Liam Hendriks: See where you can send well wishes to the closer as he battles cancer

CHICAGO – If you would like to show your support to the White Sox closer who is currently battling cancer, the team is giving you the opportunity to do so.

On Wednesday night, the White Sox started a page on their website in which fans can submit well wishes to Liam Hendriks, who was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma earlier in January.

Fans can send personalized written messages, artwork, or even videos in support of the pitcher’s effort to “Close Out Cancer.”

You can visit the page by clicking here.

Hendriks announced his diagnosis in an Instagram message on January 8, just a day before he began treatment for the disease.

“Hearing the word “Cancer” came as a shock to my wife and I, as it does to millions of families each year,” said Hendriks in his statement on Instagram. “However, I am resolved to embrace the fight and overcome this new challenge with the same determination I have used when facing other obstacles in my life.”

Hendriks said he expects to make a full recovery, but general manager Rick Hahn didn’t expect an update on the pitcher’s playing status until Opening Day at the earliest.

Since his diagnosis, support has poured in from around Major League Baseball in support of Hendriks, with many teams sending messages on social media after the announcement.

The native of Perth, Australia has played 12 major league seasons with the Twins, Blue Jays, Royals, Athletics, and now the White Sox since 2021. He was named an All-Star in both of his seasons in Chicago and in 2019 in Oakland.

Hendriks was the American League’s Reliever of the Year award winner in 2020 and 2021, leading the league in saves in the latter year as he helped the White Sox to the AL Central division title.

