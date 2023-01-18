ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

A Better World Is Possible: Houston Helps 25,000 People Exit Homelessness

The following article, Houston Helps 25,000 People Exit Homelessness by Ingo Geiger was published by the progressive news agency scoop.me on July 4, 2022. The article is reposted here under Creative Commons license CC BY-ND 4.0. Back In June of 2022 we posted the article Finland Ends Homelessness And Provides...
KHOU

'Stop the Gun Violence' mural unveiled in Sunnyside

HOUSTON — A “Stop the Gun Violence” mural was unveiled on Saturday at Worthing Early College High School in Sunnyside. The mural is one of the latest efforts by county and community leaders to help make the area safer. Cailynn Garner, 16, is a student at the...
The Jewish Press

Houston Antisemite Defiles Synagogue, Torah Scroll, Then Skips Court

A Texas woman who terrorized a Reform synagogue a week ago not only missed her court date after an arrest for the incident but returned this past Friday to continue her attacks. Harris County prosecutors told the court that Ezra Law – yes, a woman – broke into Congregation Emanu...
bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty County Judge Knight serving as chair-elect for H-GAC

Liberty County Judge Jay Knight is the new chair-elect for the Houston-Galveston Area Council (H-GAC). Knight, who started his term as chair-elect on Friday, Jan. 20, is the first Liberty County official to serve in this capacity for H-GAC, which serves 13 counties in the greater Houston region. Knight was...
Houston Chronicle

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner collects on Astros World Series wager

Houston furniture magnate Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale cashed in on his $75 million World Series bet in November. On Thursday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner received his payment from a friendly wager with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. Turner accepted his winnings following the Astros' World Series victory as the two mayors...
KIXS FM 108

Social Media Post Comedically Explains Houston Traffic

If you have ever been to Houston, you have made some kind of reference to Houston traffic! Whether it is the neverending construction, the endless traffic jams, or extreme speeders. Houston traffic makes many people nervous. One social media post circulating made a comedic list about how to drive in Houston, which is so relatable. You can see the full post below. The original post was published by Anthony Jay Ray.
thebuzzmagazines.com

Many faiths, one goal

Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. Martin Cominsky, Brigitte Kalai, Bashar Kalai, Larry Payne, Regina Payne, Dr. Kathy Flanagan, Mayor Sylvester Turner, Philamena Baird, Arthur Baird and Doe and Henry Florsheim were among more than 500 supporters at the Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston’s annual Tapestry gala held at the Hilton-Americas Hotel. KTRK’s Melanie Lawson welcomed the crowd that raised more than $665,000 for Interfaith Ministries’ five areas of service to Greater Houston: Meals on Wheels/Animeals, refugee services, interfaith relations and community partnerships, Volunteer Houston, and SERVE HOUSTON. Henry Florsheim, Kim Mabry, Nadia Tajalli, Venerable Tong Hong, Fatimah Ali, Sanjay Ahuja, Rev. Dr. Tamla Wilson, and Elder Corey Cuvelier offered a multi-faith, shared prayer demonstrating the “I am here to serve” theme of the evening. Interfaith Ministries president and chief executive officer Martin B. Cominsky introduced honorees Laurence J. “Larry” Payne and Dr. Stephen Klineberg, and thanked gala co-chairs Dr. Kathy Flanagan and Mayor Sylvester Turner, Paula Sutton and Bill Gross, and recognized gala committee members Nadia Tajalli and Philamena Baird.
houstonpublicmedia.org

METRO could take over Houston’s sputtering bike-share program

Houston's decade-old bike-sharing program is broken down and in need of a lift. The region's mass transit provider is considering whether to swoop in and rescue the nonprofit – with the possibility it could take over the bike-sharing operation and make it more of a viable commuting option instead of a largely recreational service.
