Garfield, AR

5NEWS

Oldest elementary school in Arkansas to close

GARFIELD, Ark. — The Rogers School Board decided to close Garfield Elementary School on Tuesday. Open since 1888, the elementary school is the longest continually operating elementary school in the state of Arkansas, according to the city website. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Perry says, "We've conducted community forums, we've met...
ROGERS, AR
KHBS

Lincoln cancels 2023 Arkansas Apple Festival

LINCOLN, Ark. — Lincoln, Arkansas, won't host its annual apple festival in 2023. The Lincoln Community Building is being torn down, and it's not safe to have the festival while demolition is going on, said Rhonda Hulse, the festival chair. More than 20,000 people usually attend the festival, which...
LINCOLN, AR
5NEWS

Wilson Park in Fayetteville to undergo construction

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The City of Fayetteville announced that Wilson Park will be having several changes this year to offer a more enjoyable visitor experience. These improvements are set to begin next week. Some of the improvements include a new social hub in the middle of the park, a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Bentonville History Museum Grand Opening

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Travel back in time and get first hand look at Bentonville’s 150 years of history while attending the Bentonville History Museum’s Grand Opening Saturday, Jan 21. When you walk through the Bentonville History Museum, you’re taking a trip back in time through the city’s native heritage, pioneer settlements and modern-day innovations. The […]
BENTONVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Drug and gun bust leads to six arrests in Benton County

BENTON, Ark. — According to a press release from the Benton County Sheriff's Office, early on the morning of Jan. 20, 2023, a search warrant was served at Wings of Peace Ministry in Northwest Arkansas. The warrant was issued based on information that was received by the Benton County...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Richard Barnett's family says they have gotten death threats

GRAVETTE, Ark. — Gravette man Richard Barnett took thestand in his Jan. 6 attack trial Thursday. The 62-year-old is charged with several crimes, including theft of government property. Barnett is known for the viral photo with his feet on a desk inside former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during...
GRAVETTE, AR
koamnewsnow.com

3 fire departments respond to restaurant fire near Monett

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023, reports of a fire at Cubs Café, 2023 State Hwy 37, alerted Barry County E-911. Monett Rural Fire District responded with Engine 1211 Engine 1231 with 7 personnel. Monett City Fire Dept with a Engine and 4 personnel and Purdy Engine with 4 personnel responded as automatic mutual aid.
MONETT, MO

