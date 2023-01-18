Read full article on original website
'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House
Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many times
Hunter Biden reportedly quarantined at the house where classified documents were found, but additional evidence shows he was there on numerous other occasions. United States President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, who is currently the subject of multiple investigations into his business dealings, has stated in the past that he and other family members were "quarantined" at his father's home where secret documents have recently been discovered.
U.S. Justice Department rolls out policy to coax companies to report wrongdoing
Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. federal prosecutors will have greater leeway to decline to prosecute companies that self-report criminal matters and cooperate with government investigations, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.
Senate Democrat calls for investigation of mass money transfer surveillance
Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) on Wednesday called for the Department of Justice (DOJ) inspector general to investigate federal law enforcement agencies’ use of a nonprofit database that has amassed millions of records on money transfers between the U.S. and more than 20 countries. In an arrangement that the senator described as a “bulk surveillance program,”…
Rashida Tlaib attacks Supreme Court as 'extremist' amid union case, calls to 'expand the court'
Squad member Rep. Rashida Tlaib attacked the Supreme Court on Friday, claiming a union's "right to strike" is "on trial" as the court weighs in on a union strike case.
Yellen rejects GOP gambit on debt ceiling
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is ruling out a potential proposal from House Republicans that calls for triaging payments after the exhaustion of "extraordinary measures" to avoid default on the federal debt. The big picture: The U.S. has reached its $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, the Treasury Department announced on Thursday, with...
Kansas researcher avoids prison in blow to Trump-era China-related probe
Jan 18 (Reuters) - A former University of Kansas professor avoided prison on Wednesday for making a false statement related to work he was doing in China in the latest setback for a Trump-era U.S. Department of Justice crackdown on Chinese influence within American academia.
Investigation? Review? Biden faces a messaging dilemma
WASHINGTON (AP) — When Hillary Clinton was running for president, her campaign wanted a gentler way to talk about the criminal investigation into her private email server, so they called it a “security review.”. Now President Joe Biden’s team is using similar language when talking about the discovery...
Virginia Gov. Youngkin stokes 2024 campaign speculation after killing Ford battery plant over its links to China
It seemed like a deal any governor would love to tout, especially if dreaming of a move to the White House: 2,500 high-tech manufacturing jobs for an iconic American company in a long-struggling part of the state. But this week, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia nixed a proposed $3.5...
Top Biden aide Ron Klain expected to soon leave White House
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — White House chief of staff Ron Klain, who has spent more than two years as President Joe Biden’s top aide, is preparing to leave his job in the coming weeks, according to a person familiar with Klain’s plans. Klain’s expected departure comes not long after the White House and Democrats had a better-than-expected showing in the November elections, buoyed by a series of major legislative accomplishments, including a bipartisan infrastructure bill and a sweeping climate, health care and tax package that all Republicans rejected. The personnel change is also a rarity for an administration that has had minimal turnover so far. No member of Biden’s Cabinet has stepped down, in stark contrast to Donald Trump’s White House, with frequent staff turmoil and other crises. The person familiar with Klain’s plans was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity to confirm the development, which was first reported by the New York Times.
They can’t quit Joe
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. When former Atlanta Mayor KEISHA LANCE BOTTOMS joined the Biden administration last June, her role overseeing...
POLITICO Playbook: How Democrats betrayed New Hampshire
WHITE HOUSE: CELEBRATE THE BIDENVERSARY! — President JOE BIDEN was sworn in two years ago today. To mark the occasion, White House Comms Director KATE BEDINGFIELD is sending congressional Dems and other allies this “Cheat Sheet” of the president’s accomplishments to tout. It’s worth a read...
Ron Klain, Biden’s White House chief of staff, is reportedly expected to step down
White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain is preparing to step down in the coming weeks, according to a report from The New York Times. Klain, a longtime adviser to President Joe Biden, supported Biden through his 2020 campaign and has helped guide his administration since he was elected to office.
New Russian Law Bans Well-Known LGBTQ+ Films like
A government committee regulating compliance with the new anti-LGBTQ+ law in Russia has issued a list of criteria for banning content online and in the media, and several notable film titles have disappeared from streamers in the country. The Russian language news outlet Vedomosti reports that the new rules from...
Rocket Report: SpaceX reaches ‘ludicrous’ cadence; ABL explains RS1 failure
Welcome to Edition 5.24 of the Rocket Report! I have a blurb about this below, but for me the news of the week is that SpaceX not only launched a Falcon Heavy rocket, but two other Falcon 9 missions on separate coasts as well in just five days. The operational challenges of this are immense and, I think, underappreciated outside of people directly involved in this kind of work.
Hacker group incorporates DNS hijacking into its malicious website campaign
Researchers have uncovered a malicious Android app that can tamper with the wireless router the infected phone is connected to and force the router to send all network devices to malicious sites. The malicious app, found by Kaspersky, uses a technique known as DNS (Domain Name System) hijacking. Once the...
