Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The second richest person in ArkansasLuay RahilBentonville, AR
The Strange Case of 5 Children Disappearing Without a Trace After a Mysterious FireZoe DixonFayetteville, AR
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in ArkansasKristen WaltersFayetteville, AR
What I love about Eureka Springs, ArkansasJustina PriceEureka Springs, AR
Behind-the-Scenes Look at Walmart's History at the MuseumKiki AlbaBentonville, AR
Related
Springdale speaks on how school safety officers impact children
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Several months after the program was started we’re hearing from the Springdale School District's new certified school safety officers. The district added the officers this fall in an effort to have an armed person on all of its campuses. “We're here for one reason, and...
Oldest elementary school in Arkansas to close
GARFIELD, Ark. — The Rogers School Board decided to close Garfield Elementary School on Tuesday. Open since 1888, the elementary school is the longest continually operating elementary school in the state of Arkansas, according to the city website. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Perry says, "We've conducted community forums, we've met...
KHBS
Lincoln cancels 2023 Arkansas Apple Festival
LINCOLN, Ark. — Lincoln, Arkansas, won't host its annual apple festival in 2023. The Lincoln Community Building is being torn down, and it's not safe to have the festival while demolition is going on, said Rhonda Hulse, the festival chair. More than 20,000 people usually attend the festival, which...
Wilson Park in Fayetteville to undergo construction
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The City of Fayetteville announced that Wilson Park will be having several changes this year to offer a more enjoyable visitor experience. These improvements are set to begin next week. Some of the improvements include a new social hub in the middle of the park, a...
Former Jefferson Elementary bought by local nonprofit
The old Jefferson Elementary School building is about to have a new future after the Fayetteville Public School District sold the building to a local non profit. However, some community members have a lot of concerns about the future of the building.
Six arrested at faith-based drug rehab, including co-founder
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — Early Friday morning, January 20, 2023, Benton County SWAT served a Narcotics and Weapons Search Warrant at 14720 Shipe Rd, near Gravette, Ark. the location of Wings of Peace Ministry NW Arkansas.
Bentonville History Museum Grand Opening
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Travel back in time and get first hand look at Bentonville’s 150 years of history while attending the Bentonville History Museum’s Grand Opening Saturday, Jan 21. When you walk through the Bentonville History Museum, you’re taking a trip back in time through the city’s native heritage, pioneer settlements and modern-day innovations. The […]
KHBS
Washington County quorum court meets for first time in 2023
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — The Washington County quorum court is meeting for the first time this year on Thursday night. The board has six new members and a newly elected county judge. “I think coming in, new administration as county judge, I really wanted to set my tone," county...
Arkansas asks people to avoid eating fish from Bull Shoals and Norfolk Lake
NORTHERN ARKANSAS — The Arkansas Department of Health has issued an advisory asking people to avoid eating fish from Bull Shoals Lake and Norfolk Lake. Bull Shoals Lake stretches across Marion, Baxter and Boone counties. Norfolk Lake is in Baxter and Fulton counties. According to a press release, walleye from both lakes were tested and […]
KHBS
Benton County faith-based facility searched for illegal drugs, 6 arrested
GRAVETTE, Ark. — Benton County Sheriff's Office announced a search warrant was served Friday morning at Wings of Peace Ministry NW Arkansas. Officials said the warrant was developed based on information received by the narcotics division of illegal drugs and firearms. Officials said Thomas Hartman, 53, was arrested on...
Multiple meteor sightings reported across Northwest Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — What looks to be a meteor was seen across Northwest Arkansas and into Oklahoma early Friday morning. In videos sent to 5NEWS, a bright light glides across the sky. The National Weather Service in Tulsa said they received several reports of a meteor that occurred over...
Drug and gun bust leads to six arrests in Benton County
BENTON, Ark. — According to a press release from the Benton County Sheriff's Office, early on the morning of Jan. 20, 2023, a search warrant was served at Wings of Peace Ministry in Northwest Arkansas. The warrant was issued based on information that was received by the Benton County...
Arkansas garage door company owner pleads to tax evasion
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. - A Bella Vista, Arkansas man pleaded guilty today to trying to evade the assessment of federal income taxes.
Substitute teacher removed from Bentonville school after accusation of inappropriate touching
A substitute teacher was removed from a middle school in Bentonville after a report of inappropriate touching.
KHBS
Richard Barnett's family says they have gotten death threats
GRAVETTE, Ark. — Gravette man Richard Barnett took thestand in his Jan. 6 attack trial Thursday. The 62-year-old is charged with several crimes, including theft of government property. Barnett is known for the viral photo with his feet on a desk inside former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during...
koamnewsnow.com
3 fire departments respond to restaurant fire near Monett
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023, reports of a fire at Cubs Café, 2023 State Hwy 37, alerted Barry County E-911. Monett Rural Fire District responded with Engine 1211 Engine 1231 with 7 personnel. Monett City Fire Dept with a Engine and 4 personnel and Purdy Engine with 4 personnel responded as automatic mutual aid.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
‘Truly a miracle’: Arkansas’s Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital, according to sister
The sister of former Razorback Peyton Hillis shared on social media the much-awaited news on the football great’s recovery.
Arkansas man who propped feet on Pelosi office desk testifies
WASHINGTON — An Arkansas man testified Thursday that he was “going with the flow” when he propped up his feet on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, posing for photographs that made him one of the most memorable figures from the U.S. Capitol riot two years ago.
Cave springs man pleads guilty to evading more than $260,000 in taxes
CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — A Cave Springs man and former general manager at several Arkansas car dealerships pleaded guilty yesterday to evading more than $263,000 in federal income taxes. According to court records, Jonathan M. Wichman, 35, while working mainly as a car dealership general manager accessed his employer’s...
Comments / 0