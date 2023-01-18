ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carpinteria, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Independent

No Farms to Condos, Says Goleta

“As a farmer, the best thing you can raise is condos,” said Stuart Kasdin, riffing on the truism about the value of land in the Golden State. Kasdin is a councilmember for the City of Goleta, which just sent its revised Housing Element report to the state, well ahead of the February 15 deadline. But as a small city on the coast surrounded by the County of Santa Barbara, it’s waging another battle to save nearby agricultural lands and open spaces.
GOLETA, CA
foxla.com

Ventura horse ranch devastated by winter storms; Program in need of help

VENTURA, Calif. - It’s hard to describe the extent of damage to the horse ranch where the equine therapy program Reins of Hope in Ventura has run its program for years. Located near the Ventura River, they were overtaken by mud and debris when the river crested during the last rains. Luckily, they had moved the horses out, fearing that the saturated ground would be too dangerous to move trailers if things got bad – which they did.
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

City of Goleta Adopts Housing Plan

The Goleta City Council unanimously adopted the City’s 2023-2031 Housing Element at its January 17, 2023 City Council meeting. As a result, the City will submit its Housing Element to the State for review in advance of the February 15, 2023 statutory deadline. The adopted Housing Element addresses comments received from the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) and provides zoned residential capacity that meets the City’s Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) for the 6th Housing Cycle (2023-2031).
GOLETA, CA
KTLA.com

Small brush fire burns in Malibu

A small brush fire is burning in Malibu, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The blaze was first reported a few minutes before 1 p.m., and it was described as being one-eighth of an acre in the 19000 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to fire officials. The...
MALIBU, CA
Noozhawk

Farmacy Opens the First Cannabis Dispensary in Santa Ynez

The first cannabis dispensary in Santa Ynez, Farmacy, opened earlier this month. The spot at 3576 Madera St. is the third Farmacy location in Santa Barbara County — there are others in Santa Barbara and Isla Vista — and the ninth dispensary for the Carpinteria-based Glass House Farms.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Did the Steel Curtains Help Montecito?

Success, like beauty, lies squarely in the eye of the beholder. In the case of the six steel nets strung across Montecito creeks designed to prevent another deadly debris flow, the answer will remain decidedly undecided for the time being. “I don’t know that we know,” said county supervisor Das Williams — whose district includes Montecito — of the steel nets’ impact during last week’s torrential downpours. “But it seems like it was somewhere between successful and very successful.”
MONTECITO, CA
sitelinesb.com

A-List Boutique to Open in Montecito’s Upper Village

••• And Kismet is returning to its plan for an annex in the storefront across from the Montecito Village Grocery; it briefly opened there before subletting to Santa Ynez General for a pop-up. This time, the space will offer “an expanded collection of bras and underwear and lingerie,” says founder Lindsey Eckardt. “Our original store next to the post office will stay loungewear, pajamas, and fine jewelry.” The annex opens the week of February 6.
MONTECITO, CA
Daily Nexus

Finally! Isla Vista introduces 69 block

Nice! After years of anticipation, Isla Vista’s westward expansion has finally manifested its destiny: the completion of the infamous 69 block. After so long with just the 65, 66, 67 and 68 blocks, the housing crisis ruthlessly pressed on, prompting community leaders to get creative with solutions. Sources say...
ISLA VISTA, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Top five most expensive homes sold in Santa Barbara the week of Jan. 8

A house in Santa Barbara that sold for $5.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Barbara in the past week. In total, 6 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $2.4 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $1,322.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Multi Vehicle and Pedestrian Collision in Orcutt

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a three vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in Orcutt Wednesday evening. At 7:46 p.m., crews responded to the intersection of Highway 135 and Foster Road. Two sedans and one SUV collided resulting in an injured female pedestrian who was transported to Marian Regional Medical...
ORCUTT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy