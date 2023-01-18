The toy-style weapons are automatic and shoot ice pellets up to 1100 feet per second. The City of Bradford Police Department has been conducting an investigation into persons driving a motor vehicle on multiple streets within Bradford City back in November 2022 and shooting orbeeze pellets from a pellet type pistol at random persons striking them and in some instances causing welting and pain. There were numerous reports from Bradford Sanitary Employees, City Electrician, City DPW workers, Sub Contractors, citizens, and even persons at the polling station during voting time at the Eagles Club on East Main Street. City Police using surveillance footage were able to determine the type vehicle in question and from there determine who the involved persons were. The defendants Mackenzie Barnes and Elizabeth Chaffee were charged and arraigned on January 11th, 2023. Both defendants were charged with assault at polling stations, simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct.

