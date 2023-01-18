ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene’s Animal Shelter Closed Due To Outbreak

2023 for the first time in its history saw the Abilene Animal Shelter at 925 South 25th street being taken over by a nonprofit organization known as ALL KIND Animal Initiative. All Kind organizers have made it clear from the very get-go, that their goal is to build a new animal shelter in Abilene among other things.
Abilene Independent School District bans TikTok use throughout district

ABILENE, Texas — TikTok is persona non grata—or no longer welcome for Abilene Independent School District students and staff. Last December, Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order to ban state agencies from using the popular social media platform—TikTok. The ban blocks government issued computers and cell phones from access. Public universities are also under this order.
5 Chilling Texas Ghost Towns That Are Decayed and Abandoned

When you think of Texas you might imagine fast-paced freeways in Houston or the creative (but weird) murals in Austin. While Texas may be a hustling and bustling state it's also host to an incredibly surprising amount of ghost towns. WHAT IS CONSIDERED A 'GHOST TOWN'?. A ghost town is...
6 candidates file for open Abilene city offices on first day

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Filings for Abilene City Council’s elections opened Wednesday, and there is already some competition for the open mayor’s seat as well as two seats on city council. For the next General Election on May 6, the following candidates have submitted their applications: Mayor Anthony Williams announced last November that he would […]
Texas border shariff sends SOS: 'Illegal aliens wreaking havoc in our communities'

(The Center Square) – Kinney County, Texas, Sheriff Brad Coe is pleading for help from his colleagues in three states as his department is overwhelmed by the surge in illegal foreign nationals who are "wreaking havoc in our communities.” Coe sent letters to sheriffs in all 254 counties of Texas, all 75 counties in Arkansas and all 77 counties in Oklahoma asking for help to defend his residents from the surge in illegal immigration. ...
Sweetwater spends over $2 million on new project

SWEETWATER, Texas — Technological advances are helping the world become a better place. The city of Sweetwater is replacing over 4,500 water meters and will replace them with their new smart water meters. These new devices will be in every home and business in Sweetwater. “Well I think it's...
Homeowners can now apply for the HARP program

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas General Land Office has re-opened its applications for the Homeowner Assistance and Reimbursement program, also known as HARP. HARP is on a first-come, first-served basis and all homeowners are encouraged to apply immediately. Households applying for reimbursement that do not meet the low-to-moderate-income...
Editorial: Ginger Nelson's Gun Control Push

In her final months in office, Mayor Ginger Nelson is going out with a bang, pushing for more gun control regulations on law abiding Texas gun owners. Last week, Nelson appeared at a press conference for Big City Mayors to unveil the organization’s legislative priorities for the current Texas legislative session. Nelson is a member of the organization, of which several mayors from across Texas have joined. The organization pushes different advocacy issues important to the mayors of those cities.
BLUEBONNET ELECTRIC TO CLOSE FOR MEETING

Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative has announced that their offices will be closed this coming Thursday, January 26, for a company-wide meeting. Although the offices are going to be closed, members can still access their account information, make payments, or report power outages by calling 1-800-949-4414, going to their website www.bluebonnet.coop, or through their MyBluebonnet mobile app.
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Texas

As you may already know, Texas is not exactly known for its snow and icy winter weather. In fact, many parts of the state experience relatively mild winters compared to other parts of the country. However, Texas is a massive state, with the most northern parts nearly 1,000 miles north of the most southern region, so the weather varies depending on where you are in the state.
Man wins big on Texas scratch ticket: $500K

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man hit the top prize for a new Texas Lottery scratch ticket, claiming $500,000 last week in McAllen. The Hidalgo County man has been confirmed as the first to win the ultimate payout offered by the the 100X Cash Blitz scratch ticket game, which was released for sale starting Jan. 2, according to information obtained by ValleyCentral from the Texas Lottery Commission.
