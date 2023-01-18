ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Search for missing British actor Julian Sands hampered by dangerous trail conditions

By Erin Myers, Marc Sternfield, Shelby Nelson
KGET
KGET
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21hxIf_0kJO7dQL00

Authorities have been limited to helicopters and drones in their search for Julian Sands, a prolific British actor who disappeared while hiking in the snow-capped mountains northeast of Los Angeles last week.

Sands, 65, was reported missing by a friend on Friday and believed to be somewhere along the Baldy Bowl Trail, a popular hike adjacent to 10,000-foot Mt. Baldy in the San Gabriel Mountains, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office.

“A delayed ping through Sands’ Apple iPhone operating system (on Saturday) provided a possible location on one of the trails leading to the summit of Mount Baldy,” the sheriff’s office said . “This area was checked by ground searchers and by helicopter. Ground and air searchers were unable to locate any evidence in this area that would assist in locating (him).”

The last successful cell phone “ping” was Sunday.

Julian Sands (San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office)

Ground crews were pulled off the mountain Saturday evening due to the risk of avalanches and generally treacherous trail conditions, officials said. Since then, the search for Sands has been limited to aerial resources.

“Additional ground searches will be scheduled when the weather improves, and it is safe for our rescue crews,” the sheriff’s office said.

Representatives for Sands, an English-born actor who now lives in North Hollywood, did not immediately reply to emails from the Associated Press seeking comment.

Sands has appeared in over 150 motion pictures and television shows. He is perhaps best known for starring roles in “The Killing Fields,” “Warlock,” “Arachnophobia” and “A Room with a View” opposite Helena Bonham Carter.

Search and rescue teams have responded to 14 rescues on Mt. Baldy and the surrounding area in the past month, including two hikers who later died , officials said. The sheriff’s office is urging people to avoid the area.

Mount Baldy is located 12 miles due north of Ontario, California , in the Angeles National Forest .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Search teams find second lost hiker in area where actor Julian Sands went missing

Rescue personnel have found a hiker who was lost on the same mountain where actor Julian Sands is reported to be missing.Jin Chung, 75, was reported missing on Sunday after he did not return from a hike on the 10,064-foot Mt Baldy in California.Authorities said he had carpooled with two others and planned to meet at the vehicle at 2pm but did not return.On Tuesday, images showed Mr Chung being put in an ambulance, reported NBC LA.The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said he had a leg injury and some weather-related injuries, but was able to walk with assistance...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KGET

KCSO searching for man who robbed an Olive Dr Chevron at gunpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly walked into a gas station store, brandished a gun and demanded money. According to KCSO, the incident happened at a Chevron store on Olive Drive on Dec. 27 around 9:12 p.m. After getting the money […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Angelique Nash case returning to Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The case of Angelique Nash, who at one point was serving a life sentence after being convicted of murder in the 2010 death of 81-year-old Dorothy Session, has taken yet another turn. The 5th District Court of Appeal has ruled Nash will have her case sent back to Kern County because […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Hwy 166 in Maricopa expected to stay closed until the end of January

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caltrans said extensive damage to a portion of Highway 166 in Maricopa will keep the closure in place until the end of the month. Caltrans officials said sections of the roadway will need to be rebuilt and repaved because of a sinkhole. Highway 166 is currently closed between Maricopa and the […]
MARICOPA, CA
KGET

Officials shed more light on Monterey Park mass shooting, suspect

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna and other Los Angeles area officials held a joint press conference Monday afternoon to discuss Saturday night’s mass shooting in Monterey Park. Luna was joined by Monterey Police Department Chief Scott Wiese from the front steps of the Hall of Justice in downtown Los Angeles. This latest news conference […]
MONTEREY PARK, CA
KGET

Bakersfield’s $1M Mega Millions prize finally claimed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield’s Mega Millions mystery has finally been resolved. Lottery officials confirmed with 17’s Robert Price that the person who claimed a Mega Millions ticket that matched five of six numbers is named Susan Cortez. The ticket was purchased on July 15 at an Albertsons on Mount Vernon Avenue when the jackpot […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

New business working to move into former Hooters on Rosedale Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Construction work is ongoing inside and outside the location of a former Hooters on Rosedale Highway as a new restaurant appears to be readying to open. Workers were seen at the storefront on Rosedale Highway and Fairhaven Drive Monday afternoon. A sign on a glass door showed an application has been […]
ROSEDALE, CA
KGET

McCarthy puts his conservative critics on Rules panel in the wake of Speaker fight

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) appointed two of his conservative critics to the House Rules Committee on Monday following this month’s protracted Speaker’s race, when the GOP leader agreed to increase the number of hard-line Republicans on the panel. McCarthy appointed GOP Reps. Ralph Norman (S.C.) and Chip Roy (Texas) to the powerful panel, giving them […]
UTAH STATE
KGET

Monterey Park mass shooting: gunman dead, motive still unknown

Authorities on Sunday identified the man believed to be responsible for shooting and killing 10 people and wounding 10 others in Monterey Park, California as Huu Can Tran, 72. This mass shooting, the deadliest in the nation since Uvalde, occurred inside a ballroom dance studio amid celebrations of the Lunar New Year. Authorities say Tran […]
MONTEREY PARK, CA
KGET

Teen girl hit by vehicle Wednesday morning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 15-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning in east Bakersfield, police said. The teen suffered minor to moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital, police said. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at Brown Street and East California Avenue.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searching for at-risk 17-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in searching for Rosalia Salazar, 17. The police department said Salazar was last seen on Jan. 19 at about 10:30 a.m. on Real Road. She is considered at-risk because she has no prior history of running away. Salazar is described as […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf set to open in March

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is expected to open in southwest Bakersfield this March, a spokesperson said. The location at the Shoppes at Seven Oaks Business Park would be the first Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf in Bakersfield. The shop was supposed to open in 2022 but the opening has […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

All 11 deceased Lunar New Year shooting victims identified

The Los Angeles County Coroner has released the names and ages of the 11 people killed in Saturday night’s mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California. Below are their names along with some of the tributes posted on social media and fundraising pages: Ming Wei Ma, 72 “It is with […]
MONTEREY PARK, CA
KGET

McCarthy formally blocks Schiff, Swalwell from Intel panel

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Tuesday formally rejected two Democrats — Reps. Adam Schiff (Calif.) and Eric Swalwell (Calif.) — from serving on the House Intelligence Committee, escalating the two-year tit-for-tat battle between the parties over who is qualified for certain positions on Capitol Hill.  House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) had written to McCarthy on Saturday asking […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

KGET

35K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy