Longtime St. Louis politician Tom Villa dies at 77

Tom Villa, a longtime politician who represented St. Louis City, has died at the age of 77.
Fatal crash shuts down part of St. Charles Rock Road

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fatal accident resulted in one person’s death, two others seriously injured and part of St. Charles Rock Road in St. John to be shut down on Saturday. The crash was reported just after 8 p.m. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Larry Peeples,...
Homicide victim ID’d, little else known

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and pronounced dead at a hospital overnight in St. Louis. Michael Hampton, 19, of Ferguson, Missouri, was taken to the hospital after suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck. He was pronounced dead at a St. Louis City hospital. The location of where the shooting happened is unknown, including if the shooting happened within the City of St. Louis.
St. Louis Legends That We'll Talk About Forever [PHOTOS]

Some St. Louis legends are born. Some St. Louis legends are made. But all of these St. Louis legends have at least one thing in common: We'd totally take a selfie with them if we ran into them at Schnucks. Many of the people in this wide-ranging collection are still...
Festus man, Mineral Point man hurt in crash near De Soto

A Festus man and a Mineral Point man were injured late Friday afternoon, Jan. 20, in a two-car accident at Hwy. 67 and Flucom Road southeast of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 4:45 p.m., Richard L. Gilchrist, 18, of Festus was driving a 2000 Nissan Maxima...
Ferguson man fatally shot Friday night

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday night. Police responded to Barnes Jewish Hospital shortly before midnight where the ER received a victim suffering a gunshot wound to his neck. When officers arrived, they were advised the victim was deceased.
Fenton man, Byrnes Mill woman hurt in crash in St. Louis County

A Fenton man and a Byrnes Mill woman were injured Thursday morning, Jan. 19, in a two-vehicle accident on I-44 west of Berry Road in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:05 a.m., Carlos L. Flores, 19, of Fenton was driving an eastbound 2002 Toyota Corolla...
Man hit by car, killed in North County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 27-year-old man was hit by a car and killed in North County late Wednesday night. The accident happened at the intersection of Lucas-Hunt and Jacobi Avenue around 11:10 p.m. Police say that John Addison had just gotten off a Metro bus and tried to cross Lucas-Hunt, when he was hit by a car traveling westbound.
Armed robber steals cash, video games and more from St. Louis GameStop

ST. LOUIS – An armed robber took off with a haul of cash, video games and video game consoles Friday afternoon from a St. Louis GameStop shortly before police arrested him. Orlando Perez, 35, is behind bars after the theft in the Tower Grove South neighborhood. The robbery happened shortly after the noon hour at the GameStop in the 3700 block of South Kingshighway Boulevard.
