Southern Minnesota News
Windom woman killed in Stearns County crash
Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. A Windom woman was killed in a head-on collision Saturday morning in Stearn’s County. Lana Ranae Tibodeau, 50, died at the scene of the crash on Highway 23 before Cold Spring and Paynesville. The Minnesota State Patrol says Tibodeau...
Southern Minnesota News
2 babies, 2 adults injured in Highway 68 crash
Two babies and two adults were injured in a crash on Highway 68 near Evan Friday morning. A Minnesota State Patrol crash report says two pickups collided in Prairieville Township, in Brown County just before 6 a.m. McKenzie Rose Metzler, 23, of Lake Crystal, was driving a GMC Sierra eastbound,...
myklgr.com
Two area women injured in separate crashes Wednesday
Two area women were injured Wednesday in separate crashes. A Courtland woman was hospitalized following a crash just south of New Ulm. The state patrol says a car and an SUV were both southbound on Highway 15 when the vehicles collided near Shag Rd at about 2:30 p.m. The SUV...
Pickup truck breaks through thin ice on Southern Minnesota lake
LAKE HANSKA, Minn. -- Authorities are reminding the public of the dangers of driving on ice after a pickup truck broke through the ice on Lake Hanska.The Brown County Sheriff's Department says it received a report of a truck through the ice on the east side of Lake Hanska on County Road 6 shortly after 1:30 p.m.No one was injured. The main landing for the lake is now closed as a result of the incident.Deputies are reminding the public to refrain from driving on ice whenever ever possible, especially given the current thin conditions on many local lakes and rivers in the county.The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources does not recommend driving on ice unless it is 8 inches or more for a car small pickup and 12 inches or more for a medium truck.
myklgr.com
Redwood Falls man sentenced for not updating predatory offender registration
A Redwood Falls man, Travis Alan Halvorson, age 30, has been sentenced in Redwood County District Court for not updating his status as a registered predatory offender. According to court documents, on Feb. 1, a Redwood Falls Police Officer was completing compliance checks in the area. At one Redwood Falls residence, the officer encountered Halvorson, who is required to be registered as a predatory offender until Nov. 11, 2030 after being convicted of criminal sexual conduct in Feb. 2011.
Southern Minnesota News
Young woman injured in roll over crash on Highway 15
A young woman was hospitalized after a rollover crash on Highway 15 in Sibley County Monday evening. Aileen Rosales, 19, was transported to Hutchinson Hospital with minor injuries, according to the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office. Rosales was driving northbound on Highway 15 just after 6:30 p.m. when she hit...
myklgr.com
Morton man sentenced for June 22 drug-related incident
A Morton man with a history of controlled substance convictions, Jalen John Goodthunder, age 29, has been sentenced in Redwood County Court, related to an incident last summer. According to court documents, on June 22 of last year, the Brown Lyon Redwood Renville Drug Task Force conducted a search warrant...
KEYC
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The owner of multiple restaurants in southern Minnesota has been charged with 29 tax-related felonies. The Minnesota Department of Revenue says Juan Manuel Ocampo-Bunola of New Ulm is accused of fraudulently filing both sales and individual income tax returns. Ocampo-Bunola is the CEO of Las...
KELOLAND TV
Power outages in SW Minnesota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This latest snowstorm is also causing power outages in parts of southwestern Minnesota. The Lyon-Lincoln Electric Cooperative says crews are responding to outages in Ivanhoe. The company says it is trying to remove the ice on the lines. According to Minnesota 511, the roads...
marshallradio.net
Southern Minnesota Restaurant Owner Charged with 29 Tax-Related Felonies
ST. PAUL –The owner of a few restaurants in Southern Minnesota has been charged with 29 tax-related felonies. According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, Juan Manuel Ocampa-Bunola of New Ulm is accused of fraudulently filing sales and individual income tax returns. Ocampo-Bunola is the CEO of Las Loma...
Charges: Teacher at Catholic school in New Ulm smoked weed with students
Cathedral High School. Courtesy of Google Streetview. A teacher at a Catholic high school in New Ulm allegedly smoked weed with his students on multiple occasions, according to criminal charges. Brady P. Waibel, 32, of New Ulm, is charged in Brown County District Court with fifth-degree drug possession and two...
KELOLAND TV
Power outages in MN; Truck drivers deal with winter weather; Quiet weather in the works
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, January 19, 2023. KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know First@4. This latest snowstorm is also causing power outages in parts of southwestern Minnesota. The Lyon-Lincoln Electric Cooperative says crews are responding to outages in Ivanhoe. Truck drivers...
willmarradio.com
Willmar woman arrested for allegedly trying to start government and medical facilities on fire
(Willlmar MN-) A Willmar woman is under arrest, accused of trying to burn down government offices and medical clinics in Willmar. Police say at 8:22 Sunday morning, an officer on patrol found what appeared to be an attempt to set the front doorway of the Willmar Fire Station on fire. Further checks showed similar attempts to start fires at the CentraCare Lakeland Clinic, CentraCare Main Clinic, Kandiyohi County Courthouse, Willmar City Hall and a Dental Clinic. Each location appeared to have had attempts to set fires, including use of flammable liquids and other items, but officers found no active fires or fire damage.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Windom man indicted for alleged grain conspiracy
According to a recent online DTN story, Adam Clifford Olson of Windom is the second man to be indicted by a federal grand jury for his role in an alleged grain-related conspiracy involving non-GMO corn and soybeans sold as organic. The indictment, which was filed in U.S. District Court on...
KEYC
Winter Storm Update: Wednesday 3:30pm
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies. The MN Dept. of Revenue says Juan Manuel Ocampo-Bunola of New Ulm, the owner of multiple restaurants in Southern MN was charged with 29 tax-related felonies. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast 1/18/2023. Updated: 13 hours ago. KEYC News...
Lakefield Standard
Local woman charged with murder
A Lakefield woman is charged with murder in connection with an overdose death that occurred in Jackson on Jan. 7, 2022. Olivia R. Saddler, 35, faces one count of murder in the third degree and one count of a controlled substance crime in the fourth degree. Saddler is currently in custody in the Jackson County Jail.
Woman, 19, killed in rural Minnesota crash
A Clara City, Minnesota teenager was killed in a two-vehicle crash in icy conditions Saturday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the victim as 19-year-old Hailey Ann Berghuis. The crash was reported 9:47 a.m. with Berguis behind the wheel of a Chrysler Town & Country that collided with a...
