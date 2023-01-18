ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

1/21/23: Snow Arrives Sunday Evening

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:. Seasonable day to start the weekend with clouds holding tough, which held temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. We will remain mostly cloudy through tonight and into Sunday before our next storm system arrives by Sunday evening with mainly snow, but some will see a mix as well.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

1/20/2023: Messy storm moves out… another on the way

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Rob Lindenmuth and Matt Mackie:. The messy storm that’s impacted roads since yesterday is in the process of moving out. We didn’t wind up with a ton of snow – highest totals were up north and in the higher terrain of Vermont. Albany and surrounding towns & cities generally got under an inch of wet snow and slush.
ALBANY, NY
homenewshere.com

The tallest waterfall in Massachusetts

Inspired by a painting we recently viewed at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, our family set out to find Bash Bish falls, the tallest single drop waterfall in Massachusetts. Tucked into the Taconic mountains of Berkshire County, the falls are in Mount Washington, Massachusetts in the southwest corner of the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

NO ONE Can Turn Off the Lights At This Massachusetts High School

A Massachusetts high school is making national news due to the fact that its lights stay on 24 hours a day, 7 days a week because no one knows how to turn off the lights. There are nearly 7,000 lights in this Massachusetts high school that have been turned on for about a year and a half. No one in the district has been able to shut the lights off this entire time.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iBerkshires.com

Tenpin Alley Coming to Former Imperial Bowl

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — When one door closes another one opens as the saying goes, and this is the case for Pittsfield's last candlepin bowling alley, Imperial Bowl. Robert Ireland took over what was Imperial Lanes on Lyman Street around 1970 after returning home from Vietnam. Ireland and his business...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WUPE

WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America

I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Next Generation to Lead Guido's Fresh Marketplace

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The future of Guido's Fresh Marketplace has been assured with a new generation preparing to take on the family business. Chris and Matt Masiero started with a roadside produce stand in 1979 on Route 7 in Pittsfield with a $2,500 loan from their father — after whom the store is named — and shuttled fresh produce from Chelsea Market in Boston.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Gretchen Hoeltzel, 56, of West Stockbridge

Gretchen Hoeltzel, 56, of West Stockbridge passed away on December 13, 2022 at Berkshire Medical Center with her husband and mother by her side. Born in Elkhart, Indiana, on July 2, 1966, she was the daughter of Rudolph L. and Mary Ball Hoeltzel. She grew up in Indiana and Westport, Conn. and graduated with honors from the University of Massachusetts.
WEST STOCKBRIDGE, MA
WBEC AM

WBEC AM

Pittsfield, MA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for The Berkshires news, talk and sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1420wbec.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy