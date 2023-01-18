ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WHNT-TV

Ardmore Residents Anticipate Removal of Saturn 1B Rocket

News 19's Kayla Smith and Aaron Ayers took a trip to Ardmore to visit the iconic landmark which greets you as you drive into Alabama on I-65 and ask Ardmore residents how they felt about the pending removal of the rocket. Ardmore Residents Anticipate Removal of Saturn 1B …. News...
ARDMORE, AL
WHNT-TV

One Gen Away and Impact Church host grocery giveaway in Decatur

OneGenAway targets food insecurity and uses each mobile pantry giveaway to move towards its goal of wiping out hunger. On Saturday, they partnered with Impact Church to serve those in need in Decatur. One Gen Away and Impact Church host grocery giveaway …. OneGenAway targets food insecurity and uses each...
DECATUR, AL
WHNT-TV

Man Uses Billboard Ad in Search for a Kidney

One North Alabama man has a big favor to ask and he's hoping the community can help. One North Alabama man has a big favor to ask and he's hoping the community can help. Alabama A&M Mens and Womans take on Texas Southern. Local Racing Community Reacts to Death of...
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Candle Bar to Open Soon

A new business coming to the Shoals! The Scratchwood Candle Bar will be opening in Florence next week. A new business coming to the Shoals! The Scratchwood Candle Bar will be opening in Florence next week. Whistlestop BBQ Festival Ending. The executive director of the EarlyWorks family of museums announced...
FLORENCE, AL
WHNT-TV

Alabama A&M take on Texas Southern

Alabama A&M Mens and Womans take on Texas Southern. Political Consultant Steve Raby joins Leadership Perspectives to talk about the problems created by hyper-partisan politics and more. One Gen Away and Impact Church host grocery giveaway …. OneGenAway targets food insecurity and uses each mobile pantry giveaway to move towards...
TEXAS STATE
WHNT-TV

Local Racing Community Morns Family Killed in Murder Suicide

The North Alabama and Tennessee racing community, grieving after a family of four died in an apparent murder-suicide earlier this week. Local Racing Community Morns Family Killed in Murder …. The North Alabama and Tennessee racing community, grieving after a family of four died in an apparent murder-suicide earlier this...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

New Owners to Re-open Historic Business

The property was purchased by a group of local business owners who say they will be making improvements. The property was purchased by a group of local business owners who say they will be making improvements. Fantasy Playhouse Presents Snow White And The Seven …. The new take on the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama

The race to see who gets appointed to fill out Congressman Dale Strong’s term as chairman of the Madison County Commission may be coming to a close. It sounds like the applicants will each meet with Gov. Kay Ivey and her staff next week for interviews. Local politicos fall in to one of two camps: Those supporting former Speaker Mac McCutchen or the “Pick-a-Phil” camp that would like to see either of the two current Commissioners Phil Vandiver or Phil Riddick get promoted to the job. Candidates will be appointed by the governor.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Make-A-Wish Alabama has Open Spots for Trailblaze Challenge

The endurance hiking event is kicking off its seventh year, and in that time, more than 750 Alabama adventurers have taken on the Challenge. Make-A-Wish Alabama has Open Spots for Trailblaze …. The endurance hiking event is kicking off its seventh year, and in that time, more than 750 Alabama...
ALABAMA STATE
themadisonrecord.com

Donaldson piloting James Clemens as Acting Principal

MADISON – A face and personality that is familiar to the students, faculty and staff of James Clemens High School is serving as the school’s Acting Principal. Dr. Kerry Donaldson Jr. is working in the position of Acting Principal. The principalship was left vacant in December 2022 with the resignation of Dr. Brian Clayton to accept the opening for Superintendent of Hartselle City Schools.
MADISON, AL
WHNT-TV

Victims Identified After Apparent Murder Suicide

A Hazel Green woman was found dead during a welfare check, then her husband and children were found dead a short time later in Tennessee, according to authorities. A Hazel Green woman was found dead during a welfare check, then her husband and children were found dead a short time later in Tennessee, according to authorities.
HAZEL GREEN, AL
AL.com

When will $28.8 million Joe Davis Stadium renovation be complete?

The $28.8 million renovation of Joe Davis Stadium is on track for completion at the end of April despite weather and supply chain issues. Ricky Wilkinson, Huntsville’s director of General Services, said the rainy weather had been a hindrance but felt field area work would progress once drainage work is completed. He said the supply chain issues dealt with electrical equipment, but said the city had a good “handle on” it.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

