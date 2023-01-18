Wrestling: 2023 Westchester County championship seedings released

The Westchester County wrestling championships are set to return to Lincoln High School in Yonkers on Saturday.

Weigh-ins are scheduled for 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., with opening round action slated to begin shortly afterwards at 9 a.m.

Here are the official seeds for the tournament, which is aimed to find the best in each weight class in Westchester. Seeds and brackets are subject to change in the event of late scratches or additions and are not official until tournament day.

2023 Westchester County wrestling championship seeds

102 — 1. Mariella Koufalis, New Rochelle; 2. Nick Fortugno, Byram Hills/Briarcliff/Valhalla/Westlake; 3. Ethan Steuber, Somers/North Salem; 4. Giovanni Tornambe, Yorktown; 5. Colin Liebertz, Ossining; 6. Justin D'Alessio, Hackley; 7. Will Miller, Yonkers; 8. Sienna Cozzali, Harrison; 9. Rocco LaMotta, Iona Prep; 10. Erik Coyt, Port Chester; 11. Delani McFarlane, Stepinac; 12. Hudson Martin, Byram Hills/Briarcliff/Valhalla/Westlake; 13. Dan Horowitz, Lakeland/Panas; 14. Antonino Cambareri, Fox Lane; 15. Josh Concha, New Rochelle; 16. Jamaal Wells, White Plains

110 — 1. Ryan Ball, Somers/North Salem; 2. Ciaran Egan, Pleasantville; 3. Tiernan Fahy, Sleepy Hollow; 4. Logan Alexander, Stepinac; 5. Harper Kelsey, Hackley; 6. Frank Ofrias, Yorktown; 7. Marcelino Chico, White Plains; 8. Josue Aguilar, New Rochelle; 9. Rowan Larsen, Yorktown; 10. Matteo Crino, New Rochelle; 11. Oren Wildstein, Hackley; 12. Brandon Lee, Fox Lane; 13. Zach Haber, Horace Greeley; 14. Carlos Deoleo, Yonkers; 15. Wildes Santiago, Ossining; 16. Mike Bellantoni, White Plains

118 — 1. Neil Paulercio, Byram Hills/Briarcliff/Valhalla/Westlake; 2. Jonas Torres, New Rochelle; 3. Kai Lueckerath, Horace Greeley; 4. Eric Selvaggi, Hen Hud; 5. Peter Jovanovic-Monti, John Jay-Cross River; 6. Deshaun Terry, Mount Vernon; 7. Cal Ehrmann, Somers; 8. Jesse Straus, Pleasantville; 9. Bernardo Correa, New Rochelle; 10. Derek Kuchinsky, Somers/North Salem; 11. Jake Long, Fox Lane; 12. P.J. McCaffery, Hackley; 13. Thomas Hudson, Sleepy Hollow; 14. Adam Yakout, Yorktown; 15. Matt Sanchez, Lakeland/Panas; 16. Zach Reyes, Ossining

126 — 1. Justin Gierum, Fox Lane; 2. Luke LaMagna, Pleasantville; 3. Joe Rafferty, Rye Country Day; 4. Zaeem Jamsheed, New Rochelle; 5. Nick Bucello, Yorktown; 6. Alex Russo, Lakeland/Panas; 7. Luke Gehringer, Iona Prep; 8. Liam Dwyer, Somers; 9. Corey Fitzsimmons, Horace Greeley; 10. Wilmer Navarro, Fox Lane; 11. Shawn O'Mara Jr., Hen Hud; 12. Mekhi Pinkey, Mount Vernon; 13. Seizan Arai, Harrison; 14. Matt Keneally, Ossining; 15. Nick Pereira, Port Chester; 16. Zach Gleason, Eastchester

132 — 1. Justin Shay, Iona Prep; 2. Josh Hametz, Horace Greeley; 3. Grant Kelly, Pleasantville; 4. Rhodes Boester, Rye Country Day; 5. Aveer Pandey, Rye Country Day; 6. Carlos Rivera, White Plains; 7. Jude Bellantoni, Iona Prep; 8. Ralphy Rodriguez, Sleepy Hollow; 9. Austin Bergamini, Rye; 10. Eamon Bagley, Rye; 11. Kevin Navarro, Fox Lane; 12. Thomas Tsoi, Byram Hills/Briarcliff/Valhalla/Westlake; 13. Liam Keating, Pleasantville; 14. McKlaime Matos, Ossining; 15. Khai Sheffield, Eastchester; 16. Deven Comstock, John Jay-Cross River

138 — 1. Kevin McCarvill, Iona Prep; 2. Paolo Ciatto, Iona Prep; 3. Robert Vrabel, Somers; 4. Cole Joseph, Hackley; 5. Luis Ferreira, Harrison; 6. Anthony Muscolino, Yorktown; 7. Kayvon Ray, Ossining; 8. Josh Cruz, Yonkers; 9. Giovanni Gioio, Hen Hud; 10. Peter Civarelli, Sleepy Hollow; 11. Colin McManus, Byram Hills/Briarcliff/Valhalla/Westlake; 12. Brandon Arevalo, Sleepy Hollow; 13. Ellis Ryan, Stepinac; 14. P.J. McLoughlin, Eastchester; 15. Jerson Ochoa, New Rochelle; 16. Daasabre McPhee-Djan, Fox Lane

