MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Two teens have now been charged with the murder of beloved Memphis Pastor Autura Eason-Williams, and one of them will be tried as an adult. Miguel Andrade will be transferred on a $200,000 bond, according to the Shelby County Juvenile Court. The other teenager will stay in the custody of DCS until he turns 19, according to the Shelby County Juvenile Court.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO