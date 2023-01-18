Read full article on original website
The Unveiling of Lisa Marie Presley's Sarcophagus at Graceland, A Fascinating Addition to the King's LegacycreteMemphis, TN
Systemic racism at core of police brutality in US, innocent lives lost every dayEdy ZooMemphis, TN
As a result of Tyre Nichols's death, five police officers in Memphis have been disciplined or terminated.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Visiting The Grave Site of Elvis at Graceland in Memphis TNEast Coast TravelerMemphis, TN
USPS Blocks Blue Mailboxes in Some Tennessee AreasBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Meet the new Memphis artist behind Beale Street Music Fest 2023's artwork and posters
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis in May has announced the artist they selected to create original artwork celebrating the 2023 Beale Street Music Festival. Memphis artist Danny Broadway has been commissioned to create an original work of art that will become the official poster for this year’s Beale Street Music Festival. The date for the official unveiling of the 2023 artwork will be in late February when the festival lineup is announced.
Remembering Dr. Champion: Community reflects on passing of legendary herbalist
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Bluff City says goodbye to legendary, longtime pharmacist and herbalist Dr. Charles Champion. Dr. Charles Champion, for Champion’s Pharmacy and Herb Store, died at the age of 92. “The family got my deepest condolences. I hate it,” said Champion’s God son Joseph Gandy. “I...
Beloved Memphis pharmacist Dr. Charles Champion dead at 92
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dr. Charles A. Champion, known as a Memphis pioneer in pharmacy has died at the age of 92, according to his family. Dr. Champion was the first black pharmacist to work in a Memphis hospital in the 1960′s. He founded “Champion’s Pharmacy and Herb Store”...
Six new restaurants in the Memphis area
Chef Jimmy Gentry is back with another restaurant. The Lobbyist opens Jan. 20 in The Chisca on Main Street in Downtown Memphis. In 2019, Gentry closed his Collierville restaurant, P.O. Press. Now, he’s ready to get back in the kitchen and create signature dishes using seasonal produce and local meats. Tap beer, select wine and […]
'It's on all of us' | Young Man University founder says mentoring youth — even behind bars — a necessity
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Two teens have now been charged with the murder of beloved Memphis Pastor Autura Eason-Williams, and one of them will be tried as an adult. Miguel Andrade will be transferred on a $200,000 bond, according to the Shelby County Juvenile Court. The other teenager will stay in the custody of DCS until he turns 19, according to the Shelby County Juvenile Court.
Jurassic Quest at Agricenter International
ATTENTION dinosaur lovers! Come see for yourself why Jurassic Quest is America’s biggest and most popular dinosaur event at Agricenter International in Memphis, TN from February 3 - 5! The classic Jurassic Quest indoor adventure is back! SKYSCRAPING DINOSAURS will bring supersized family fun – only here can you...
Free dental work at Cordova church this weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of doctors from across the Mid-South will provide free dental services like cleanings, fillings, and extractions this weekend at Bellevue Baptist Church. The annual Mid-South Mission of Mercy is a two-day, free dental clinic sponsored by the Memphis Dental Society for adults and children who may not have access to or […]
Hamilton High students look to protest dirty restrooms, cellphone policy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hamilton High School students are planning a protest. They’re complaining of a cellphone ban, bad lunches and dirty restrooms. “It disgusts me. It’s like nasty,” said Hamilton High senior, Omarion Smith. “Yesterday I had to leave the school just to go home and use the bathroom because it was too bad. I couldn’t even do it. They got some bags over all the toilets.”
Memphis, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Ben Crump, Nichols family to address public on Monday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nationally renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the family of Tyre Nichols said they will hold a public news conference on Monday after viewing the video surrounding Nichols’ death. The attorneys representing the family have issued the following statement: “We join Tyre’s family in supporting the Department’s decision to terminate the five officers who […]
Family, school remember children on 3rd anniversary of their shooting deaths
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Friday marked three years since 16-year-old Lequan Boyd and his niece, six-year-old Ashlynn Luckett, were fatally shot inside their home in Hickory Hill. The people responsible have still not faced justice. The school system those children attended honored their memories Friday night at halftime of the...
Midtown 311 complaints went nowhere until Problem Solvers get involved
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In February 2022, ice covered the Mid-South from a massive ice storm. Many trees fell from the weight of the ice. One of them fell across Cooper Street, a main thoroughfare in Midtown close to Overton Square. Eventually, the ice melted and the tree got cleared, but after that, neighbors were left […]
Body found buried on the property of Kevin Watson in Haywood Co.
HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The manhunt for Kevin Watson ended on Friday when he turned himself into a game warden in Tipton County after nearly two weeks on the lamb. Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett says the surrender went down without incident. Sheriff Garrett says Watson claims he made...
Flight Restaurant and Wine Bar | Fine dining restaurant
This place was ranked number four thanks to its international cuisine, service, affordable prices compared to other luxury restaurants, and special diet options. It is located at 39 S Main St Southwest Corner of Main and Monroe, Memphis,. . Service options: Dine-in · Kerbside pickup · No delivery.
One injured in wreck on Riverside Drive
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A single-car wreck on Riverside is causing delays for drivers in downtown Memphis Friday night. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route to Riverside Drive at this time. Memphis Police said a woman was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition. Details are still coming in and WREG has obtained […]
Search for Kevin Watson ends with arrest
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett says that Kevin Watson has been found. The sheriff reported on Friday that Kevin Watson had been found alive and healthy, and has been taken into custody. The sheriff reports that Watson will be charged with first-degree murder of his...
Memphis health clinic for uninsured patients one of the best in the country for early cervical cancer screenings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A health clinic in Memphis that primarily serves uninsured patients has one of the highest rates for cervical cancer screenings in the country, according to national screening data. Church Health has provided medical care for those without health insurance since 1987, a part of the population...
Rising crime causes business owner to leave Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crime in Memphis has people fed up, but one man is so tired of it all, he is moving. WREG talked with the business owner who said for him, it’s the only solution. Stephen Conn remembers the things that brought him to Memphis back in 2001. “Growing up, my family visited down here. I […]
Couple makes history as only Black hotel owners in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Maryland couple’s recent investment has marked them as being the only Black hotel owners in the City of Memphis. Dr. Amina Gilyard James and Norland James recently purchased the 70-room Quality Inn on Old Austin Peay Highway and Raleigh LaGrange Road for $3.85 million, making it the only Black-owned hotel in Memphis.
TN woman charged with exploiting a minor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor. Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address. Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman […]
