WHNT-TV
Ardmore Residents Anticipate Removal of Saturn 1B Rocket
News 19's Kayla Smith and Aaron Ayers took a trip to Ardmore to visit the iconic landmark which greets you as you drive into Alabama on I-65 and ask Ardmore residents how they felt about the pending removal of the rocket.
WHNT-TV
One Gen Away and Impact Church host grocery giveaway in Decatur
OneGenAway targets food insecurity and uses each mobile pantry giveaway to move towards its goal of wiping out hunger. On Saturday, they partnered with Impact Church to serve those in need in Decatur.
WHNT-TV
Local Racing Community Morns Family Killed in Murder Suicide
The North Alabama and Tennessee racing community, grieving after a family of four died in an apparent murder-suicide earlier this week.
WHNT-TV
Redstone Arsenal sees Archeological Excavation
An excavation for planned construction on Redstone Arsenal has begun unveiling history and turned into an archeological dig.
WAFF
Huntsville attorney details possible repercussions for 2 students found with guns in area schools
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Parents and guardians are still searching for answers to many questions the Huntsville City Schools superintendent and board members have yet to answer regarding the two students who were found with firearms in their possession at Lee High School and Mae Jemison High School on Wednesday.
WHNT-TV
Man Uses Billboard Ad in Search for a Kidney
One North Alabama man has a big favor to ask and he's hoping the community can help.
Archeological dig on Redstone Arsenal unearths history
An excavation for a planned construction project on Redstone Arsenal has turned into an archeological dig.
ems1.com
Ala. ambulance service faces possible fine for failure to meet response time requirement
DECATUR, Ala. — The Decatur-Morgan Hospital Ambulance Service failed to meet the city's required response times in the police jurisdiction during the final quarter of 2022, according to preliminary data, a potential ordinance violation that could subject it to a fine and other penalties. An official determination of its...
themadisonrecord.com
Donaldson piloting James Clemens as Acting Principal
MADISON – A face and personality that is familiar to the students, faculty and staff of James Clemens High School is serving as the school’s Acting Principal. Dr. Kerry Donaldson Jr. is working in the position of Acting Principal. The principalship was left vacant in December 2022 with the resignation of Dr. Brian Clayton to accept the opening for Superintendent of Hartselle City Schools.
wtvy.com
Dale County coach resigns to start new program
MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - Dale County head football coach Luke Tucker has confirmed to News 4 that he has resigned as the head football coach. He will be starting a new football program at Belgreen High School up in Russellville, Alabama. Tucker served as the Warrior head coach for...
WAFF
Geraldine man secretly donated to pharmacy to pay for others’ medicine
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Dekalb County community is carrying on the legacy of a Geraldine man, who locals say lived unselfishly until his passing. For almost a decade, Hody Childress covered the cost of other people’s medication at the local pharmacy and kept it a secret. Now, the...
256today.com
Crestwood appoints Eiland chief nursing officer
HUNTSVILLE – Crestwood Medical Center recently appointed interim Chief Nursing Officer Lance Eiland as its permanent CNO. Eiland received his nursing degree from Bevill State Community College and master’s in organizational leadership and nursing management from the University of Arkansas Grantham in 2019. Prior to joining Crestwood, Eiland...
gadsdenmessenger.com
Regional Clinic strengthens medical community
Photo: Regional Clinic staff pose for a photo with two patients, 100-year-old twins Lonzie Gray and Vernia Ray, during the clinic’s open house last year. Pictured, standing, from left: Dr. Krishna Keri, MD, Nephrology; Dr. John Pirani, MD, FACS, Urology; Dr. Chellamuthu, MD, MBA, Nephrology; Dr. Davenport, MD, FACS, Surgery; Justin Ford, DNP, CRNP; Gray; Alberto Echeverri, MD, Surgery; Cody Gray, CRNP; William Mullins, CRNP; Dr. Nicolas Bordas, MD, Infectious Disease; Josh McCamy, CRNP. Pictured, front row, sitting: Vernia Ray. (Courtesy of Teresa Taylor, Regional Clinic)
WHNT-TV
New Owners to Re-open Historic Business
The property was purchased by a group of local business owners who say they will be making improvements.
WHNT-TV
Train Bridge Under Repair
Train service is on pause right now in Decatur following some damage to a bridge crossing the Tennessee River.
City school board recognizes theatre department, introduces new coach
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman High School (CHS) Theatre was recognized by the Cullman City School Board Tuesday evening for the group’s best-in-show performance at the recent Walter Trumbauer Theatre High School Festival at Troy University. “Cullman High School Theatre picked up a Best in Show Award at the 82nd Walter Trumbauer Theatre High School Festival at Troy University in early December,” said Cullman City Schools Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff. “The group, directed by Mr. Wayne Cook and Ms. Sarah Jane Skinner, will now head to Lexington, Kentucky, on March 1-5 to compete in the Southeastern Theatre Conference, which is a first for...
WHNT-TV
Candle Bar to Open Soon
A new business coming to the Shoals! The Scratchwood Candle Bar will be opening in Florence next week.
Pedestrian in wheelchair struck on University Drive
A person in a wheelchair was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on University Drive.
Falkville man killed in Cullman County crash
A single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night left a Falkville man dead in Cullman County.
WAFF
Huntsville City Schools Press Conference on firearms on two school campuses
Community wants answers after two students found with guns in Huntsville City Schools.
