journalists like the award-winning Pulver are a good reason to follow USA TODAY for climate crisis reporting. She has peers in her newsroom and from around our national network who also are doing vital climate journalism.

From another network reporter, a great quick read about important connections on our planet:

🐝 🥦 🍎 Joan Meiners at The Arizona Republic shares new information about how a loss of bees and other wild pollinators is hurting humans. She explains how poorer people in the world's richer countries (like the United States) are facing shorter lifespans because of the collapse of bee populations. Check out her article for more about the link among fresh produce, health and bees.

Honeybees gather in a hive after they survived Hurricane Ian at Counsell farms, in Arcadia, Florida. B. Keith Counsell said he lost approximately 3,000 hives and untold numbers of bees to the storm. Joe Raedle, Getty Images

For stories that require a subscription, sign up and get access to USA TODAY and 200 other news sites across the country. If someone forwarded you this email and you'd like to receive Climate Point in your inbox for free once a week, sign up here .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Climate Point: Is 2023 the year Americans accept climate change as real?

