ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

LCG hosts lecture discussing the importance of diverse reading for children

By Kandace Blake
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UASQC_0kJO4Slr00

Gender, disabilities, race, culture, and religion. These are all topics that can be difficult to discuss with children in a way they are able to understand. Though, some parents feel even if the conversation is uncomfortable, it doesn't mean it's not necessary.

"Children learn as they're growing up through books, tv, toys the things that they're exposed to. That is how they learn what our world is about," said Innovation Officer Kaycee Shiley.

Kaycee Shiley is also a mother of two and feels exposing children to things outside of their everyday life helps build empathy for their peers. Adding that in her home, she buys dolls of different complexions and is intentional about reading books of different cultures.

"Making sure that kids are seeing themselves in what they're reading. That they are seeing themselves as a character and not a caricature," said Shiley.

Now, Leon County Government is hosting a lecture about diverse reading featuring Dr. Lakeisha Johnson, an assistant Professor in the Communication Science and Disorders Program at Florida state.

The soon-to-be mother of 2 said this has been a passion of hers for many years. Johnson added after she had her daughter, she felt it was her duty to expose her to as much diverse reading as possible. Adding diverse reading material is a social justice issue.

"This is not just something that matters for K-12 schooling. It matters for the whole community, for the jobs that are available, who can apply for those jobs. It matters around the school to prison pipeline. It impacts us in all the things that we do," said Johnson.

Dr. Johnson believes books can be impactful and help make children global citizens for the world and it can all start with a book the grab from the local library.

"Always be open minded. The great thing about a library is it has something for everyone," said Shiley.

To hear more about the importance of diverse reading, the Leon County Government will host a lecture featuring Dr. Johnson on Saturday beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the Leon County main library.

Comments / 0

Related
orangeobserver.com

Water Spring Middle students travel to Tallahassee

The inaugural field trip to Tallahassee was the highlight of Winter Break for many civics students at Water Spring Middle School. Sixty-three students, mostly from seventh-grade civics and a few from eighth-grade civics, attended the field trip, which took place during the last two days of the break, Jan. 2 and 3.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
valdostatoday.com

Wiregrass offers HSE Exam Grant to earn free diploma

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Adult Education program is offering GED candidates the opportunity to earn a HSE diploma for free. The Adult Education program of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is offering the new HOPE High School Equivalency (HSE) Exam Grant where GED® candidates could earn their HSE diploma for free. Those qualifying for the grant would be able to take the test for free, not to exceed $200. This will cover the cost of the high school equivalency examination.
VALDOSTA, GA
fsunews.com

New NPHC Park at FSU

The National Pan-Hellenic Council at Florida State University has introduced its plans to create a park on campus that will memorialize and promote education about the traditions and history of its chapters at FSU. The National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) is made up of nine historically African American fraternities and sororities,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

FAMU professor goes viral on Tiktok

Rain chances will be high on Sunday along with a slim threat of stronger thunderstorms. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast. LeMoyne unveils cover artist for 2023 Chain of Parks Art Festival. Updated: Jan. 21, 2023 at 8:39 AM EST. On Thursday night, LeMoyne Arts unveiled its cover...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
tallahasseemagazine.com

Island Fin Poké Opens First Tallahassee Location

The fast-casual restaurant famous for its Hawaiian-style build-your-own poké bowls – is thrilled to announce the opening of its first location in Tallahassee. Located at 1415 Timberlane Rd. Ste. 407, the new restaurant will be a true family business, with the location being owned by Luke Granlund with the help of his family. Granlund, who has had a life-long passion of serving others and delivering exceptional hospitality, is elated at the opportunity to bring an Island Fin Poké to the people of Tallahassee. This will be the first Island Fin Poké restaurant that he intends on opening in the area and hopes to open more in the future.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJHG-TV

Superintendent says plans to close Sneads Elem. will move forward

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County’s Superintendent says they’re moving forward with the plan to close Sneads Elementary and move its students to a different school. Superintendent Steve Benton said that the Jackson County School Board approved their five year plan at a meeting on Tuesday. That includes...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy