Lexington, NC

Police respond to bomb threat at Lexington Parkway Plaza on Monday

By Sharon Myers, The Dispatch
 3 days ago
LEXINGTON — Lexington Police Department responded to a report of a bomb located at a store in Lexington Parkway Plaza on Monday afternoon.

According to Lt. Luke Davis with the Lexington Police Department, at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 16 employees at Gabe’s, a retail store located at 37 Plaza Parkway, received a bomb threat via phone. Management called 911 and law enforcement were dispatched.

Davis said the store was evacuated while officers, including K-9 units, did a sweep of the building, but no device was discovered. The store was closed for about two hours until law enforcement determined there was no threat.

There was no immediate threat to the public or nearby buildings, according to Davis. He said the store was closed out of an “abundance of caution” because every report is taken seriously.

Detectives with the Lexington Police Department are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.

