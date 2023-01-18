Editorial: Bolstering road resilience now would save money down the line

Cranes line the horizon on the expansion of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel on Aug. 25. Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

The Hampton Roads Transportation Planning Organization has argued for years that expected sea level rise should be taken into consideration when building or repairing bridges and roads.

So that body, and the whole region, should cheer the Virginia Department of Transportation’s December release of a statewide resilience plan, an essential document that will protect critical infrastructure from the effects of climate change.

Motorists traveling the highways and byways in Hampton Roads are inevitably going to be near the water — most likely over a bridge or through a tunnel, if not both. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s projects that, largely because of climate change, the area will experience nearly 4 feet of sea level rise by 2070.

It’s easy to see why this region could be in for a lot of trouble. Factor in more frequent, more intense and less predictable storms driven by a changing climate and the outlook looks even grimmer.

That’s why, in 2018, former Gov. Ralph Northam in 2018 signed an executive order directing VDOT to develop a plan that takes those expected changes into consideration when building, rebuilding or repairing the transportation infrastructure that keeps people and goods moving in Virginia.

That statewide resilience plan, released in December, offers promising strategies that should make the threat of rising seas and frequent floods an integral part of transportation planning.

Some things will need to change. As rising waters and frequent flooding damage roads and bridges and clog tunnels, Virginia cannot keep patching things up and building new projects in the same old ways.

More intelligent, forward-looking approaches that draw on the best available information and projections will do a lot more to keep Virginia’s transportation system reliable. That should save the taxpayers money, since new construction and needed repairs will be done with an eye to being prepared for the expected recurrent flooding. It may even save more money and time in the long run to reroute or otherwise change parts of the transportation system that have chronic problems, and certainly it is wise to incorporate the latest information and projections when building anything new.

The plan reflects a thoughtful, well-organized approach. It promotes cooperation with federal and state agencies, including the Virginia Institute for Marine Science, as well as working with local governments and groups. It calls for public engagement and outreach with those affected.

Wisely, the plan calls for investigating ways to work with nature to help with coming problems — such strategies as taking advantage of natural materials and incorporating natural features near transportation infrastructure. Protecting and restoring dunes and wetlands can accomplish a lot, as can building new wetlands. Protecting and even planting aquatic plants in waters and woody plants nearby provides a natural way to slow and disperse the movement of water, thus reducing flooding. Swales — wide, shallow drainage channels with grass and plants growing in them — help water to be absorbed into the ground rather than rushing toward a flood. Figuring out these and other ways to use nature rather than simply trying to combat it makes a lot of sense and should also save taxpayer dollars.

The plan includes other common sense measures such as identifying roads, bridges and other structures that are particularly at risk and setting priorities, as well as using new construction materials that provide more resilience to such things as salt water.

It also calls for open minds and creative thinking, keeping abreast of the latest research and data, and being willing to make adjustments whenever they are needed. And the plan calls for periodic evaluation of how things are working, with an eye to making needed modifications.

Dealing with climate change will require efforts on several fronts. We need to try harder to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and take other actions to try to slow the warming. In the meantime, it’s smart to modify what we can to prepare for what’s coming — even if doing so brings some changes in how we get around.