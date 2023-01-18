ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bank of America customers outraged at money missing from their accounts

By Mira Wassef
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Some Bank of America customers are concerned after seeing money missing from their accounts Wednesday morning, according to social media posts.

“Saw Bank of America was trending and turns out my account was impacted so happy Wednesday everyone,” Keira Renee said in a tweet.

“I am at the point of a collapse. where is my money?” another customer tweeted.

Customers are complaining about money missing from deposits and Zelle transactions. Many said they called the bank’s customer service and have not had any luck getting any information.

A message in the Bank of America app said Zelle transactions from Saturday through Tuesday were delayed. The alert said the accounts would be updated as soon as possible, but did not specify when.

“We apologize for any delay or inconvenience,” the bank message said.

Nexstar’s PIX11 reached out to Bank of America for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Comments / 27

joanna stanley
3d ago

I almost had a coronary when I checked my balances today! I called customer service 4x and just kept getting an automated message saying they were experiencing a higher than usual call amount and call back later then the automated system just hangs up on you! SAY NO TO DIGITAL CURRENCY!!

Denise Shaw
3d ago

All the Bank should Add give Out Free Money to Everyone Account, Never have to Pay Back!

