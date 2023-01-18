The Korean School of Louisville (5937 Six Mile Ln.) is hosting a fundraiser on Sat. Feb. 25. The school, which offers Korean language and cultural learning has served the Louisville area for almost 50 years starting in 1973. It began as a place for the local Korean community members to share culture and language with the next generation, and still today the leaders of the school believe that “knowing where we came from and learning our roots” is essential to the Korean identity. The school isn’t just for Korean people. It is open and welcomes anyone interested in learning a new language and broadening their cultural understanding of Korea.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO