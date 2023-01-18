Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. Martin Cominsky, Brigitte Kalai, Bashar Kalai, Larry Payne, Regina Payne, Dr. Kathy Flanagan, Mayor Sylvester Turner, Philamena Baird, Arthur Baird and Doe and Henry Florsheim were among more than 500 supporters at the Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston’s annual Tapestry gala held at the Hilton-Americas Hotel. KTRK’s Melanie Lawson welcomed the crowd that raised more than $665,000 for Interfaith Ministries’ five areas of service to Greater Houston: Meals on Wheels/Animeals, refugee services, interfaith relations and community partnerships, Volunteer Houston, and SERVE HOUSTON. Henry Florsheim, Kim Mabry, Nadia Tajalli, Venerable Tong Hong, Fatimah Ali, Sanjay Ahuja, Rev. Dr. Tamla Wilson, and Elder Corey Cuvelier offered a multi-faith, shared prayer demonstrating the “I am here to serve” theme of the evening. Interfaith Ministries president and chief executive officer Martin B. Cominsky introduced honorees Laurence J. “Larry” Payne and Dr. Stephen Klineberg, and thanked gala co-chairs Dr. Kathy Flanagan and Mayor Sylvester Turner, Paula Sutton and Bill Gross, and recognized gala committee members Nadia Tajalli and Philamena Baird.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO