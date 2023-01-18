Right when it seems like American Dream Mall literally has everything you could dream of, one Hoboken husband and wife team stepped in to create something new. BLAST 7D is the world’s first fully interactive ride experience that incorporates seven different dimensions to make it really feel like you’re in the game. Located in East Rutherford, this one of a kind ride is the perfect way to chase away the cold weather blues and have family fun + host birthday parties this winter. Keep reading to learn more about BLAST 7D + all about our fun experience at this go-to ride in North Jersey.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO