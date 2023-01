North Gwinnett pulled off a close win over fellow Region 7-AAAAAAA opponent Berkmar 51-49 on Friday, Jan. 20 at home. The Bulldogs improve to 8-10, 6-2. Up next for the Bulldogs is a non-region away game against St. Pius on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 5 p.m. Lanier 64, Apalachee 28.

SUWANEE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO