CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman High School (CHS) Theatre was recognized by the Cullman City School Board Tuesday evening for the group’s best-in-show performance at the recent Walter Trumbauer Theatre High School Festival at Troy University. “Cullman High School Theatre picked up a Best in Show Award at the 82nd Walter Trumbauer Theatre High School Festival at Troy University in early December,” said Cullman City Schools Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff. “The group, directed by Mr. Wayne Cook and Ms. Sarah Jane Skinner, will now head to Lexington, Kentucky, on March 1-5 to compete in the Southeastern Theatre Conference, which is a first for...

CULLMAN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO