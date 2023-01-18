Girl Scout cookie season is arguably as longed for as the holiday season–and with all the cookie choices they have it’s easy to see why. But year after year we argue over which cookie is the best, and Google Trends is revealing the top picks. According to Google Trends, New Yorkers can’t get enough of Thin Mints, making it the state’s most popular flavor. (Pro tip: they taste even better after spending some time in the freezer!) Their data shows that Thin Mints account for 30% of cookie Google search traffic–that’s a lot of people searching for this deliciously mint/chocolate combo! Runner up cookie contenders include Samoas, which account for 22% of search traffic, and Do-si-dos, which claim 11% of search traffic.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO