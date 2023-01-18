Read full article on original website
Harold Clark
3d ago
I hope somebody tells the thugs and punks that the Democrats are passing new gun laws. I'm sure they will be the first to comply.
I Am
3d ago
rally all you want...the 2 nd states "shall not be infringed"...if you don't like it here...your free to move to another Nation with no guns...I suggest China.
Republicans court DeSantis for president; permanent income tax cut possible: Your guide to Michigan politics
A good Sunday morning to you, folks. The Michigan legislature is ramping up to get back to work, with the first committees of the year scheduled to start Tuesday, Jan. 24. While it’s unlikely we’ll see major bill movements out of most panels until sometime early February, that hasn’t stopped Democrats from unveiling a slew of issues they’re rearing to take up.
WSYX ABC6
Bills introduced as next steps to ensure 1931 Michigan abortion ban is not enforced
LANSING, Mich. (WWMT) — Michigan House Democrats introduced two new bills Wednesday, inching closer to making the state's 1931 abortion ban unenforceable. House Bill 4031, sponsored by state Rep. Felicia Brabec, D-Pittsfield, would remove the felony abortion law from the Michigan Corrections Code of 1953, according to Michigan House Democrats.
Michigan faith leaders call on new legislature to enact ‘sensible’ gun reform laws
Religious leaders in Michigan are joining forces to push the state legislature to enact sensible gun laws that will keep churchgoers safe. These leaders from differing faiths say they are coming together around their shared values to protect people in what is expected to be a safe place, after gun violence seen nationally has made it difficult for some to feel comfortable in places of worship.
Detroit News
Michigan lawmakers plan ethics reforms amid 'several ongoing investigations'
Lansing — At least three criminal investigations have been examining in recent months the ways Michigan lawmakers raised or used political money, setting up a potential legislative reckoning focused on how policies should be crafted within state government. The probes are unfolding as a new set of Democratic lawmakers...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan voters have rejected constitutional conventions since the 1970s
Michigan has had four state constitutions since it joined the union on Jan. 26, 1837. Every 16 years, Michigan state government is required to ask voters, on the November ballot, if they want another constitutional convention. Michiganders have had three opportunities to vote on this question since the last convention...
michiganchronicle.com
Stop Gun Violence: Whitmer Says More Will be Done to Curb Gun Violence
Black Bottom Gun Club – NAAG Detroit Chapter promotes gun safety through meetings, trainings and more. Last summer, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an Executive Directive to reduce crime and gun violence. During a swearing-in ceremony for her second term as governor earlier this month, Whitmer began by speaking to statewide elected officials and leaders about her resolution to continue efforts to reduce gun violence among other key changes in the Mitten State.
Democrats Are Mounting A Push To Expand Voting Rights After Big State-Level Midterm Wins
After winning legislative seats and taking over governor’s mansions, Democrats will try to implement reforms and beat back Republican efforts to restrict voting access.
lansingcitypulse.com
End may be near for Michigan redistricting panel, a year after finishing maps
Commission would go dormant after lawsuits wrap up, could be reactivated. The 13-member panel sued the Legislature last month for $3.7 million after its funding was eliminated. The Michigan Senate allocated $1.5 million for the commission, although commissioners believe they’ll need more. Michigan’s independent redistricting commission now has a...
michiganradio.org
MI Supreme Court dismisses Whitmer abortion right case
The Michigan Supreme Court has dismissed Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s request for a decision that abortion rights are protected under the state constitution. That’s after voters settled the question in November. In an unsigned order released Friday, the court agreed to grant a motion filed two weeks ago by...
lansingcitypulse.com
Gas stove debate is the latest political culture war. Here are the facts
Gas stoves, a popular cooking appliance, have become a hot political topic. A study linking gas stoves to childhood asthma reignited concerns about health and climate consequences. While progressive Ann Arbor considers banning new gas hookups, state Republican lawmakers want to ban the ban. To Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations...
Michigan lawmakers clash over state income tax cuts
The Democrats who now control both chambers of the legislature have not committed to an automatic reduction. In a preemptive strike, the new House Republican leader warned Democrats to leave it alone.
Rep. Grant on Dem majority: ‘Don’t have to be timid’
The first quarter of the year in Lansing is always busy, especially as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer prepares to deliver her State of the State speech.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan could raise billions from toll network, state study says
(FOX 2) - The state of Michigan is expanding possibilities for how to pay for its road repairs, considering a potential system of road tolls on its highway network to raise funds by the end of this decade. Implementing a toll system "could generate significant transportation revenue" for the state...
WILX-TV
Proposal would allow Michigan kids to pass despite reading scores
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan ranks among the worst in the nation when it comes to elementary reading scores. The National Assessment for Educational Progress shows Michigan is now ranked 43rd in the country, compared to 32nd in 2019. Now, there’s a proposal that would let third graders pass to...
WWMT
Group aims to prevent gun violence with push for common sense gun reform in Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A coalition of gun violence survivors and community leaders gathered in seven Michigan cities Wednesday to call on the state legislature to pass restrictions to reduce the threat of gun violence. Organizers with the group End Gun Violence Michigan gathered during a press conference at First...
Marine with Michigan ties facing charges in Jan 6. Capitol riot
A United States Marine with Michigan ties is now facing charges along with two others in connection to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots.
police1.com
Ill. sheriff under fire for taking stance against enforcing state's firearms ban
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — Some DuPage County Board members, local members of the General Assembly, area Democratic members of Congress and residents are speaking out against DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick's statement that he will not enforce the state's new assault weapons ban. Mendrick was unable to be reached...
WWMT
Michigan taxpayers could see income tax rollback thanks to state's blossoming surplus
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's taxpayers could see a cut in their income tax as soon as this year, as the state's fiscal experts predict a major surplus that exceeded expectations. Last week's Consensus Revenue Estimating Conference found Michigan has a significant surplus in revenue worth about $9.2 billion. The...
Michigan man among 3 active-duty Marines charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
A Marine who said he was waiting for “Civil war 2” and two other active-duty members of the military, including one from Michigan, have been charged with participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said in newly filed court papers.
lansingcitypulse.com
Highway tolls could raise $1B to fix Michigan roads, study finds. Is it time?
LANSING — Michigan could generate $1 billion a year to fix deteriorating roads by charging motorists tolls to use nearly 1,200 miles of state highways, according to new feasibility and implementation studies for the state. Converting the highways to toll roads no doubt would be controversial, and doing so...
