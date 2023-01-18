Read full article on original website
Light winter mix developing late Saturday evening
A weak weather system is tracking across Missouri this evening, expected to bring a light winter mix to the St. Louis area into Sunday morning.
FOX2now.com
Longtime St. Louis politician Tom Villa dies at 77
Tom Villa, a longtime politician who represented St. Louis City, has died at the age of 77.
KA-KAW! Football fans pack The Armory for Battlehawks Fan Fest
The St. Louis Battlehawks are less than a month away from returning to game action and just a little longer away from their home opener. Energy is high for fans and players alike, and this weekend's festivities prove it.
Watch St. Louis Cardinal Adam Wainwright Become a Country Singer
If you're a St. Louis Cardinal fan, you've seen Adam Wainwright take the mound in St. Louis numerous times during his long career. However, you've likely never seen him quite like this. He took the state recently not as a pitcher, but as Adam Wainwright the country singer (and he's not bad at all).
KMOV
Fatal crash shuts down part of St. Charles Rock Road
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fatal accident resulted in one person’s death, two others seriously injured and part of St. Charles Rock Road in St. John to be shut down on Saturday. The crash was reported just after 8 p.m. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Larry Peeples,...
St. Peters’ couple frustrated with Frontier Airlines over honeymoon hardship
Charley Sellini and her husband Chuck were married in 2020. Their honeymoon plans were quickly put on hold.
KMOV
Homicide victim ID’d, little else known
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and pronounced dead at a hospital overnight in St. Louis. Michael Hampton, 19, of Ferguson, Missouri, was taken to the hospital after suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck. He was pronounced dead at a St. Louis City hospital. The location of where the shooting happened is unknown, including if the shooting happened within the City of St. Louis.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Legends That We'll Talk About Forever [PHOTOS]
Some St. Louis legends are born. Some St. Louis legends are made. But all of these St. Louis legends have at least one thing in common: We'd totally take a selfie with them if we ran into them at Schnucks. Many of the people in this wide-ranging collection are still...
The Best Missouri Burger is Allegedly in a St. Louis Burger Bar
If you really just gotta have the best burger possible and you don't want to travel far to get it, "experts" say that the best you're gonna find in Missouri is inside a St. Louis burger bar. This is a brand new burger ranking by Business Insider. For each state,...
mycouriertribune.com
Tom Villa, a role-model in St. Louis politics and 'just the nicest guy,' is dead at 77
ST. LOUIS — Thomas A. “Tom” Villa, a longtime player in St. Louis area politics and a proud lifelong Democrat, died about 10:30 p.m. Friday (Jan. 20, 2023) after suffering a heart attack. He was 77. Villa was president of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen from...
myleaderpaper.com
Festus man, Mineral Point man hurt in crash near De Soto
A Festus man and a Mineral Point man were injured late Friday afternoon, Jan. 20, in a two-car accident at Hwy. 67 and Flucom Road southeast of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 4:45 p.m., Richard L. Gilchrist, 18, of Festus was driving a 2000 Nissan Maxima...
Ferguson man fatally shot Friday night
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday night. Police responded to Barnes Jewish Hospital shortly before midnight where the ER received a victim suffering a gunshot wound to his neck. When officers arrived, they were advised the victim was deceased.
myleaderpaper.com
Fenton man, Byrnes Mill woman hurt in crash in St. Louis County
A Fenton man and a Byrnes Mill woman were injured Thursday morning, Jan. 19, in a two-vehicle accident on I-44 west of Berry Road in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:05 a.m., Carlos L. Flores, 19, of Fenton was driving an eastbound 2002 Toyota Corolla...
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a Month
1. The Icon - St. Louis. Speaking of $700 a month, The Icon on Grand Blvd in St. Louis is right on the money! The community has cozy studio apartments that start at $700 a month.
Save A Lot downsizes St. Louis staff, closing two distribution centers
Save A Lot, a discount grocer headquartered in St. Ann, has downsized its St. Louis staff and plans to close two distribution centers in the upcoming months.
KMOV
Man hit by car, killed in North County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 27-year-old man was hit by a car and killed in North County late Wednesday night. The accident happened at the intersection of Lucas-Hunt and Jacobi Avenue around 11:10 p.m. Police say that John Addison had just gotten off a Metro bus and tried to cross Lucas-Hunt, when he was hit by a car traveling westbound.
Teen driver involved in fatal crash Friday in south St. Louis
A man was killed in a three-car crash on Friday, January 20.
St. Louis Standards: The Pastrami at Carl’s Deli Is Legendary
Customers come for the meats and stay for the magic
Three workers hurt after Clayton building collapses
Three workers are hurt after part of a building collapsed Friday morning in Clayton.
Armed robber steals cash, video games and more from St. Louis GameStop
ST. LOUIS – An armed robber took off with a haul of cash, video games and video game consoles Friday afternoon from a St. Louis GameStop shortly before police arrested him. Orlando Perez, 35, is behind bars after the theft in the Tower Grove South neighborhood. The robbery happened shortly after the noon hour at the GameStop in the 3700 block of South Kingshighway Boulevard.
