Mayor Adams Identifies the 78 Shelter to House MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Restaurant Was Once an Infamous Mob HangoutTravel MavenCliffside Park, NJ
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Closed Since August of 2022, Reopening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Lawrence Ray "monster of the college" Sentenced to 60 Years in PrisonWilliamSalYonkers, NY
Is Bruce Springsteen Rehearsing For the Upcoming Tour at the Cure Insurance Arena Tonight?
There's buzz in a local community Facebook group that a MEGA STAR is allegedly in the Trenton, NJ area TONIGHT (Thursday, January 19th). Word is that it's singer Bruce Springsteen. Those rumors allege that The Boss is practicing for his upcoming world tour at the Cure Insurance Arena. How cool is that?
NJ’s favorite Valentine’s candy also has Jersey roots
It's no surprise that New Jersey is home to some of the best sweet treats out there. One of which is saltwater taffy, proudly invented in Atlantic City. Saltwater taffy, of course, is one of those famous summer staples at the Jersey Shore stretching beyond Atlantic City. So it shouldn't be any surprise that the love for Jersey's favorite candy also spills into Valentine's Day.
pix11.com
Brooklyn teen sneaker designer gets flood of support
PIX11 News told you about Amira-Dior Traynham-Artis, a 14-year-old from Brooklyn who started her own sneaker line. After PIX11's story, her mom said she received a flood of love on social media and has had meetings to collaborate with known fashion designers and stores. Brooklyn teen sneaker designer gets flood...
Award-winning Drew’s restaurant in Keyport, NJ moves into new digs
The outstanding restaurant Drew’s Bayshore Bistro is moving. But don’t worry; it’s only across the street, thank goodness. They are moving to the new restaurant located at 44 East Front Street in Keyport, NJ. The move is in process and the new opening will be in February....
This oceanfront restaurant is a New Jersey jewel by the sea
I’m a big fan of Rooney’s Oceanfront Restaurant in Long Branch, NJ. The restaurant has been labeled New Jersey’s “Jewel by the Sea”. One trip there and you’ll see why. I like the vibe of Rooney’s. Floor-to-ceiling views of the ocean, impeccably decorated and...
End of an era: An OG of the Asbury Park, NJ Boardwalk scene has been sold
ASBURY PARK — When Langosta Lounge first opened on the Asbury Park boardwalk in November 2008, restaurateur Marilyn Schlossbach and her husband Scott Szegeski had no idea what was in store for them. The oceanfront restaurant with a “vacation cuisine” menu was among the first new establishments to open...
hobokengirl.com
Our Ride at Blast 7D in the American Dream, Created by a Hoboken Couple
Right when it seems like American Dream Mall literally has everything you could dream of, one Hoboken husband and wife team stepped in to create something new. BLAST 7D is the world’s first fully interactive ride experience that incorporates seven different dimensions to make it really feel like you’re in the game. Located in East Rutherford, this one of a kind ride is the perfect way to chase away the cold weather blues and have family fun + host birthday parties this winter. Keep reading to learn more about BLAST 7D + all about our fun experience at this go-to ride in North Jersey.
themontclairgirl.com
19 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week
Another busy week has come and gone in Montclair and Essex County. We’ve rounded up all the latest news to keep you up to date on everything happening in the community. Some highlights include: AeroFarm expands its partnership with Newark Public Schools; a teenage boy was killed in a one-car accident in Bloomfield; and a pet vaccination clinic will take place for pet owners in Montclair and Cedar Grove. Keep reading for all the North Jersey news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
Who Is The GRWM Queen Of TikTok? NJ’s Alix Earle Has Taken Over The App
If you’re on TikTok and Alix Earle isn’t on your For You Page, then you’re not on the right side of TikTok. She’s a 22-year-old college student who is from Monmouth County, NJ who has taken over the app one video at a time. When Alix first came up on my FYP, I just saw her as a normal girl filming a “get ready with me” styled video, but for some reason, I was obsessed.
These are New Jersey’s best winter destinations
Now that football season is winding down and most hard core football fans take a look around and realize that they live in a house with their family, it’s time to get off the bark o lounger and get out. With that said here are two great places to go this winter.
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Newark
Newark, New Jersey is the largest city in the state and a thriving center for commerce, culture, and entertainment. It offers a diverse array of neighborhoods, each with its own unique character and amenities. For young professionals, several neighborhoods stand out as particularly attractive places to call home.
Gorgeous New Jersey Town Named Among Most Peaceful Towns In America
When you think of New Jersey, the word peaceful doesn't always come to mind. We have amazingly beautiful places, but we never seem to be alone enough to call them peaceful. New Jersey is one of the most congested states in the nation. Our roads are packed, our homes are close to each other, and the only peace we usually find is in the bathroom of our own homes.
NJ ‘Crazy Rescue Ladies’ back to jail after asking for dogs back
🔴 180 cats and dogs were removed from horrendous conditions in Brick on Dec. 3. 🔴 Aimee Lonczak & Michele Nycz were ordered to stay away from the house and Lonczak's daughter. 🔴 They showed up at an Ocean County animal shelter seeking 7 of their own dogs...
NYC mom Elizabeth Gomes will lose eye after subway attack: Blind injustice
The Queens mom savagely beaten by a ranting homeless man at a Howard Beach subway station confirmed for the first time that she will lose her eye because of the attack. “I’m going to be blind in my right eye now,” said Elizabeth Gomes. “The nerve system is completely damaged and the eye is just deflating.” Gomes, 33, said she is scheduled to meet with a specialist at New York Eye & Ear Infirmary on Feb. 13 to learn the next steps in getting a prosthetic eye. “I mean honestly, I still wake up everyday and I still can’t believe it. I still...
homedit.com
Flea Market NYC: Where To Find The Best Secondhand Shops
A flea market NYC is a great place to find bargains in the Big Apple. There are flea markets scattered across the city, and many of them are near major tourist attractions like the tallest buildings in NYC. Some NYC flea markets are indoors while others are only outdoors. Certain...
Black History Month celebrations at Clair Memorial; ‘BEE’yond teacher essay contest returns | Upcoming
The Hudson County Improvement Authority (HCIA) has announced the launch of their Sustainability Ambassadors Program this spring. The program is designed to teach high school students about environmental sustainability through education, volunteer work, and help them engage productively to make a difference in their communities. Applications are open until Feb. 23.
This Mercer County City Ranks In The Top 3 Best for Your Insta
There are a ton of places throughout the state of New Jersey that is worth making the drive just for a good photo moment. There are plenty of cities and beautiful towns that are the perfect backdrops for your Instagram pictures, but on a new list, this Mercer County city has been named the third most picturesque city in all of New Jersey.
N.J. home of 1900s opera diva is for sale for $699K
If the abandoned early 20th century home for sale at 200 Elmwood Ave. in Newark were an opera, it’d be an “opera seria” — a tragedy. But there’s still hope its libretto can be rewritten with a happy ending. If you purchase a product or...
ihsvoice.com
Winter Concerts Bring Festiveness to Irvington
From Tuesday, December 14 to Thursday, December 15, Irvington’s choirs and six band groups performed at Irvington’s Valhalla Theater to celebrate the upcoming holidays with festive music and ambiance. Choir. Unconstricted by COVID regulations this year, Irvington Choir, consisting of Treble Ensemble, Chamber Chorale, Concert Choir, Bass Barbershop,...
Annual MLK tribute, National Day of Racial Healing, more best bets in Hudson County
The Community Awareness Series of the Jersey City Free Public Library will host their annual Tribute to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 7 to 9 p.m. It is the longest running MLK tribute in Jersey City. The tribute will feature a jazz performance by...
