ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare offering volunteer summer camp for teens

By Hajah Bah
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BL0cv_0kJO432B00

Melidna Pace, the Director of Volunteer Services at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, says early career programs offered at TMH is helping contribute to more young people entering into the health care field.

The Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare is offering a summer program for high school Juniors and Seniors looking to pursue a career in the health care.

This 3-week intense program allows students to be exposed to various health care units.

Eurica Burch, a nursing instructor at Godby High school, said nursing programs offered to high schoolers play a big factor to help improve the nationwide nursing shortage.

"Because of the nursing shortage and because of people retiring we need young people to step in and just help with our elderly and just help in our county all around," said Burch.

Godby High School also offers a 2-year nursing program for students wanting to pursue a career in nursing.

The Florida Center for Nursing expects by 2025 the state will lose half the number of nurses currently employed.

That shortage, Jada Whaley knows will be a challenge but is ready to go down the health care path. The 12th grade student enrolled in Goby's nursing program and said she doesn't take this opportunity for granted.

"The Shortage is making people more people do not want to be nurse so basically being a nurse is hard but just make sure it's something you really want to do," said Whaley.

This nursing program at Goby high allows students to become CNA's once they graduate and further on their career in the health care field.

"Like I said for one its free for us and we get actually hands on experience we don't just do stuff with mannequin we actually go out to the facility and deal with real people so it's just like a great experience," said Whaley.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
orangeobserver.com

Water Spring Middle students travel to Tallahassee

The inaugural field trip to Tallahassee was the highlight of Winter Break for many civics students at Water Spring Middle School. Sixty-three students, mostly from seventh-grade civics and a few from eighth-grade civics, attended the field trip, which took place during the last two days of the break, Jan. 2 and 3.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fsunews.com

New NPHC Park at FSU

The National Pan-Hellenic Council at Florida State University has introduced its plans to create a park on campus that will memorialize and promote education about the traditions and history of its chapters at FSU. The National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) is made up of nine historically African American fraternities and sororities,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
tallahasseemagazine.com

Island Fin Poké Opens First Tallahassee Location

The fast-casual restaurant famous for its Hawaiian-style build-your-own poké bowls – is thrilled to announce the opening of its first location in Tallahassee. Located at 1415 Timberlane Rd. Ste. 407, the new restaurant will be a true family business, with the location being owned by Luke Granlund with the help of his family. Granlund, who has had a life-long passion of serving others and delivering exceptional hospitality, is elated at the opportunity to bring an Island Fin Poké to the people of Tallahassee. This will be the first Island Fin Poké restaurant that he intends on opening in the area and hopes to open more in the future.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJHG-TV

Superintendent says plans to close Sneads Elem. will move forward

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County’s Superintendent says they’re moving forward with the plan to close Sneads Elementary and move its students to a different school. Superintendent Steve Benton said that the Jackson County School Board approved their five year plan at a meeting on Tuesday. That includes...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy