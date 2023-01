MARINETTE, WI (WLUK) — The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says there is no indication of foul play related to a man who has not been seen for more than a week. Investigators say Theodore (Teddy) Egge, 35, was last seen January 13th walking southbound on Northway Drive from Benson Lake Road, asking for directions to Boat Landing 7 Road in the Athelstane area.

MARINETTE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 HOUR AGO