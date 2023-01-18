ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the new Memphis artist behind Beale Street Music Fest 2023's artwork and posters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis in May has announced the artist they selected to create original artwork celebrating the 2023 Beale Street Music Festival. Memphis artist Danny Broadway has been commissioned to create an original work of art that will become the official poster for this year’s Beale Street Music Festival. The date for the official unveiling of the 2023 artwork will be in late February when the festival lineup is announced.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Beloved Memphis pharmacist Dr. Charles Champion dead at 92

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dr. Charles A. Champion, known as a Memphis pioneer in pharmacy has died at the age of 92, according to his family. Dr. Champion was the first black pharmacist to work in a Memphis hospital in the 1960′s. He founded “Champion’s Pharmacy and Herb Store”...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Six new restaurants in the Memphis area

Chef Jimmy Gentry is back with another restaurant. The Lobbyist opens Jan. 20 in The Chisca on Main Street in Downtown Memphis. In 2019, Gentry closed his Collierville restaurant, P.O. Press. Now, he’s ready to get back in the kitchen and create signature dishes using seasonal produce and local meats. Tap beer, select wine and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

'It's on all of us' | Young Man University founder says mentoring youth — even behind bars — a necessity

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Two teens have now been charged with the murder of beloved Memphis Pastor Autura Eason-Williams, and one of them will be tried as an adult. Miguel Andrade will be transferred on a $200,000 bond, according to the Shelby County Juvenile Court. The other teenager will stay in the custody of DCS until he turns 19, according to the Shelby County Juvenile Court.
MEMPHIS, TN
macaronikid.com

Jurassic Quest at Agricenter International

ATTENTION dinosaur lovers! Come see for yourself why Jurassic Quest is America’s biggest and most popular dinosaur event at Agricenter International in Memphis, TN from February 3 - 5! The classic Jurassic Quest indoor adventure is back! SKYSCRAPING DINOSAURS will bring supersized family fun – only here can you...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Free dental work at Cordova church this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of doctors from across the Mid-South will provide free dental services like cleanings, fillings, and extractions this weekend at Bellevue Baptist Church. The annual Mid-South Mission of Mercy is a two-day, free dental clinic sponsored by the Memphis Dental Society for adults and children who may not have access to or […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Hamilton High students look to protest dirty restrooms, cellphone policy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hamilton High School students are planning a protest. They’re complaining of a cellphone ban, bad lunches and dirty restrooms. “It disgusts me. It’s like nasty,” said Hamilton High senior, Omarion Smith. “Yesterday I had to leave the school just to go home and use the bathroom because it was too bad. I couldn’t even do it. They got some bags over all the toilets.”
MEMPHIS, TN
Highschool Basketball Pro

Memphis, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Ben Crump, Nichols family to address public on Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nationally renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the family of Tyre Nichols said they will hold a public news conference on Monday after viewing the video surrounding Nichols’ death. The attorneys representing the family have issued the following statement: “We join Tyre’s family in supporting the Department’s decision to terminate the five officers who […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Midtown 311 complaints went nowhere until Problem Solvers get involved

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In February 2022, ice covered the Mid-South from a massive ice storm. Many trees fell from the weight of the ice. One of them fell across Cooper Street, a main thoroughfare in Midtown close to Overton Square. Eventually, the ice melted and the tree got cleared, but after that, neighbors were left […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Body found buried on the property of Kevin Watson in Haywood Co.

HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The manhunt for Kevin Watson ended on Friday when he turned himself into a game warden in Tipton County after nearly two weeks on the lamb. Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett says the surrender went down without incident. Sheriff Garrett says Watson claims he made...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
tourcounsel.com

Flight Restaurant and Wine Bar | Fine dining restaurant

This place was ranked number four thanks to its international cuisine, service, affordable prices compared to other luxury restaurants, and special diet options. It is located at 39 S Main St Southwest Corner of Main and Monroe, Memphis,. . Service options: Dine-in · Kerbside pickup · No delivery.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One injured in wreck on Riverside Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A single-car wreck on Riverside is causing delays for drivers in downtown Memphis Friday night. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route to Riverside Drive at this time. Memphis Police said a woman was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition. Details are still coming in and WREG has obtained […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Search for Kevin Watson ends with arrest

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett says that Kevin Watson has been found. The sheriff reported on Friday that Kevin Watson had been found alive and healthy, and has been taken into custody. The sheriff reports that Watson will be charged with first-degree murder of his...
WREG

Rising crime causes business owner to leave Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crime in Memphis has people fed up, but one man is so tired of it all, he is moving. WREG talked with the business owner who said for him, it’s the only solution. Stephen Conn remembers the things that brought him to Memphis back in 2001. “Growing up, my family visited down here. I […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Couple makes history as only Black hotel owners in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Maryland couple’s recent investment has marked them as being the only Black hotel owners in the City of Memphis. Dr. Amina Gilyard James and Norland James recently purchased the 70-room Quality Inn on Old Austin Peay Highway and Raleigh LaGrange Road for $3.85 million, making it the only Black-owned hotel in Memphis.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

TN woman charged with exploiting a minor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor. Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address. Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN

