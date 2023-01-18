ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

kptv.com

VIDEO: Bystanders don’t react as man is beaten with hammer in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE (KPTV) - The victim of a robbery in downtown Seattle last week who was struck in the head with a hammer has passed away as a result of his wounds. According to court records obtained by FOX 13 Seattle, on January 13, witnesses allegedly witnessed a man, later identified as 34-year-old Christopher Martin, approach someone who was attempting to take off a bike lock close to Fourth Avenue and Pike Street and hit him in the head with a hammer.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Seattle dating app scammer borrows phones, Venmos himself thousands

Thousands of dollars are being scammed from victims after they met up with someone on a dating app. KIRO 7 spoke with three victims and saw messages from more, where each victim shared the same story. They say they met the man on a LGBTQ dating app. When they meet in person, he says his phone has died and needs to tell his sister he’s arrived.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Sawant's plans beyond Seattle City Hall: Today So Far

Seattle Councilmember Sawant will not run for reelection. She plans to do this instead ... FBI has been concerned about neo-Nazis targeting the energy grid. There have been 15 such attacks on substations in the Northwest since last summer. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for...
SEATTLE, WA
theregistryps.com

International Labor Union Purchases 63,695 SQFT Office Building in Tukwila for $11MM

A suburban city south of Seattle that saw a handful of sales transactions in 2022 is starting out the new year with the acquisition of an office building for $11.1 million, or approximately $174 per square foot, according to King County public records. The International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 5 purchased the building from Richland-based Gesa Credit Union. The sale was recorded on Jan. 18.
TUKWILA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

License plate readers to be installed in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. — Automated license plate reading cameras will be installed in parts of Tukwila. The Tukwila Police Department said it will install 35 cameras to reduce crime and help locate missing people. The cameras take photos of vehicles’ license plates. If a stolen car or one associated with...
TUKWILA, WA
MyNorthwest

Former Seattle Mayor: ‘We have nowhere to go but up’

Former Seattle Mayor and City Councilmember Greg Nickles said, “we have nowhere to go but up,” when it comes to local government. In an interview with KIRO Newsradio’s Heather Bosch, Nickles said the announcement of Councilmember Kshama Sawant and three others not running, “creates a very exciting opportunity” regarding re-shaping the council.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Meridian 16 shutting down in downtown Seattle

In yet another hit to the downtown Seattle retail core, Regal theaters announced it will close the Meridian 16 location as soon as February 15. The complex at 1501 7th Ave. was a major part of the revitalization of the area near the Washington Convention Center. Thirty-eight other Regal theaters...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

South Lake Union encampment neighbors report fires, 'Mad Max' weapons

SEATTLE — People who live around a homeless encampment in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood say they are frustrated by the lack of action to clear the camp after reports of fires, tampering with the electrical system and now a person from the camp threatening people with what is described as "Mad Max" style weapons.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Week in Review: Kshama Sawant, the legislature, and Microsoft

Bill Radke discusses the week’s news with Publicola’s Erica Barnett, Seattle Channel’s Brian Callanan and Seattle Times David Kroman. On Thursday, Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant announced that she will not run for reelection in 2023. She said her plan is to form Workers Strike Back, a new movement to further the causes she has championed. She also called out Democrats, saying the party is moving further to the right. What impact did she have as a Seattle City Councilmember?
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Double shooting in Georgetown marks Seattle's 3rd and 4th homicide in 2023

SEATTLE — Two men were found shot to death in a car overnight in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood, according to authorities. The Seattle Police Department was called to 5th Avenue South and South Michigan Street just before 12:15 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Officers found two men in a vehicle with fatal gunshot wounds. Emergency crews determined life-saving measures were not feasible and the men were declared dead at the scene.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Snow flurries spotted in SeaTac, Seattle, Bellevue on Saturday

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Snow flurries were spotted in isolated areas around western Washington Saturday. Temperatures dropping to around or just above freezing helped the rain/snow mix fall Saturday around noon. KING 5 viewers reported flurries in Bellevue, Seattle and SeaTac Saturday morning. No lowland accumulations are expected. The snow...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Google backs out of downtown Kirkland location purchase

KIRKLAND, Wash. — The City of Kirkland announced Friday that Google will not be buying the Lee Johnson properties and will not be proceeding with their redevelopment project. The proposed purchase was for a 10-acre lot located on Northeast 85th Street. The original plan would have allowed for 7,000...
KIRKLAND, WA
KUOW

Seattle's Socialist Councilmember Sawant plans exit from city hall

Seattle Councilmember Kshama Sawant will not run for reelection in 2023, opening up District 3 to a newcomer after nearly 10 years in office. Her announcement Thursday also details the next steps she plans on taking to "continue to be disturbers of the political peace in Seattle, as well as nationally, whether inside or outside City Hall."
SEATTLE, WA

