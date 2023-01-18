Read full article on original website
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Support the new South End Grocery storeCarol DurantAlbany, NY
The floral spectacle "Cathedral in Bloom" returns to Albany.Raj guleriaAlbany, NY
Winter storm will bring rain and snow to western Massachusetts
A mix of rain and snow will work into western Massachusetts Sunday evening.
NEWS10 ABC
1/21/23: Snow Arrives Sunday Evening
Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:. Seasonable day to start the weekend with clouds holding tough, which held temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. We will remain mostly cloudy through tonight and into Sunday before our next storm system arrives by Sunday evening with mainly snow, but some will see a mix as well.
Pittsfield calls snow emergency for Jan. 19 storm
Pittsfield called a snow emergency on Wednesday, restricting on-street parking citywide from 7 a.m. Thursday, January 19, through 7 a.m. Saturday, January 21.
NEWS10 ABC
1/20/2023: Messy storm moves out… another on the way
The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Rob Lindenmuth and Matt Mackie:. The messy storm that’s impacted roads since yesterday is in the process of moving out. We didn’t wind up with a ton of snow – highest totals were up north and in the higher terrain of Vermont. Albany and surrounding towns & cities generally got under an inch of wet snow and slush.
LIST: Massachusetts schools closed, delayed Friday for winter storm
Several schools in western Massachusetts have announced that they are closing or delayed Friday due the wintry mix.
WEATHER ALERT: Snow, wintry mix Thursday into Friday
The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for snow and a wintry mix Thursday & Friday.
LIST: Massachusetts schools closing early Thursday ahead of storm
Several schools in western Massachusetts have announced that they are closing early Thursday ahead of the wintry mix.
homenewshere.com
The tallest waterfall in Massachusetts
Inspired by a painting we recently viewed at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, our family set out to find Bash Bish falls, the tallest single drop waterfall in Massachusetts. Tucked into the Taconic mountains of Berkshire County, the falls are in Mount Washington, Massachusetts in the southwest corner of the state.
Work continues after Route 7 culvert collapse in Hoosick
Crews from the New York State Department of Transportation are continuing to repair a culvert that collapsed on Route 7 in the town of Hoosick.
Have You Visited New England’s Forgotten ‘Bermuda Triangle’?
After the reboot of “Unsolved Mysteries,” the success of “Dateline” and the rise of true crime and paranormal podcasts, it’s curious that one of New England’s eeriest unsolved phenomena has remained as shrouded as its setting. For five years, a wooded area in Vermont...
NO ONE Can Turn Off the Lights At This Massachusetts High School
A Massachusetts high school is making national news due to the fact that its lights stay on 24 hours a day, 7 days a week because no one knows how to turn off the lights. There are nearly 7,000 lights in this Massachusetts high school that have been turned on for about a year and a half. No one in the district has been able to shut the lights off this entire time.
UPDATE! Mass State Police Announce WESTERN MASS Sobriety Checkpoint This Weekend
It's funny. Just yesterday I wrote up a post that spread the word regarding another Massachusetts State Police(MSP) sobriety checkpoint being conducted this weekend, and even as I was writing the post I thought to myself, "Well, today is only Tuesday. There's a good chance they could add more." It...
iBerkshires.com
Tenpin Alley Coming to Former Imperial Bowl
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — When one door closes another one opens as the saying goes, and this is the case for Pittsfield's last candlepin bowling alley, Imperial Bowl. Robert Ireland took over what was Imperial Lanes on Lyman Street around 1970 after returning home from Vietnam. Ireland and his business...
Missing Pittsfield teenager found safely
The Pittsfield Police Department has announced that 14-year-old Sergio Ponce has been found safe. Ponce was originally reported missing on Monday after Pittsfield Police asked the public for help.
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
travelawaits.com
Tickets Expected To Sell Fast For Historic Hudson River Rail Valentine’s Ride — When To Buy Them
If you love historic trains and want to plan something special for Valentine’s Day, Hudson River Rail Excursions has what you’re looking for: A trip aboard the Valentine’s Special. “This journey is all-inclusive, with wine and food served in a tasting menu format. You will savor a...
iBerkshires.com
Next Generation to Lead Guido's Fresh Marketplace
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The future of Guido's Fresh Marketplace has been assured with a new generation preparing to take on the family business. Chris and Matt Masiero started with a roadside produce stand in 1979 on Route 7 in Pittsfield with a $2,500 loan from their father — after whom the store is named — and shuttled fresh produce from Chelsea Market in Boston.
theberkshireedge.com
Gretchen Hoeltzel, 56, of West Stockbridge
Gretchen Hoeltzel, 56, of West Stockbridge passed away on December 13, 2022 at Berkshire Medical Center with her husband and mother by her side. Born in Elkhart, Indiana, on July 2, 1966, she was the daughter of Rudolph L. and Mary Ball Hoeltzel. She grew up in Indiana and Westport, Conn. and graduated with honors from the University of Massachusetts.
NYSP: 6 Rensselaer County stores sell booze to minor
A half-dozen businesses in Rensselaer County were recently cited for selling alcohol to an underage buyer, according to police.
businesswest.com
New Ownership Brings Renewed Vibrancy to West Side Property
In many respects, Nick LaPier is back where he started. Or at least back to where he started his own accounting firm in 2003. That would be the office building at 333 Elm St. in West Springfield. Back then, he took a tiny office (600 square feet) on the first...
