WBAY Green Bay
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Fox Valley Technical College announced a major addition to its programs Thursday. The school officially added associate degrees that will readily transfer to the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh and Green Bay campuses, with those students having junior status when they transfer. This has been in...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fox Valley Technical College signed off on a new program on Thursday, allowing allows students to fully transfer their credits to the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh and the University of Wisconsin Green Bay. “We have to get students through education faster. We’ve got to get...
