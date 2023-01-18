Read full article on original website
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Indiana witness describes bright object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshIndiana State
Five Questions with Tailspin Ale Fest Co-Founder Trevor CravensJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
In Need Of Human Connection? There’s A Cuddle Party In Louisville This Weekend
If you’ve spent a lot of time alone in the last few years for, you know, obvious reasons, you might benefit from a “cuddle party.” And no, it’s not a sex thing — it’s literally a group of people cuddling together. This Saturday, Jan....
Two Art-Loving Friends Open New Exhibit At New Albany Gallery
Two friends and neighbors, one who loves ceramics while the other love paintings, have created “a garden tour in the middle of winter,” and Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery is hosting the exhibit this Saturday. On Jan. 28th, the New Albany gallery will open Carol and Cheryl in the Garden. The...
Louisville Boat And RV Show offers A Lot Of Entertainment For Outdoor Sports
A wake boarding zone, indoor paddle boarding, catch-and-release fishing for kids, music entertainment and a Four Roses bourbon lounge. There’s a lot happening at the Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow this week. Obviously, the main feature of the event is to check out the latest models of boats and RVs if you’re looking for some recreational fun for the summer. But whether you’re interested in a boat or RV or not, there’s some outdoor fun to have at this event.
Big Nita’s Cheesecake To Open First Brick-And-Mortar Store In Louisville
Big Nita’s Cheesecake will host a sweet grand opening of its new location in Butchertown. The store opens on Saturday, Jan. 28th after owner Nicole Burks said the dessert shop was outgrowing their food truck. “With our business rapidly growing, we are really excited to have our own space...
R&B/Soul Legends Earth, Wind & Fire Coming To The Louisville Palace On June 27
The legendary Earth, Wind & Fire are coming to the Louisville Palace (625 S. 4th St.) on Tuesday, June 27, the same evening as Stevie Nicks plays the Yum! Center. So it’s a night for legends and clearly one for hard choices. Tickets for the Earth, Wind & Fire show are on Pre-sale now but officially go on sale this Friday, Jan. 27.
Korean School of Louisville Celebrates 50th Year, Hosts First Fundraiser In Two Years
The Korean School of Louisville (5937 Six Mile Ln.) is hosting a fundraiser on Sat. Feb. 25. The school, which offers Korean language and cultural learning has served the Louisville area for almost 50 years starting in 1973. It began as a place for the local Korean community members to share culture and language with the next generation, and still today the leaders of the school believe that “knowing where we came from and learning our roots” is essential to the Korean identity. The school isn’t just for Korean people. It is open and welcomes anyone interested in learning a new language and broadening their cultural understanding of Korea.
This Gorgeous Southern Indiana House Has A Secret Vault [PHOTOS]
Peer closely into the basement of this 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom Southern Indiana home and you'll find yourself staring at your very own vault. Pop all your trinkets into one place, and never feel the need to reveal their value to visitors again. On a serious note, this house is a real...
PHOTOS: The Whirling Tiger Reopens With Two Sold-Out Houndmouth Concerts
Houndmouth, the New Albany alt-blues band best known for hits like "Darlin'" and "Sedona," returned to Louisville on Friday and Saturday for two sold-out concerts at The Whirling Tiger to celebrate the venue's grand reopening. The Butchertown bar and performance venue closed in September 2022 — coincidentally the same month...
