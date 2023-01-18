ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

KISS 106

These are Apparently Indiana's Worst Small Towns

A website recently analyzed all of the small towns in the state of Indiana to determine which are the worst, and the results might surprise you. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. Indiana is full of small towns. Most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. However, most would agree that not all small towns are great places. That being said, one publication just found the ten worst small towns in Indiana.
WISH-TV

McCormick confirms she is considering campaign for governor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jennifer McCormick, who served four years as Superintendent of Public Instruction for Indiana as a Republican, confirms on Facebook she is considering a run for governor in 2024 as a Democrat. She has hinted at considering a campaign for a while, and has been mentioned as...
WTHI

Indiana students encouraged to apply to governor's STEM Team

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Calling all Indiana High School students!. Now is your chance to apply for the 2023 Governor's STEM Team!. Governor Eric Holcomb developed the competition in 2017. It's all about highlighting the state's top high school students for their achievements in science, technology, engineering, and math. The...
abc57.com

Jamie Reitenour announces candidacy for Indiana governor

INDIANAPOLIS - Republican Jamie Reitenour officially announced her candidacy for governor of Indiana this week. The mom of five announced her Indiana Goodness Tour in conjunction with her candidacy. The tour invites Hoosiers to speak with Reitenour about how her platform will "tap into the goodness of the people of...
wbiw.com

Indiana State Police Indianapolis Post forms Criminal Interdiction Squad

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana State Police Indianapolis District Commander, Lieutenant Josh Watson, recently formed a squad of highly motivated, experienced Troopers to focus on criminal activity within the district. The Indianapolis District is comprised of fifty-three Troopers and nine supervisors who patrol the communities within Marion, Hamilton, Boone, Hendricks, Johnson, Shelby, and Hancock Counties. Although much of ISP’s responsibilities are the 200 plus miles of interstate in the Indianapolis District, as a full-service police agency we are committed to all of our communities to provide effective patrols, investigations, intelligence gathering, innovative application of current technology, and all crimes policing efforts. This model has proven to be very effective within several other Indiana State Police Districts.
Fox 59

Ind. Attorney General's investigation into Marion OB/GYN continues

The Indiana Attorney General’s Office is moving to strip a Grant County OB/GYN of his medical license after a woman accused the doctor of sexually assaulting her during an examination and taking photographs of her private area without her consent. Ind. Attorney General’s investigation into Marion …. The...
Chalkbeat

Legislation banning topics about race from classrooms revived in Indiana

Indiana lawmakers will again consider a bill to ban certain topics related to race and racism from classroom discussions, after similar legislation last year stirred national backlash and ultimately failed to pass.This year’s bill, introduced by GOP Rep. Shane Lindauer, includes a list of seven concepts that educators would be forbidden from promoting, including that individuals are inherently consciously or unconsciously racist or sexist, or that they should feel “discomfort, guilt,...
103GBF

This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana

This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
Fox 59

Noblesville woman captures hot air balloon landing in neighbor's yard

Noblesville woman captures hot air balloon landing …. Kristen Eskow talks w/Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) about his run for Senate. IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories. Mike Murphy, Terri Austin, Martin Sweet & Robin Winston. Indiana State Police on winter driving. Sgt. John Perrine joins us to...
Fox 59

Tracking a Snowy Sunday

Meteorologist Amber Hardwick has the timeline for snow showers in the forecast. Meteorologist Amber Hardwick has the timeline for snow showers in the forecast. Kristen Eskow talks w/Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) about his run for Senate. IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories. Mike Murphy, Terri Austin, Martin...
WIBC.com

Indiana Bill Could Impact LGTBQ Students' Requests to Change Pronouns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — State lawmakers are taking a closer look at an education bill that would impact LGBTQ students. “The only things that schools should be worried about is making sure that students feel safe and listened to and actively engaged in being able to learn in the classroom,” Elazia Davison, a student at BELIEVE Circle City High School, said.
Fox 59

Grant County doctor called "danger to public"

The Indiana Attorney General's Office is moving to strip an OB/GYN and health office for the county of his license after patients claim he took photos of their privates without consent and sexually assaulted them. Grant County doctor called “danger to public”. The Indiana Attorney General's Office is moving...
Fox 59

Lawmaker takes action after woman stabbed in GPS stalking case

FOX59's reporting on a woman's GPS stalking case prompted one Indiana lawmaker to take action. Lawmaker takes action after woman stabbed in GPS …. FOX59's reporting on a woman's GPS stalking case prompted one Indiana lawmaker to take action. IMPD arrests a pair of serial robbery suspects accused …. Two...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