145 — 1. Max Watson, Iona Prep; 2. Kosta Koufalis, Iona Prep; 3. JoJo Kern, John Jay-Cross River; 4. Kevin Skelly, Hen Hud; 5. Ethan Burns, Somers/North Salem; 6. Dylan Gonzalez, Sleepy Hollow; 7. Henry Martin, Croton-Harmon; 8. Mateo Gutierrez, White Plains; 9. C.J. Luth, Rye; 10. Luke Ryan, Fox Lane; 11. Peter Hinze, Byram Hills/Briarcliff/Valhalla/Westlake; 12. Austin Omin, John Jay-Cross River; 13. Luke Leshaj, Eastchester; 14. Max Bajuk, Rye; 15. Chris Nocca, Horace Greeley; 16. Faraz Rasuli, New Rochelle

152 — 1. Eric Grant, Iona Prep; 2. Anthony Lofaro, Ossining; 3. Tommy Antes, Horace Greeley; 4. Luca D'Orazio, Somers/North Salem; 5. Ismael Andrade, Hen Hud; 6. Ocean Rados, Eastchester; 7. Cooper Schmidt, Lakeland/Panas; 8. Max Harkins, Iona Prep; 9. Vincenzo Federici, Sleepy Hollow; 10. Remy Becker, Hackley; 11. Cam Wierl, John Jay-Cross River; 12. Francesco Ruggiero, Fox Lane; 13. David Lopez, Stepinac; 14. Sam Cavanna, Eastchester; 15. Mohamed Mbareck, Hen Hud; 16. Wes Smith, New Rochelle

160 — 1. Tristan Robinson-July, Ossining; 2. Stephen Carroll, Lakeland/Panas; 3. Spencer Hadlock, John Jay-Cross River; 4. Ricardo Coates, Rye Country Day; 5. Justin Daniyan, Somers/North Salem; 6. Fred Smithwick, Croton-Harmon; 7. Jon Kang, Horace Greeley; 8. Ingmar Ast, Irvington; 9. Nate Wade, Eastchester; 10. Hayden Harvey, Rye; 11. Wibel Maria, Sleepy Hollow; 12. Jack Anderson, Rye; 13. Jake Llanos, John Jay-Cross River; 14. Jesus Palacios, White Plains; 15. Miles Sheridan, Sleepy Hollow; 16. Lucas Saland, Horace Greeley

172 — 1. Barrett Pennington, Rye Country Day; 2. Kyle Peske, Hen Hud; 3. Asa Nunberg, Pleasantville; 4. Andreas Gowdie, Horace Greeley; 5. John Stamatelos, Iona Prep; 6. Cristofor Liosatos, Eastchester; 7. Alex Ryzy, Lakeland/Panas; 8. Cian Keegan, Rye; 9. Evan Salazar,Lakeland/Panas; 10. Canaan Salles-Spar, Irvington; 11. John McFarland, Stepinac; 12. Tydel Lee, Mount Vernon; 13. Hunter Gilles, Rye; 14. Barron Ransom, Fox Lane; 15. Thomas O'Brien, Hackley; 16. Brandon Cuello, Somers/North Salem

189 — 1. Alex Berisha, Fox Lane; 2. John Churchill, Hackley; 3. Devin Almodovar, Ossining; 4. Kyle Gianni, Sleepy Hollow; 5. Ricardo Lopez, Port Chester; 6. Gabriel Camillieri, Croton-Harmon; 7. Milad Nukho, Iona Prep; 8. Nate Traver, Somers/North Salem; 9. Jack Goldberg, Fox Lane; 10. Morgan Balkin, Irvington; 11. Taylor Rhett, New Rochelle; 12. Logan Tang, Eastchester; 13. Rocco Lore, Yorktown; 14. Sincere Maddix, Mount Vernon; 15. James Fazzalari, Rye; 16. Sebastian Sanchez, White Plains

215 — 1. Liam Abraham, Hackley; 2. DeAndre Woods, New Rochelle; 3. Thomas Anderson, Rye; 4. Joe Guevara, Yonkers; 5. Thomas Kellas, Sleepy Hollow; 6. Frank Serrano, Iona Prep; 7. Dom Parente, Lakeland/Panas; 8. Nate Brauning, Fox Lane; 9. Oscar O'Donnell, Stepinac; 10. Jimmy Ozoria, Sleepy Hollow; 11. Joe Roche, Eastchester,; 12. Justin Lopez, White Plains; 13. Parker Stephens, Croton-Harmon; 14. Jonathan Arellano, White Plains; 15. Aiden Nikic, Croton-Harmon; 16. Thiago DeCarvalho, Eastchester

285 — 1. Gabriel Garibaldi, Iona Prep; 2. Mason Dietz, Hen Hud; 3. Dan Costa, Byram Hills/Briarclifff/Valhalla/Westlake; 4. Marlon Wheatley, Ossining; 5. Vincenzo Bonaiuto, White Plains; 6. Daniel Hurley, Lakeland/Panas; 7. Will Rao, Hackley; 8. Jeff Espinoza, New Rochelle; 9. D'Andre Shepard, Mount Vernon; 10. George Gjergji, Yorktown; 11. Carter Erbelding, Harrison; 12. Christian Hood, Stepinac; 13. Edgar Escobar, Port Chester; 14. Jahmai James, Mount Vernon; 15. Kevin Salazar, Fox Lane; 16. Oscar Sanchez, Yonkers

Follow Eugene Rapay on Twitter at @erapay5 and on Instagram at @byeugenerapay