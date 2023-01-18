Read full article on original website
kptv.com
VIDEO: Bystanders don’t react as man is beaten with hammer in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE (KPTV) - The victim of a robbery in downtown Seattle last week who was struck in the head with a hammer has passed away as a result of his wounds. According to court records obtained by FOX 13 Seattle, on January 13, witnesses allegedly witnessed a man, later identified as 34-year-old Christopher Martin, approach someone who was attempting to take off a bike lock close to Fourth Avenue and Pike Street and hit him in the head with a hammer.
KOMO News
Could departure of Sawant, 2 other council members help Seattle police recruitment?
Three Seattle city councilmembers have announced that they will not be seeking re-election this year, leaving some to wonder if a new city council could lead to an improvement in police recruitment. On Thursday, councilmember Kshama Sawant, who holds tenure and has been a leading voice on the Seattle City...
Seattle dating app scammer borrows phones, Venmos himself thousands
Thousands of dollars are being scammed from victims after they met up with someone on a dating app. KIRO 7 spoke with three victims and saw messages from more, where each victim shared the same story. They say they met the man on a LGBTQ dating app. When they meet in person, he says his phone has died and needs to tell his sister he’s arrived.
KUOW
Design review process could be axed to speed up housing production in Washington state
The Washington State Legislature advanced a bill this week that would eliminate the time-consuming "design review" process for new housing projects, which builders say could save months of headaches and reduce the administrative cost of producing housing. An amendment to the proposal allows the review process to remain in place...
arizonasuntimes.com
After Seattle Defunded Its Police, Local Business Owners Say Crime Is Worse than Ever
Two years after Seattle slashed its police budget, local business owners say crime has skyrocketed, with police unable to deal with thefts, homelessness and open-air drug use that plague the city. Seattle and broader King County had more than 13,000 homeless people within its boundaries in 2022, more than every...
KUOW
Sawant's plans beyond Seattle City Hall: Today So Far
Seattle Councilmember Sawant will not run for reelection. She plans to do this instead ... FBI has been concerned about neo-Nazis targeting the energy grid. There have been 15 such attacks on substations in the Northwest since last summer. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for...
theregistryps.com
International Labor Union Purchases 63,695 SQFT Office Building in Tukwila for $11MM
A suburban city south of Seattle that saw a handful of sales transactions in 2022 is starting out the new year with the acquisition of an office building for $11.1 million, or approximately $174 per square foot, according to King County public records. The International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 5 purchased the building from Richland-based Gesa Credit Union. The sale was recorded on Jan. 18.
KATU.com
2 men shot, killed at Seattle encampment were trying to stay warm in their car
SEATTLE, Wash. — A man who was in a vehicle that was shot up at a Seattle homeless encampment Thursday morning said he and his two friends were inside a car trying to stay warm when they were targeted. The shooting happened just after midnight Thursday near 5th Ave...
License plate readers to be installed in Tukwila
TUKWILA, Wash. — Automated license plate reading cameras will be installed in parts of Tukwila. The Tukwila Police Department said it will install 35 cameras to reduce crime and help locate missing people. The cameras take photos of vehicles’ license plates. If a stolen car or one associated with...
Former Seattle Mayor: ‘We have nowhere to go but up’
Former Seattle Mayor and City Councilmember Greg Nickles said, “we have nowhere to go but up,” when it comes to local government. In an interview with KIRO Newsradio’s Heather Bosch, Nickles said the announcement of Councilmember Kshama Sawant and three others not running, “creates a very exciting opportunity” regarding re-shaping the council.
Meridian 16 shutting down in downtown Seattle
In yet another hit to the downtown Seattle retail core, Regal theaters announced it will close the Meridian 16 location as soon as February 15. The complex at 1501 7th Ave. was a major part of the revitalization of the area near the Washington Convention Center. Thirty-eight other Regal theaters...
KOMO News
South Lake Union encampment neighbors report fires, 'Mad Max' weapons
SEATTLE — People who live around a homeless encampment in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood say they are frustrated by the lack of action to clear the camp after reports of fires, tampering with the electrical system and now a person from the camp threatening people with what is described as "Mad Max" style weapons.
KUOW
Week in Review: Kshama Sawant, the legislature, and Microsoft
Bill Radke discusses the week’s news with Publicola’s Erica Barnett, Seattle Channel’s Brian Callanan and Seattle Times David Kroman. On Thursday, Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant announced that she will not run for reelection in 2023. She said her plan is to form Workers Strike Back, a new movement to further the causes she has championed. She also called out Democrats, saying the party is moving further to the right. What impact did she have as a Seattle City Councilmember?
Double shooting in Georgetown marks Seattle's 3rd and 4th homicide in 2023
SEATTLE — Two men were found shot to death in a car overnight in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood, according to authorities. The Seattle Police Department was called to 5th Avenue South and South Michigan Street just before 12:15 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Officers found two men in a vehicle with fatal gunshot wounds. Emergency crews determined life-saving measures were not feasible and the men were declared dead at the scene.
Tacoma police seek man suspected of several bank robberies
Detectives with the Tacoma Police Department are asking the public for help identifying a man wanted for a pair of bank robberies. On Dec. 13, the man entered Umpqua Bank at 1201 South Pearl Street, where he handed the teller a note demanding cash. The man is also the suspect...
kptv.com
Hundreds of thousands Washington voters have social security digits, other info released in error
TACOMA, Wash. (KPTV) - The Pierce County Auditor’s Office in Washington inadvertently disclosed the personal information of thousands of voters last December as a result of an error, according to FOX 13 Seattle. The auditor’s office claims to have received a request from a “local individual” for public voter...
Snow flurries spotted in SeaTac, Seattle, Bellevue on Saturday
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Snow flurries were spotted in isolated areas around western Washington Saturday. Temperatures dropping to around or just above freezing helped the rain/snow mix fall Saturday around noon. KING 5 viewers reported flurries in Bellevue, Seattle and SeaTac Saturday morning. No lowland accumulations are expected. The snow...
Woman helping friend in wheelchair sees man steal her car in Seattle's Ravenna neighborhood
SEATTLE — On Thursday morning, Tam O'Donnell went over to her friend's house in the Ravenna neighborhood to drive her friend, who is in a wheelchair, to the hospital. O'Donnell left her car running while she went inside to help her friend get to the car. While the two...
Google backs out of downtown Kirkland location purchase
KIRKLAND, Wash. — The City of Kirkland announced Friday that Google will not be buying the Lee Johnson properties and will not be proceeding with their redevelopment project. The proposed purchase was for a 10-acre lot located on Northeast 85th Street. The original plan would have allowed for 7,000...
KUOW
Seattle's Socialist Councilmember Sawant plans exit from city hall
Seattle Councilmember Kshama Sawant will not run for reelection in 2023, opening up District 3 to a newcomer after nearly 10 years in office. Her announcement Thursday also details the next steps she plans on taking to "continue to be disturbers of the political peace in Seattle, as well as nationally, whether inside or outside City Hall."
