wesb.com
Salamanca Police Seeking Assistance in Museum Vandalism
Salamanca Police are seeking the assistance of city residents. The City of Salamanca Police Department is looking for information on the recent vandalizations of the Salamanca Rail Museum. The museum has had all four of its rail cars vandalized over the past few days, resulting in over nine thousand dollars in damages.
Jamestown Police searching for missing 16-year-old
The Jamestown Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing runaway juvenile.
Buffalo Police searching for missing teenager
The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old teenager.
Buffalo Police Department asks for public's help in locating missing man
The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 64- year-old man.
State Police remove dogs, puppies from Venango Co. home after reports of a malnourished dog chained outside
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police has removed dogs and puppies from a Venango County home after being notified of a dog that had been left outside, and concerns over whether it was being fed. The Pennsylvania State Police Franklin Patrol Unit reported on Jan. 18 that Troopers were contacted about a dog on Jan. […]
wnynewsnow.com
Wanted Man Allegedly Takes Advantage Of Thursday Blackout
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A wanted Jamestown man allegedly took advantage of Thursday morning’s blackout with police accusing him of trying to break into vehicles and residences. During the citywide power outage, Omar Rosado was arrested after police received a call about a suspicious man with...
wellsvillesun.com
Two arrested for terrorizing Bradford PA with “Orbeez” guns, shooting election workers
The toy-style weapons are automatic and shoot ice pellets up to 1100 feet per second. The City of Bradford Police Department has been conducting an investigation into persons driving a motor vehicle on multiple streets within Bradford City back in November 2022 and shooting orbeeze pellets from a pellet type pistol at random persons striking them and in some instances causing welting and pain. There were numerous reports from Bradford Sanitary Employees, City Electrician, City DPW workers, Sub Contractors, citizens, and even persons at the polling station during voting time at the Eagles Club on East Main Street. City Police using surveillance footage were able to determine the type vehicle in question and from there determine who the involved persons were. The defendants Mackenzie Barnes and Elizabeth Chaffee were charged and arraigned on January 11th, 2023. Both defendants were charged with assault at polling stations, simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Police Arrest City Man with Domestic Violence Warrant
A Jamestown man who had a domestic violence warrant was taken into custody Thursday morning. Jamestown Police responded to several calls during the early morning hours regarding a male with face tattoos running through backyards on the city's north side. Officers say numerous callers complained that the male was trying to enter parked vehicles and trying to enter residences uninvited. As officers were checking the area, they saw 37-year-old Omar Rosado, who matched the description of the suspicious male, in the backyard of a northside address. Rosado fled on foot through the backyards, attempting to evade arrest by jumping over fences. He was quickly caught by police and placed into custody and was additionally charged with 2nd-degree obstruction. He was transported to the Jamestown City Jail, where he was held pending arraignment.
Williamsville man indicted for shooting woman and firing shots inside clinic
A Williamsville was arraigned in Erie County Court Friday on an indictment charging him with second-degree attempted murder and several other charges.
Three people arrested, arraigned on felony drug charges following seizure of suspected cocaine
A trio of suspects are behind bars and face felony Criminal Drug Possession charges after an investigation by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Buffalo Police, Erie County District Attorney’s Office and the FBI Buffalo Office. Read more here:
Buffalo man sentenced in connection to second-degree kidnapping charge
A Buffalo man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in connection to a second-degree kidnapping charge.
Sheriff's office investigating after body found near Canadaway Creek in Dunkirk
On Friday, the sheriff's office announced the man was identified as 30-year-old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake, Ohio.
Buffalo Police asks for help in finding missing 15-year-old boy
The Buffalo Police Department asked the public Wednesday for help in finding a missing 15-year-old teenager.
Buffalo woman sentenced on gun charges; grandmother’s death remains under investigation
The homicide of 90-year-old Catherine Jones remains under investigation, though her granddaughter pleaded guilty to gun charges
McKean Twp woman loses $5K when AT&T account is opened in her name
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police is investigating a recent theft by deception case. At about 7:55 a.m. on Jan. 18, a 39-year-old McKean Township woman called PSP to report the theft. According to a PSP report, the woman’s personal information had been used to open an AT&T account. Nearly $5,000 in charges were accrued on […]
Overnight car accident leaves hole in Erie church
Police responded to an accident at a local church just before 2 a.m. Friday. When crews arrived, they found a car that had crashed into the basement of the Antioch Baptist Church in Erie, leaving a significant hole in the building. No injuries reported. However, the driver was taken to the hospital to get blood […]
Erie man sentenced for gang-related murder
An Erie man has been sentenced for his involvement in an alleged gang-related attack. Mark Smith, 33, pleaded guilty to attempted homicide and a weapons charge as a convicted felon. He was sentenced to 15 to 30 years behind bars on the attempted homicide charge on Jan. 19. Police said members of the gang allegedly […]
wnynewsnow.com
Human Remains Recovered Along Lake Erie’s Shoreline In Chautauqua County
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Human remains were recovered along the Lake Erie shoreline in Chautauqua County. The Dunkirk Police Department and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office announced the discovery on Thursday afternoon. The deceased male was located near the shore of Lake Erie by Canadaway Creek in...
erienewsnow.com
Wanted Jamestown Man Arrested Wednesday
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A Jamestown resident with an active bench warrant was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday evening. Silk Spencer, 35, was located when Jamestown Police Department responded to a suspicious situation complaint on Jamestown’s south side. At that time, Spencer was found...
explore venango
Police Remove ‘Flea-Infested’ Dogs From Oilcreek Township Residence
OILCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Authorities have removed two dogs and six puppies from an Oilcreek Township residence after police found them in harsh conditions last week. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Wednesday, January 18, troopers were contacted on January 11 about a dog near Fawn Lane in Oilcreek Township, Venango County, which had been left outside in inclement weather, and it was believed that it has not been fed in over a week.
