Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing HerMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
Abbott hits back at teachers union. "I've devoted more funding to teacher pay raises than any Gov in Texas history"Ash JurbergTexas State
Texas man who stabbed transgender girlfriend multiple times and dumped her body at gas station parking lot arrestedMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Escaped Inmate in Tyler, Texas Caught Running on TikTok
From an early age, all of us are taught certain ways to act. One of those life lessons? Don't run away from something if you did something wrong. Yes, the temptation to run away from a bad thing you've done is certainly something we've all had the urge to do. But sometimes it's just breaking something you weren't supposed to touch, or you hear a noise that sounds like an issue is beginning to happen.
TX Family Terrified to Go Outside After Bobcat Caught on Camera
What's up with wild cats getting out and about in Texas these days?. First, it was the biggest news story in Dallas over the weekend when the Dallas Zoo announced it had to close it'd door to find a missing snow leopard. Thankfully the leopard was found safe within the zoo compound.
Say It, Don’t Spray It: How Illegal Is Spitting On Someone In Texas?
In Texas, there are just some things that others have done that will cause a change in laws. We've discussed in the past about something called "Mutual Combat" in Texas, where two individuals can agree to fight. But today we'll discuss something a little bit more disgusting. Anger sometimes makes...
Oh YUCK: Remember To Check Expiration Dates On Products In Texas!
We've all been at the point in our lives where one certain food item will just hit that spot. Whether it be a food or a drink, all of us have that one item that is sure to either make us feel better or able to hold us over until we get a proper meal. And we always have a way to get our favorite food item don't we?
Mazel Tov! How Easy On The Wallet Is Purchasing Texas Champagne?
In times of celebration, there are many ways to help make the moment more eventful. Things like sparklers, firework poppers, and even confetti help make some moments just livelier don't they? But there's more than just material items to help celebrate. Food comes into play for many celebrations. Cake always...
Cold But Delicious: Blue Bell Brings Back Classic Flavor In Texas For New Year
Ah 2023. We're already so early in the year, and some people's new year's resolutions may be tested by various things. Road blocks always seems to pop up at the beginning of the year right?. For example, say you chose to go to gym more often in the new year....
A ‘catcoon’ invaded a store and stayed for 3 weeks. Then Florida deputies took action
What to know about the savvy creature that moved into a store.
‘Most dangerous snakes’ among nearly 200 illegally trafficked in Florida, officials say
Charges were brought against eight traffickers, according to the Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission.
a-z-animals.com
Are There Mountain Lions In Arkansas?
There are countless tales about mountain lions (Puma concolor) thanks to the animal’s elusive nature and skilled hunting. Depending on which region of the Western Hemisphere you call home, you may know the cats as pumas, panthers, cougars, or catamounts. At one time, they lived throughout the United States. But over time, the population rapidly diminished and is now only found in 15 states. Is Arkansas one of the areas that still have a thriving mountain lion population?
a-z-animals.com
See an Incredibly Rare Dalmatian Deer In Florida
Our short story begins with what seems to be a dalmatian (dog) playing in a thicket – sniffing around or trying to find a stick to fetch. However, the narrator shortly reveals the exciting news – it is actually a deer, white with brown spots!. As you’ve probably...
House Cat Fends Off Three Attacking Coyotes In California Backyard
That’s one badass kitty. For a domesticated house cat to take on three predators, and come out on the other side, is not a common thing. Your average coyote is around 30 pounds, you average house cat? About 10…. Coyotes are predators and scavengers who will hunt just anything...
Two Walmart Locations Have Indefinitely Closed; One May Not Reopen
Google presently lists the latter store location as “permanently closed.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:11Alive.com, Google.com, and GilaValleyCentral.net.
Bald Eagle And Coyote Battle Over Deer Carcass In Montana
Talk about a heavyweight matchup between two of the most skilled scavengers in the entire animal kingdom… A bald eagle squares off with a coyote for for what’s left of a deer carcass. Two animals with a taste for deer meat, two animals who seize the opportunity to feast on fallen remains, but two animals that could not have more different reputations. The eagle being revered as an emblem for American patriotism… regal, elegant. The coyote coyote on the other […] The post Bald Eagle And Coyote Battle Over Deer Carcass In Montana first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Did You Know Texans Can Receive Jail Time For Leaving Dogs In Cars?
If you know anything about me, you know that I am an animal lover. When I see windows being rolled up on animals in certain weather conditions in Texas, it truly grinds my gears. Despite being universally despised on every public forum online, there are still people who have no problem just leaving their poor pet in the car alone when it's blazing hot or absolutely freezing.
WATCH: Mama Lynx, Two Kittens Wander Through Montana Ski Area
Known as the Ghost Cats of the North, Canadian lynx are exceptionally difficult to track. Not only are there only a few hundred left in the wilds of the contiguous United States, but the medium-sized cat can tread six-foot snowpack and scale mountainous terrain with ease. For those of us...
Rare video of moose dropping its antlers in Alaska goes viral
An Alaska resident’s security camera caught a rare sight on film: a large bull moose shedding both of antlers at the same time.On 15 December, Tyra Bogert of Houston, Alaska, was hunkering down at her sister’s home in advance of a coming snow storm.While scrolling through TikTok with her niece, she got an alert about a presence detected on the home’s backyard security camera.The video feed showed a large male moose shaking off both of his antlers, a scene rarely captured on video.Ms Bogert then posted the clip on her TikTok account, where the video soon had nearly 150,000 views."They’re...
The Truth About Shopping Cart Damages in Texas
I always park my car way back in parking lots. People are just careless. Sometimes they put the shopping carts in the corrals provided. Sometimes they don't. As a result, I've had scratches and dents on my car caused by shopping carts. The issue of who is at fault and...
Yummy! Here Is Delicious A Texas Style Chicken Chili You Must Have
The weather is getting slightly colder than usual down here in Texas, and when that happens we prepare correctly. We make sure we got the fluffiest coats, the fireplaces are lit, and most importantly we open up those Dutch oven pots and make our Texas-style chicken chili. YUMMY YUMMY IN...
Pretty In Pink. Rent An All Pink A-Frame Home In Waco On Airbnb
Pink. Pink is traditionally considered to be an extremely girly color. With that in mind, if you're looking for a unique place for you and a few of your girlfriends to escape and get away to for a weekend in an extremely feminine setting, you need to check out the 'Rad, Pink A-Frame In Waco', Texas that's listed on Airbnb.
