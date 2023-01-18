ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Perdue on the Bulls’ Paris road trip

By Brian Althimer
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

Will Perdue, former Bulls player and current Bulls analyst for NBC Sports Chicago, joins Lisa Dent to discuss everything you should know about the Chicago Bulls’ road trip to Paris, France to face the Detroit Pistons.

