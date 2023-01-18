Read full article on original website
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" Dies
Authorities order everyone to leave town that's also home to Harry & Meghan due to bad weather and warnings of mudslides
After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried away
Ellen DeGeneres shares Montecito evacuation footage of rising flood waters
Legendary Actor Concedes Defeat In Tight Election Runoff
Santa Barbara Independent
No Farms to Condos, Says Goleta
“As a farmer, the best thing you can raise is condos,” said Stuart Kasdin, riffing on the truism about the value of land in the Golden State. Kasdin is a councilmember for the City of Goleta, which just sent its revised Housing Element report to the state, well ahead of the February 15 deadline. But as a small city on the coast surrounded by the County of Santa Barbara, it’s waging another battle to save nearby agricultural lands and open spaces.
Noozhawk
Orcutt Residents Speak Out Against Proposal to Annex 44 Acres Into Santa Maria for Development
Orcutt residents have rallied against a proposal to annex nearly 44 acres into the city of Santa of Maria to develop 400 apartments, 95 townhomes and 106,800 square feet of retail space along Union Valley Parkway. A draft environmental impact report on the Richards Ranch Annexation was released in December....
foxla.com
Ventura horse ranch devastated by winter storms; Program in need of help
VENTURA, Calif. - It’s hard to describe the extent of damage to the horse ranch where the equine therapy program Reins of Hope in Ventura has run its program for years. Located near the Ventura River, they were overtaken by mud and debris when the river crested during the last rains. Luckily, they had moved the horses out, fearing that the saturated ground would be too dangerous to move trailers if things got bad – which they did.
Santa Barbara Edhat
City of Goleta Adopts Housing Plan
The Goleta City Council unanimously adopted the City’s 2023-2031 Housing Element at its January 17, 2023 City Council meeting. As a result, the City will submit its Housing Element to the State for review in advance of the February 15, 2023 statutory deadline. The adopted Housing Element addresses comments received from the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) and provides zoned residential capacity that meets the City’s Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) for the 6th Housing Cycle (2023-2031).
Some local trails remain closed post-storms
Some local trails continue to remain closed after winter storms hit the Central Coast. Santa Maria's Los Flores Ranch Park will be closed all of January.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Murder Arrests Clouded by Lack of Transparency
Although the dark clouds have moved on after a very rainy start to the year, there’s still a troubling lack of sunshine in Santa Barbara. But more on that in a moment. According to our Google Analytics, there were 117,504 readers on Noozhawk this past week and, once again, our storm coverage dominated among the top 20 stories.
KTLA.com
Small brush fire burns in Malibu
A small brush fire is burning in Malibu, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The blaze was first reported a few minutes before 1 p.m., and it was described as being one-eighth of an acre in the 19000 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to fire officials. The...
Noozhawk
Farmacy Opens the First Cannabis Dispensary in Santa Ynez
The first cannabis dispensary in Santa Ynez, Farmacy, opened earlier this month. The spot at 3576 Madera St. is the third Farmacy location in Santa Barbara County — there are others in Santa Barbara and Isla Vista — and the ninth dispensary for the Carpinteria-based Glass House Farms.
Santa Barbara Independent
Did the Steel Curtains Help Montecito?
Success, like beauty, lies squarely in the eye of the beholder. In the case of the six steel nets strung across Montecito creeks designed to prevent another deadly debris flow, the answer will remain decidedly undecided for the time being. “I don’t know that we know,” said county supervisor Das Williams — whose district includes Montecito — of the steel nets’ impact during last week’s torrential downpours. “But it seems like it was somewhere between successful and very successful.”
Four false bomb threats cause disruption to emergency services in Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Four false bomb threats involving local schools and businesses have been reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department. The post Four false bomb threats cause disruption to emergency services in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sitelinesb.com
A-List Boutique to Open in Montecito’s Upper Village
••• And Kismet is returning to its plan for an annex in the storefront across from the Montecito Village Grocery; it briefly opened there before subletting to Santa Ynez General for a pop-up. This time, the space will offer “an expanded collection of bras and underwear and lingerie,” says founder Lindsey Eckardt. “Our original store next to the post office will stay loungewear, pajamas, and fine jewelry.” The annex opens the week of February 6.
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County emergency office 'grateful' area was added to disaster declaration
Santa Barbara County has been added to the federal major disaster declaration previously issued for the state, which will allow individuals to seek assistance for debris removal, emergency protective measures and other help. The amendment adding the county was approved Tuesday, a county spokeswoman said. San Luis Obispo County was...
Proposed annexation of 44 acres of land near Santa Maria
The city of Santa Maria held a meeting Tuesday on a potential annexation of 44 acres of land from Santa Barbara County.
syvnews.com
Fentanyl use rising to crisis level among Santa Barbara County youth
In 1999, drug overdose and poisoning was the 10th leading cause of death among children and adolescents in America. By 2020, it was No. 3. In Santa Barbara County, six deaths were opioid-related in 2016; by 2019, the number rose to 12; but by 2021, total annual opioid-related deaths jumped to 75.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See how much real estate prices changed in Santa Barbara the week of Jan. 8
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Barbara increased in the past week to $1,168. That’s $823 more than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Barbara was $1,018. In the last...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 7 most expensive homes sell for in Santa Maria the week of Jan. 8?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $860,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the past week. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $562,000. The average price per square foot ended up at $337.
Daily Nexus
Finally! Isla Vista introduces 69 block
Nice! After years of anticipation, Isla Vista’s westward expansion has finally manifested its destiny: the completion of the infamous 69 block. After so long with just the 65, 66, 67 and 68 blocks, the housing crisis ruthlessly pressed on, prompting community leaders to get creative with solutions. Sources say...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top five most expensive homes sold in Santa Barbara the week of Jan. 8
A house in Santa Barbara that sold for $5.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Barbara in the past week. In total, 6 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $2.4 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $1,322.
Large crack forms along Shoreline Park cliffs following local storms
A massive crack has been discovered in the cliffs of Shoreline Park above Leadbetter Beach according to Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation, extreme caution near and below the cliffs is advised. The post Large crack forms along Shoreline Park cliffs following local storms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Multi Vehicle and Pedestrian Collision in Orcutt
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a three vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in Orcutt Wednesday evening. At 7:46 p.m., crews responded to the intersection of Highway 135 and Foster Road. Two sedans and one SUV collided resulting in an injured female pedestrian who was transported to Marian Regional Medical...
