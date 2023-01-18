Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
NO BIG WEATHER MAKERS COMING BUT SOME FLAKES REMAIN POSSIBLE
Our relatively mild & quiet January weather pattern will continue for a few more days. No major weather maker is expected in the near term, but there will be a few minor disturbances around that will keep a chance of light snow showers going from time to time over the next week.
spectrumnews1.com
Unseasonably warm weather leaves anglers 'in the weeds'
MADISON, Wis. — The most popular winter sport throughout the U.S. is skiing and snowboarding but for many parts of Wisconsin it’s ice fishing. Steven and Rosa Owen are die hard anglers from the Madison area. Steven has been fishing for over 30 years in Wisconsin and he said this year has been different than most.
Fox11online.com
The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
Fox11online.com
Winter Storm Carson could solve 'snow deficit' for Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson will be a sight for sore eyes for snow lovers. Between the mild weather and the rain, our weather lately has been almost historically unusual. The middle of January doesn't usually look quite so bare in Northeast Wisconsin. Browns and greens have been dominating the landscape for much of the month.
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Snow continues this morning
An update on snowy conditions in the Green Bay area. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy snow impacts morning drive. The Thursday morning commute is going to be slick so be sure to add in extra time. Updated: 10 hours ago. Road and snow conditions for Thursday morning. Updated: 15 hours ago.
WBAY Green Bay
Snow in the Green Bay area
U.W. Health reports an alarming increase in acts of self-harm and suicidal thoughts among children in Wisconsin. FVTC remodeled associate degree programs so students can transfer to UW-Green Bay and UW-Oshkosh as juniors. Powerboat driver sentenced. Updated: 5 hours ago. 21 counts for allegedly crashing his powerboat into a paddlewheel...
wearegreenbay.com
Lack of snow causing difficulties for Appleton landscaping companies
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A lack of snow on the ground is making it difficult for some landscaping companies, who rely on plowing during the winter season, to get by. For Lowney’s Landscaping Center in Appleton, snow plays a big role in their business through the colder months.
WBAY Green Bay
Outagamie County cancels tow ban as conditions improve
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County has canceled its tow ban as conditions improve after the morning snow. The ban impacted I-41 and Highway 441. Tow bans are issued for vehicles that are not an immediate hazard. Brown County had issued a tow ban Thursday but there was no...
WBAY Green Bay
How much snow did you get? January 19 edition
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wet, heavy, packing snow created driving difficulties as well as a winter wonderland Thursday. How much snow did you get?. These snowfall amounts come from National Weather Service reporting stations, trained weather observers and other sources. The list is organized by snowfall amount and then...
wearegreenbay.com
Dates set for Winter Farmers Market in City of Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Farmers markets are a big hit in northeast Wisconsin, and Downtown Green Bay, Inc. has announced the start of its Winter Market series. According to a release, organizers have scheduled the Winter Market series on Saturday, January 21, February 4, and February 18 from 8:00 a.m. to noon at the KI Convention Center.
seehafernews.com
Highway 10 Blocked By Early Morning Crash In Whitelaw
The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single vehicle crash that involved a utility pole in the Village of Whitelaw early Friday. According to Lieutenant Sean Littlefield, deputies arrived about 12:20 a.m. to the crash site on U.S. Highway 10, west of Marie Street. Upon their arrival, deputies found that a power pole and power line were partially blocking highway 10. The roadway was closed off at both County Highways S and J until just before 4:00 o’clock Friday morning to allow WPS crews to make the necessary repairs. A 22 year old Appleton man was driving the car that collided with the utility pole. No injuries were reported and alcohol is believed to have played a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Wisconsin EMS Conference makes move to Green Bay
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The new Resch Expo in Ashwaubenon is hosting another first-of-its-kind conference. Starting February 1, the Wisconsin Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Association will hold its annual conference. The four-day event is usually held in the Milwaukee area but is coming to the Green Bay area -- a...
Fox11online.com
No injuries after school bus slides off road in Brown County
LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WLUK) -- A school bus carrying students slid off the road in Brown County Thursday morning. It happened around 9 a.m. on Olden Glen Road in the town of Ledgeview. Lisa Eason said her daughter was one of the students on the bus. "She calls and she's like,...
wapl.com
Weenie of the Week 1-20-23 Mother Barfly
We are proud to name as this week’s Rick and Cutter Show Weenie of the Week—ish… 25-year-old mother, Christina Badalamenti of Green Bay who this past week (and a couple days ago) was arrested on two counts of child neglect. It all started when an officer happened...
insideradio.com
Civic Media Flips WGBW Green Bay To Liberal Talk.
Civic Media continues to expand in Wisconsin, placing its liberal talk format on WGBW Green Bay (1590) and its corresponding translator, the Green Bay-licensed W250CV at 97.9. The company purchased the signals, along with WLAK Appleton-Oshkosh (1520) and the New Holstein, WI-licensed translator W230DA at 93.9, from Mark Heller for $937,000 in a deal announced in September 2022.
Fox Valley group gives back by tipping big
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Renee Gentz has worked as a waitress at Holidays Pub and Grill in Neenah for eight years. She’s seen a lot in her time there, but Thursday was a night at work she probably won’t forget. “I actually had off tonight and then they asked me if I could come in […]
wearegreenbay.com
TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes back open on I-41 NB in Appleton, crash cleared
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash on I-41 northbound in Appleton has cleared. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the scene, and all lanes are back open to motorists traveling in the area. There is no update on...
wapl.com
Multiple fire departments respond to Little Chute blaze
LITTLE CHUTE, WI — Little Chute Fire Fighters struggle to knock down a fire at a commercial building Thursday night. A passerby in the 1500 block of East Elm Street reported seeing smoke and flames coming from a commercial building. Fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the building. Kimberly Fire/Rescue, Appleton Fire Department, Combined Locks Public Safety and Town of Buchanan Fire and Rescue were called in to assist Little Chute. No one was in the building at the time of the fire. The cause of that blaze has not been determined.
NBC26
Teen passenger dies after vehicle crash in Taycheedah area Saturday morning
FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A 16-year-old boy died and two other teenagers were injured following a crash in the Taycheedah area early Saturday morning, authorities said. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, at 3:25 a.m. Saturday, deputies with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Mount Calvary Fire Department and Mount Calvary EMS, were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Golf Course Dr east of Taft Rd in the Township of Taycheedah.
94.3 Jack FM
License Plate Reading Cameras Could be Coming To Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Law enforcement agencies in Brown County are taking a closer look at automatic license plate reading cameras after seeing the success Green Bay claims to have had with them. The Brown County Sheriff’s Department and De Pere Police are hoping to join Green Bay...
