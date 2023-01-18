ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia Democrats celebrate as Aaron Rouse is sworn in, cementing state Senate’s ‘blue wall’

By Katie King, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago

The state Senate’s blue wall gained another brick Wednesday when Democrat Aaron Rouse was sworn in to replace Republican Jen Kiggans.

“That brick wall is looking good, isn’t it?” said Portsmouth Democrat Louise Lucas, laughing as she left Senate chambers.

Rouse, a former Virginia Beach city councilman, narrowly defeated Republican Kevin Adams last week in a special election for Virginia’s 7th Senate District seat. Kiggans, who had another year on her term, stepped down after winning a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. The Democrats now hold 22-18 advantage in the Senate.

Rouse told The Virginian-Pilot that his most pressing concern is fighting back against any effort to restrict abortion access.

“I think obviously my election sent a signal that we are going to protect women’s reproductive rights,” he said. “But I also want to find measures so we can support teachers pay and look at the budget and see how we can support Virginia’s families.”

With a Republican governor and GOP-held House of Delegates, Democrats largely depend on their Senate majority — which has dubbed itself the brick wall — to block Republican policies. But their majority is slim, meaning even a couple of defections could cause the wall to collapse.

After flipping Kiggans’ seat, Lucas said she now feels confident Senate Democrats will stand strong this session.

“It gives us just the little bit of cushion we need to make sure that we can beat back all those draconian bills that are going to be sent down by the governor and his party,” she told The Pilot.

Benjamin Melusky, assistant professor of political science at Old Dominion University, said that extra buffer comes at a vital time. All 140 seats in the General Assembly are up for election later this year.

Defections are more likely during election years, he explained, as legislators may be more inclined to buck the party’s agenda on specific issues if it appealed to their district’s voters.

In addition to fighting off abortion restrictions, Melusky said Democrats might also feel more empowered to push for policies they want, such as gun control.

“This basically just gives the Democrats more breathing room,” he said.

The Republican Party of Virginia did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Liam Watson, spokesperson for the Democratic Party of Virginia, said he believes the GOP’s focus on restricting abortion ultimately cost them Kiggans’ seat. The debate over reproductive rights in the commonwealth heated up after Roe v. Wade was overturned last summer.

“They are the dog that caught the car, and now they’re going to have to bear the consequences,” Watson said.

Shortly after he was sworn in, Rouse took to Twitter to express gratitude to his Hampton Roads supporters.

“Thank you to the voters of Senate District 7 for your trust and faith in me,” he tweeted. “I look forward to working everyday to fight for you in Richmond.”

Katie King, katie.king@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Henrico Citizen

A Virginia lawmaker says it’s time to scrap the official Robert E. Lee license plate

Over the last few years, many Virginia officials have made it clear they don’t want the state to officially venerate Robert E. Lee anymore. The massive, state-owned Robert E. Lee statue is gone from Richmond’s Monument Avenue. Other Lee statues were removed from both the Virginia Capitol and the Virginia section of the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall. Lee-Jackson Day is no longer one of Virginia’s official state holidays.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Youngkin responds to state senator's gun control proposal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- With a slew of shootings happening in Virginia, adding to the nation's already staggering numbers, state Senator Creigh Deeds is taking action. Deeds has proposed a law banning the sale and possession of assault weapons made after July 1, 2023. It would also prohibit anyone...
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Virginians want shared solar: Lawmakers should give it to them

At a time when communities and consumers across the Commonwealth are demanding more energy that is locally produced, affordable and reliable, Virginia leaders are pandering to the utilities to the detriment of residents and businesses. Instead of providing ratepayer relief from inflationary energy costs, the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) just approved Dominion Energy’s request for another rate hike of nearly $15 per month – all while utilities are bringing home record profits. (Disclosure: Dominion is one of our donors but donors have no say in news decisions; see our policy).
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Hot-button issues move through the General Assembly

RICHMOND, Va. – We’re more than a week into the 2023 legislative session in Virginia and several hot-button issues are on the table. Lawmakers said we’ll likely see topics like public safety, education, and abortion discussed in late January or early February. This comes as the Senate...
VIRGINIA STATE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

House subcommittee approves bill to restrict early voting

RICHMOND – A bill to limit early voting to two weeks before an election moved on to the House Committee on Privileges and Elections with a 6-4 vote on Jan. 17. Currently, Virginia allows absentee in-person voting 45 days before an election. This time frame makes Virginia one of the states – among Maine, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota and Wyoming – with the longest absentee voting period, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Virginia National Guard receives award

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For 11 months over 1,000 soldiers in the Virginia National Guard served in the Horn of Africa. They were the biggest American presence in Africa in decades. “Our state and our country asked us to step up and do a job and I think we...
VIRGINIA STATE
New York Post

How Glenn Youngkin plans to end efforts to deny merit-based scholarships

By withholding merit-based rewards from high performing students, at least three Northern Virginia school divisions – Loudoun, Prince William and Fairfax Counties — have systematically disadvantaged high performing students, limiting their hard-earned access to scholarships and college admissions.  Merit based systems are at the heart of the American dream – the dream to work hard, stretch capabilities and persevere towards a better life regardless of your background or zip code. For many students, the National Merit award would have been their “golden ticket” to do just that. However, late last year it was brought to light that the leadership at Thomas Jefferson...
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Virginia Senate panel nixes Suetterlein’s full grocery tax repeal

RICHMOND – The partial repeal of the state’s 2.5% grocery tax was one of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s signature bipartisan accomplishments last year, but on Wednesday Senate Democrats refused to hand him another victory by rejecting a proposal that sought to eliminate the tax entirely. By a 12-4...
VIRGINIA STATE
chathamstartribune.com

Adams files bills on protests, unemployment fraud

Del. Les Adams (R-16) — whose district includes the northern parts of Pittsylvania County to Blairs and Keeling and extends east to Martinsville and Henry in Henry County — has filed a number of bills across a variety of issues, including protests at the homes of judges and unemployment fraud.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSET

Virginia bill calls for parental notification of transgender students

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Republican lawmaker touted a bill Thursday that would require Virginia school officials to notify parents if their child identifies as transgender in school, one of several proposals lawmakers are expected to debate this session that could significantly affect transgender people. The bill sponsored by...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy