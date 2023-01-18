Read full article on original website
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing HerMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
Abbott hits back at teachers union. "I've devoted more funding to teacher pay raises than any Gov in Texas history"Ash JurbergTexas State
Texas man who stabbed transgender girlfriend multiple times and dumped her body at gas station parking lot arrestedMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Own a piece of Houston history with $2.2 million lofts in Brooke Smith
The large brick industrial building is located on the eastern edge of the Heights.
amherstindy.org
A Better World Is Possible: Houston Helps 25,000 People Exit Homelessness
The following article, Houston Helps 25,000 People Exit Homelessness by Ingo Geiger was published by the progressive news agency scoop.me on July 4, 2022. The article is reposted here under Creative Commons license CC BY-ND 4.0. Back In June of 2022 we posted the article Finland Ends Homelessness And Provides...
Fort Bend Star
Missouri City library to host local artist, sculptor and author Tony Sherman on Feb. 4
The Missouri City Branch Library will present renowned local artist, sculptor, and author C. Anthony “Tony” Sherman on Saturday, February 4, from 1-2 p.m., in the Meeting Room of the library, 1530 Texas Parkway. Sherman will talk about his artwork, sculptures, and books, as well his inspiration behind...
fox26houston.com
Anti-abortion demonstrations underway in DC, Houstonians on both side of debate react
HOUSTON - The first pro-life march since the overturning of Roe v. Wade happened in Washington, D.C. this weekend, and some Houstonians were there to be a part of the demonstrations. Celeste Dunn is the President of Pro-Life Huskies, a student-led organization at Houston Christian University. The group recently created...
'Stop the Gun Violence' mural unveiled in Sunnyside
HOUSTON — A “Stop the Gun Violence” mural was unveiled on Saturday at Worthing Early College High School in Sunnyside. The mural is one of the latest efforts by county and community leaders to help make the area safer. Cailynn Garner, 16, is a student at the...
Is the New York Times' 36 Hours in Houston as bad as people say?
We break down what the travel article got right and what it got wrong.
The Jewish Press
Houston Antisemite Defiles Synagogue, Torah Scroll, Then Skips Court
A Texas woman who terrorized a Reform synagogue a week ago not only missed her court date after an arrest for the incident but returned this past Friday to continue her attacks. Harris County prosecutors told the court that Ezra Law – yes, a woman – broke into Congregation Emanu...
Coffee chain employing adults with disabilities opens first location in Houston
Bitty & Beau’s Coffee, a coffee chain that focuses on employing adults with disabilities, has opened its first location in Houston. The business was started in 2016 by Amy and Ben Wright in NC. The Wrights have four children - one of them was born with autism, and two of their children, Bitty & Beau, whom their business is named after, were born with Down syndrome.
KSAT 12
Montgomery County-owned venue will host Kyle Rittenhouse rally against censorship
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The “Rally against Censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse has found a new venue in Conroe, days after a local brewery pulled out of the event. The...
bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty County Judge Knight serving as chair-elect for H-GAC
Liberty County Judge Jay Knight is the new chair-elect for the Houston-Galveston Area Council (H-GAC). Knight, who started his term as chair-elect on Friday, Jan. 20, is the first Liberty County official to serve in this capacity for H-GAC, which serves 13 counties in the greater Houston region. Knight was...
Houston Chronicle
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner collects on Astros World Series wager
Houston furniture magnate Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale cashed in on his $75 million World Series bet in November. On Thursday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner received his payment from a friendly wager with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. Turner accepted his winnings following the Astros' World Series victory as the two mayors...
Humble officials host groundbreaking ceremony for Fire Station No. 2 replacement
City of Humble officials gathered Jan. 20 for a groundbreaking ceremony for Humble Fire Station No. 2. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) City of Humble officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Jan. 20 for the roughly $6.13 million replacement of Humble Fire Station No. 2. The 12,000-square-foot facility, which will be located at...
Houston Mayor Turner receives winnings from Astros with proceeds going to charity
"The City of Houston and baseball fans will never get tired of celebrating the Houston Astros and the 2022 World Series Championship. I am grateful to Mayor Kenney for following through on our friendly wager and especially for donating to a Houston-based organization with a mission to end childhood hunger." Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.
Did H-E-B pressure Texas venue to cancel Kyle Rittenhouse free speech event?
The controversy over the Free Speech event featuring Kyle Rittenhouse continues as organizers claim H-E-B pressured a venue to cancel the event. Southern Star Brewery, located 40 miles north of Houston, Texas, was booked to host the "Rally Against Censorship" featuring Kyle Rittenhouse but the venue decided to cancel the booking.
Social Media Post Comedically Explains Houston Traffic
If you have ever been to Houston, you have made some kind of reference to Houston traffic! Whether it is the neverending construction, the endless traffic jams, or extreme speeders. Houston traffic makes many people nervous. One social media post circulating made a comedic list about how to drive in Houston, which is so relatable. You can see the full post below. The original post was published by Anthony Jay Ray.
fox26houston.com
EXCLUSIVE: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner talks priorities for final year in office
After seven years as Houston's leader, Mayor Sylvester Turner will be passing the baton to a new mayor at the end of the year. FOX 26's Jonathan Martin speaks with the mayor in an exclusive interview to discuss his top priorities and the work he says will get done.
thebuzzmagazines.com
Many faiths, one goal
Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. Martin Cominsky, Brigitte Kalai, Bashar Kalai, Larry Payne, Regina Payne, Dr. Kathy Flanagan, Mayor Sylvester Turner, Philamena Baird, Arthur Baird and Doe and Henry Florsheim were among more than 500 supporters at the Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston’s annual Tapestry gala held at the Hilton-Americas Hotel. KTRK’s Melanie Lawson welcomed the crowd that raised more than $665,000 for Interfaith Ministries’ five areas of service to Greater Houston: Meals on Wheels/Animeals, refugee services, interfaith relations and community partnerships, Volunteer Houston, and SERVE HOUSTON. Henry Florsheim, Kim Mabry, Nadia Tajalli, Venerable Tong Hong, Fatimah Ali, Sanjay Ahuja, Rev. Dr. Tamla Wilson, and Elder Corey Cuvelier offered a multi-faith, shared prayer demonstrating the “I am here to serve” theme of the evening. Interfaith Ministries president and chief executive officer Martin B. Cominsky introduced honorees Laurence J. “Larry” Payne and Dr. Stephen Klineberg, and thanked gala co-chairs Dr. Kathy Flanagan and Mayor Sylvester Turner, Paula Sutton and Bill Gross, and recognized gala committee members Nadia Tajalli and Philamena Baird.
fox26houston.com
HPD Chief meets with Youth Police Advisory Council members
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner worked on building better relationships with local teens. The HPD Youth Advisory Council had its first meeting of the year where they talked about human trafficking and teen dating violence.
How Houston's The Original Ninfa's on Navigation got so famous
Ninfa's fajitas are a key part of Houston's food lore.
houstonpublicmedia.org
METRO could take over Houston’s sputtering bike-share program
Houston's decade-old bike-sharing program is broken down and in need of a lift. The region's mass transit provider is considering whether to swoop in and rescue the nonprofit – with the possibility it could take over the bike-sharing operation and make it more of a viable commuting option instead of a largely recreational service.
