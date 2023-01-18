Read full article on original website
Related
These are Apparently Indiana’s Worst Small Towns
A website recently analyzed all of the small towns in the state of Indiana to determine which are the worst, and the results might surprise you. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. Indiana is full of small towns. Most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. However, most would agree that not all small towns are great places. That being said, one publication just found the ten worst small towns in Indiana.
Indiana Bill Would Require CDL Drivers Be Trained to Recognize Human Trafficking
One Indiana lawmaker has proposed a bill that would ultimately result in anyone possessing a commercial driver's license being trained in how to recognize and report human trafficking. What Exactly Is Human Trafficking?. You've likely heard the phrase "human trafficking" but may not realize just how serious it is. According...
Proposed law would criminalize tracking people with GPS device in Indiana
A proposed law in Indiana would make it a crime to track a person using a GPS device or other similar tracking apps. The proposal comes after a woman named Millie Parke was tracked by her ex-boyfriend who put a GPS device in her car.
Weekly Ind. Statehouse update: Expanding voucher program, constitutional amendment to bail eligibility
Republicans push a constitutional amendment to keep more people in jail without bail. Lawmakers debate a step towards a universal school voucher program. And the state Supreme Court weighs the future of abortion rights.
WISH-TV
McCormick confirms she is considering campaign for governor
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jennifer McCormick, who served four years as Superintendent of Public Instruction for Indiana as a Republican, confirms on Facebook she is considering a run for governor in 2024 as a Democrat. She has hinted at considering a campaign for a while, and has been mentioned as...
WTHI
Indiana students encouraged to apply to governor's STEM Team
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Calling all Indiana High School students!. Now is your chance to apply for the 2023 Governor's STEM Team!. Governor Eric Holcomb developed the competition in 2017. It's all about highlighting the state's top high school students for their achievements in science, technology, engineering, and math. The...
abc57.com
Jamie Reitenour announces candidacy for Indiana governor
INDIANAPOLIS - Republican Jamie Reitenour officially announced her candidacy for governor of Indiana this week. The mom of five announced her Indiana Goodness Tour in conjunction with her candidacy. The tour invites Hoosiers to speak with Reitenour about how her platform will "tap into the goodness of the people of...
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police Indianapolis Post forms Criminal Interdiction Squad
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana State Police Indianapolis District Commander, Lieutenant Josh Watson, recently formed a squad of highly motivated, experienced Troopers to focus on criminal activity within the district. The Indianapolis District is comprised of fifty-three Troopers and nine supervisors who patrol the communities within Marion, Hamilton, Boone, Hendricks, Johnson, Shelby, and Hancock Counties. Although much of ISP’s responsibilities are the 200 plus miles of interstate in the Indianapolis District, as a full-service police agency we are committed to all of our communities to provide effective patrols, investigations, intelligence gathering, innovative application of current technology, and all crimes policing efforts. This model has proven to be very effective within several other Indiana State Police Districts.
Fox 59
Ind. Attorney General's investigation into Marion OB/GYN continues
The Indiana Attorney General’s Office is moving to strip a Grant County OB/GYN of his medical license after a woman accused the doctor of sexually assaulting her during an examination and taking photographs of her private area without her consent. Ind. Attorney General’s investigation into Marion …. The...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Indiana transgender girls school sports ban to take effect after lawsuit dismissed
Indiana’s ban on transgender girls from girls school sports can now take effect after a lawsuit against it was dismissed. The 10-year-old girl represented in the case by the ACLU of Indiana moved to a charter school. The case is over a law passed in early 2022, which bans...
Legislation banning topics about race from classrooms revived in Indiana
Indiana lawmakers will again consider a bill to ban certain topics related to race and racism from classroom discussions, after similar legislation last year stirred national backlash and ultimately failed to pass.This year’s bill, introduced by GOP Rep. Shane Lindauer, includes a list of seven concepts that educators would be forbidden from promoting, including that individuals are inherently consciously or unconsciously racist or sexist, or that they should feel “discomfort, guilt,...
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana
This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
Fox 59
Noblesville woman captures hot air balloon landing in neighbor's yard
Noblesville woman captures hot air balloon landing …. Kristen Eskow talks w/Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) about his run for Senate. IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories. Mike Murphy, Terri Austin, Martin Sweet & Robin Winston. Indiana State Police on winter driving. Sgt. John Perrine joins us to...
Fox 59
Tracking a Snowy Sunday
Meteorologist Amber Hardwick has the timeline for snow showers in the forecast. Meteorologist Amber Hardwick has the timeline for snow showers in the forecast. Kristen Eskow talks w/Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) about his run for Senate. IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories. Mike Murphy, Terri Austin, Martin...
WIBC.com
Indiana Bill Could Impact LGTBQ Students’ Requests to Change Pronouns
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — State lawmakers are taking a closer look at an education bill that would impact LGBTQ students. “The only things that schools should be worried about is making sure that students feel safe and listened to and actively engaged in being able to learn in the classroom,” Elazia Davison, a student at BELIEVE Circle City High School, said.
This Indiana City Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
FBI 'armed and dangerous' fugitive shot by deputy and arrested in Illinois
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. — The FBI said an "armed and dangerous" fugitive behind a carjacking in Tippecanoe County, Indiana was arrested in Illinois. Jacob Robert Edwards was taken into custody Friday in Vermilion County, Illinois. Police said a deputy shot Edwards after he pointed a gun at the deputy. Edward's condition is currently unknown.
Fox 59
Grant County doctor called "danger to public"
The Indiana Attorney General's Office is moving to strip an OB/GYN and health office for the county of his license after patients claim he took photos of their privates without consent and sexually assaulted them. Grant County doctor called “danger to public”. The Indiana Attorney General's Office is moving...
WTHI
Proposed Indiana bill would increase the penalty for killing law enforcement animals
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - One bill at the Indiana statehouse would increase the penalty for killing law enforcement animals. Wednesday, the courts and criminal code committee passed House Bill 13-06. If the bill is signed into law, the crime would become a level 5 felony. A level 5 felony carries...
Fox 59
Lawmaker takes action after woman stabbed in GPS stalking case
FOX59's reporting on a woman's GPS stalking case prompted one Indiana lawmaker to take action. Lawmaker takes action after woman stabbed in GPS …. FOX59's reporting on a woman's GPS stalking case prompted one Indiana lawmaker to take action. IMPD arrests a pair of serial robbery suspects accused …. Two...
Comments / 0