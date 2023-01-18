Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Grand Island police confirm sighting of Aurora couple as search continues
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities on Friday confirmed a sighting of a missing Aurora couple. The Grand Island Police Department says it has new information regarding the movements of Robert and Loveda Proctor. With the help of the community, police say they placed the Proctors outside of Grand Island...
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol arrests Colorado man in apparent road rage incident
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Colorado man was arrested by Nebraska state troopers after an apparent case of road rage. Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Buffalo County dispatched troopers to perform a traffic stop near the Lexington exit on I-80. The driver of a Ford Fusion was reportedly brandishing a handgun at another driver.
klkntv.com
Enraged man pointed gun at driver on I-80 near Kearney, patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Colorado man used a stolen gun to threaten a fellow driver on Interstate 80 on Tuesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 2 p.m., the patrol was made aware of a man who pointed a handgun toward another driver near Elm Creek, which is about 20 miles west of Kearney.
News Channel Nebraska
Snow system crawls across northern Kansas, southern Nebraska
BEATRICE – Areas of southeast Nebraska receive two to three inches of snow Saturday afternoon. The lack of wind allowed travel to continue, but snow made area roads slushy. A large mass of snow crept into Nebraska from northern Kansas. Some areas of north-central Kansas received as much of six to eight inches of snow from the system.
9 semis, 12 other vehicles involved in major 'pile-up' on Colorado interstate
A crash involving nine semi trucks and 12 passenger vehicles closed both directions of Interstate 70 from Airpark to the Kansas border Wednesday evening, according to a tweet from the Colorado State Patrol. I-70 was closed between E-470, which is 3 miles west of Watkins, and the Kansas border, roughly...
News Channel Nebraska
I-80, Highway 30 re-open
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Nebraska roadways have mostly re-opened, including the biggest of all of them. Interstate 80 was re-opened to traffic by 9:00 a.m. Friday morning, though there are still some areas covered with snow. While parts of Highway 30 remained closed until Friday afternoon, it is now cleared...
News Channel Nebraska
Highway 30 still partially closed, I-80 open
KEARNEY, Neb. -- A major roadway is now accessible after being shutdown for two days. Interstate 80 in Nebraska is now open, though some areas are still partially covered in snow. Parts of the interstate shut down in central Nebraska Wednesday due to high amounts of snowfall, it remained closed...
Death penalty sought for man charged in Nebraska killings
Prosecutors in northeastern Nebraska are seeking the death penalty for a man charged in the killings of four people last summer in the small town of Laurel.
News Channel Nebraska
Former Grand Island man sentenced to prison for selling counterfeit documents
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A little of a year in prison was given to a former Grand Island man after he was convicted for selling counterfeit documents. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 42-year-old Domingo Zacarias Ciprian, formerly of Grand Island, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Friday. He was convicted for unlawful transfer of a document or authentication feature. Ciprian will serve 15 months in prison with a one-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system. He is also Guatemalan citizen and will be deported after serving his sentence.
WOWT
New Nebraska bill to provide possible solution for catalytic converter thefts
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A loud bang from your car could be the first clue you’re a victim of a crime. Jim Sargent of Ace’s Mufflers in Omaha says that sound is how you know your catalytic converter’s been stolen. “That’s when they come to visit me...
News Channel Nebraska
Snow advisory until early Sunday morning
OMAHA - A National Weather Service advisory says one to three inches of snow is expected for Gage, Lancaster, Otoe, Cass and Saline counties in Nebraska and Fremont and Mils counties in Iowa. Some areas may get up to four inches by 3 a.m. Up to 5 inches of snow...
Police provide update on missing elderly Aurora couple
A couple from Aurora, Nebraska have been missing since last week. Eighty-nine-year-old Robert and 92-year-old Veda Proctor were last seen on Friday in Aurora.
KELOLAND TV
Crews working to clear roads in Nebraska
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In Nebraska, some areas in the south-central part of the state received six to eight inches of snow. Interstate 80 is still closed across much of the state due to the snow. The transportation department says crews are out working to clear the roads....
KSNB Local4
‘Snow Pad’ helps keep Grand Island streets clear of snow
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - You may wonder what happens to the snow once it’s cleared from the street. In the largest of the Tri-Cities, Grand Island, most of it goes into a lot called the “Snow Pad.”. It’s near the intersection of East Bismark and South Stuhr...
News Channel Nebraska
Interstate 80 now closed near Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Conditions deteriorated in Grand Island overnight, causing further closures on Interstate 80 and Highway 30. While it seemed that it wasn’t going to snow around 2 p.m., the snow started to pile up and hadn't stopped until the early morning hours of Thursday. According to...
WOWT
Endangered Missing Advisory canceled for Aurora man
AURORA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Endangered Missing Advisory for one member of an Aurora couple is canceled. The EMA for Robert Proctor has been automatically canceled by law enforcement because he has been missing for longer than 72 hours. Robert and Loveda Proctor were reported missing to Aurora Police on...
News Channel Nebraska
Road closures stacking up across Nebraska as winter weather blankets the state
HASTINGS, Neb. -- More and more roads are closing across Nebraska. U.S. Highway 83 between Stapleton and Thedford is closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles. The route was considered impassable further south to North Platte. Nebraska Highway 92 from Tryon to Stapleton is closed, with the highway considered impassable...
News Channel Nebraska
NDOT preparing for the worst amid winter storm across the state
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Winter weather is striking much of the state once again throughout much of Wednesday and into Thursday morning. In northeast Nebraska, some areas could get close to a foot throughout the evening into the overnight hours. The Nebraska Department of Transportation division in Norfolk is preparing for...
1011now.com
Saturday Forecast: Areas of light snow possible to start the weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The upcoming weekend looks pretty typical of mid to late January with near seasonal temperatures and a chance for some light snow in the forecast for the day on Saturday. Snow is expected to be fairly light - perhaps an inch or two in far southern Nebraska and northern Kansas and should have fairly minimal impacts on travel compared to what we just went through on Wednesday. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for far southeastern Nebraska and northern Kansas for the potential for some light snow.
News Channel Nebraska
Local businesses reevaluate staffing, closing procedures amongst dangerous road conditions
NORFOLK, Neb. -- With the third major winter storm to hit Nebraska in as many weeks, News Channel Nebraska spoke with Jessica Fox from District Table and Tap, located in Norfolk. She said it can become difficult to make sure all employees can make it to work safely. Fox said...
