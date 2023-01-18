ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
94.5 PST

NJ’s favorite Valentine’s candy also has Jersey roots

It's no surprise that New Jersey is home to some of the best sweet treats out there. One of which is saltwater taffy, proudly invented in Atlantic City. Saltwater taffy, of course, is one of those famous summer staples at the Jersey Shore stretching beyond Atlantic City. So it shouldn't be any surprise that the love for Jersey's favorite candy also spills into Valentine's Day.
CHESTER, NJ
pix11.com

Brooklyn teen sneaker designer gets flood of support

PIX11 News told you about Amira-Dior Traynham-Artis, a 14-year-old from Brooklyn who started her own sneaker line. After PIX11's story, her mom said she received a flood of love on social media and has had meetings to collaborate with known fashion designers and stores. Brooklyn teen sneaker designer gets flood...
BROOKLYN, NY
hobokengirl.com

Our Ride at Blast 7D in the American Dream, Created by a Hoboken Couple

Right when it seems like American Dream Mall literally has everything you could dream of, one Hoboken husband and wife team stepped in to create something new. BLAST 7D is the world’s first fully interactive ride experience that incorporates seven different dimensions to make it really feel like you’re in the game. Located in East Rutherford, this one of a kind ride is the perfect way to chase away the cold weather blues and have family fun + host birthday parties this winter. Keep reading to learn more about BLAST 7D + all about our fun experience at this go-to ride in North Jersey.
HOBOKEN, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

19 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week

Another busy week has come and gone in Montclair and Essex County. We’ve rounded up all the latest news to keep you up to date on everything happening in the community. Some highlights include: AeroFarm expands its partnership with Newark Public Schools; a teenage boy was killed in a one-car accident in Bloomfield; and a pet vaccination clinic will take place for pet owners in Montclair and Cedar Grove. Keep reading for all the North Jersey news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

Who Is The GRWM Queen Of TikTok? NJ’s Alix Earle Has Taken Over The App

If you’re on TikTok and Alix Earle isn’t on your For You Page, then you’re not on the right side of TikTok. She’s a 22-year-old college student who is from Monmouth County, NJ who has taken over the app one video at a time. When Alix first came up on my FYP, I just saw her as a normal girl filming a “get ready with me” styled video, but for some reason, I was obsessed.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Ted Rivers

The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Newark

Newark, New Jersey is the largest city in the state and a thriving center for commerce, culture, and entertainment. It offers a diverse array of neighborhoods, each with its own unique character and amenities. For young professionals, several neighborhoods stand out as particularly attractive places to call home.
NEWARK, NJ
94.5 PST

Gorgeous New Jersey Town Named Among Most Peaceful Towns In America

When you think of New Jersey, the word peaceful doesn't always come to mind. We have amazingly beautiful places, but we never seem to be alone enough to call them peaceful. New Jersey is one of the most congested states in the nation. Our roads are packed, our homes are close to each other, and the only peace we usually find is in the bathroom of our own homes.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
New York Post

NYC mom Elizabeth Gomes will lose eye after subway attack: Blind injustice

The Queens mom savagely beaten by a ranting homeless man at a Howard Beach subway station confirmed for the first time that she will lose her eye because of the attack. “I’m going to be blind in my right eye now,” said Elizabeth Gomes. “The nerve system is completely damaged and the eye is just deflating.” Gomes, 33, said she is scheduled to meet with a specialist at New York Eye & Ear Infirmary on Feb. 13 to learn the next steps in getting a prosthetic eye. “I mean honestly, I still wake up everyday and I still can’t believe it. I still...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
homedit.com

Flea Market NYC: Where To Find The Best Secondhand Shops

A flea market NYC is a great place to find bargains in the Big Apple. There are flea markets scattered across the city, and many of them are near major tourist attractions like the tallest buildings in NYC. Some NYC flea markets are indoors while others are only outdoors. Certain...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Black History Month celebrations at Clair Memorial; ‘BEE’yond teacher essay contest returns | Upcoming

The Hudson County Improvement Authority (HCIA) has announced the launch of their Sustainability Ambassadors Program this spring. The program is designed to teach high school students about environmental sustainability through education, volunteer work, and help them engage productively to make a difference in their communities. Applications are open until Feb. 23.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

This Mercer County City Ranks In The Top 3 Best for Your Insta

There are a ton of places throughout the state of New Jersey that is worth making the drive just for a good photo moment. There are plenty of cities and beautiful towns that are the perfect backdrops for your Instagram pictures, but on a new list, this Mercer County city has been named the third most picturesque city in all of New Jersey.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. home of 1900s opera diva is for sale for $699K

If the abandoned early 20th century home for sale at 200 Elmwood Ave. in Newark were an opera, it’d be an “opera seria” — a tragedy. But there’s still hope its libretto can be rewritten with a happy ending. If you purchase a product or...
NEWARK, NJ
ihsvoice.com

Winter Concerts Bring Festiveness to Irvington

From Tuesday, December 14 to Thursday, December 15, Irvington’s choirs and six band groups performed at Irvington’s Valhalla Theater to celebrate the upcoming holidays with festive music and ambiance. Choir. Unconstricted by COVID regulations this year, Irvington Choir, consisting of Treble Ensemble, Chamber Chorale, Concert Choir, Bass Barbershop,...
IRVINGTON, NJ
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

